New solar developments in Australia increasingly include battery storage, while local experts say retrofits are also on par in number. Government investment offerings specifically recognize the strategy as one of many needed to meet the demands of Australia's distributed energy future. In August 2026, the federal government announced the Distribution Connected Acceleration Program (DCAP), which invites 16 eligible hybrid, standalone or retrofit BESS projects to share AUD 100 million ($71.4 million) in debt financing. The initiative is funded by Australia's green bank, Clean Energy Finance Corp. ...

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