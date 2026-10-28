Managed cloud services partner Opsio recently launched Hiveforce, an AI workforce that keeps people in charge. The service provides users with a curated AI workforce with the necessary skills to connect to the systems and information already in place.

Stockholm, Sweden--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Opsio takes collaborative AI productivity to the next level with the launch of Hiveforce, an AI workforce that keeps people in charge. Users describe the task or project they need, and Hiveforce plans the work, selects the appropriate AI skills, and assembles a team to get it done.

Opsio Launches Hiveforce, Merging Human Leadership and an AI Workforce

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From research and analysis to forecasts and finished reports in formats such as Microsoft Word, Excel, or PowerPoint, Hiveforce can handle a wide range of work, integrating with the systems and data users already have in place. The people leading the team retain control over important decisions, and the company's information remains secure within the EU.

Many Swedish workplaces already use AI services widely, but they typically rely on standalone tools used by individual employees. While such use can be valuable, it also makes it challenging for the organization to know what information is shared, what the AI is actually doing, and who is responsible for the results.

Recent regulations such as the GDPR and the EU AI Act have expanded the requirements for AI control and traceability. Hiveforce was built not only to work within these constraints but to thrive. Organizations receive the full benefit of powerful AI through centralized management without losing control over data, usage, and accountability.

"Swedish companies shouldn't have to choose between being at the forefront and keeping things in order," said Opsio Country Manager Johan Carlsson. "With Hiveforce, you get an AI team that actually does the work, while people keep control over important decisions, and the information stays within the EU. The next step for AI in the workplace isn't more standalone tools. It's making the most powerful AI technology an organized part of the business."

Hiveforce is structured as an organization, with specialized AI teams called Hives for finance, sales, human resources, and customer service. Users describe what they need, and the AI workforce delivers.

Hiveforce follows a central AI coordinator called the Hive Queen, who receives user instructions, analyzes the assignment, and asks the necessary questions to plan the work. The Hive Queen builds a team of AI agents with the appropriate skills to complete the project. Human users then approve the Hive Queen's plan and the project's estimated cost.

"Tell the Queen what you need done. She understands the task, assembles the right team of specialized AI Workers, and puts them to work across your ERP, CRM, and files. Your data stays in the EU, you stay in control, and you get finished work back-not just answers," Carlsson said.

Hiveforce contains more than 80 specialized AI employees that can analyze, research, calculate, compile, and work in parallel on different parts of the assignment. Each AI agent has its own role, tools, and budget.

Humans retain the final say in the project. When a decision requires human approval, the work is paused, and a request is sent to the appropriate person before activity resumes. Every step is traceable throughout the process. Every step is logged, showing who did what, which decisions were made, and what the work cost.

Security is built into the Hiveforce system at the foundational level. Each company receives its own isolated database with a unique encryption key. Hiveforce's service is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and the AI models run within the EU through Opsio's private AI gateway.

All personal data and other sensitive information are masked before the AI models see them, and customer data is not used to train AI models. Hiveforce AI workers connect to business systems, CRM, and files with read-only access, keeping the client's data secure. All Hiveforce services are delivered under a data processing agreement in accordance with the GDPR, and all customer data is processed within the EU.

Companies can explore Hiveforce with one team. Users can begin with a limited pilot and expand service capability once value has been proven.

Visit the Opsio website to learn more about Hiveforce or to book a walkthrough. Follow Opsio on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn for an early look at critical company developments and social media content.

Opsio Launches Hiveforce, Merging Human Leadership and an AI Workforce

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321440