Vantiva: Third Quarter 2026 and Nine-month Sales

Press Release

Third Quarter 2026 and Nine-month Sales

Q3 Revenues down 7.3% (-7.0% at constant exchange rate)

Guidance maintained

Paris (France) - October 28, 2026 - Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader in connectivity, today announced its unaudited revenues for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2026.

Group sales declined by 7.3% year-on-year (YoY)1 in the third quarter. At constant exchange rates, revenues decreased by 7%. This change was mainly driven by lower demand in the Americas, which was not fully offset by growth in Eurasia.

Group sales in the quarter amounted to 436 million euros, down 7.3% YoY (-7.0% at constant exchange rate). For the first nine months, revenues reached 1,170 million euros, a decline of 12.1% (-8.3% at constant exchange rate) 1

Broadband revenues in Q3 decreased by 15.1% (-15.4% at constant exchange rate) and by 9.1% in the first nine months (-5.2% at constant exchange rate). Video revenues rose by 25.2% in the quarter (+27.2% at constant exchange rate) but declined by 21.4% in the first nine months (-17.8% at constant exchange rate).

The Group maintains its guidance for positive free cash flow in 2026.







Lars Ihlen, Interim CEO & Chief Financial Officer, said:

"Q3 revenue performance remained mostly in line with our expectations. During the quarter, we saw some unusual short-term fluctuations across regions and product categories, resulting in softer demand in the Americas and Broadband, partly offset by stronger performance in Video and Eurasia. These variations do not reflect a change in the underlying fundamentals, and we expect a more normalized sales mix in the fourth quarter. More broadly, while the operating environment remains uncertain, particularly with respect to component pricing and supply chain dynamics, we remain focused on executing our strategy and are pleased to confirm our objective of generating positive free cash flow in 2026."

Third Quarter Highlights

Revenues declined by 7.3%, primarily reflecting softer demand in the Americas, driven by an ongoing product transition, lower capex by certain network operators, and a particularly strong comparison base resulting from elevated delivery levels in Q3 2025.

In Eurasia, revenues benefited from strong video-product deliveries to a key customer together with the positive impact of price increases implemented in response to higher component costs.

Overall, this revenue performance is in line with management's expectations.



Outlook

The Group maintains its full-year 2026 guidance for a positive free cash flow.

Third Quarter and Nine Months - YOY Revenue

CPE / CUSTOMER PREMISES EQUIPMENT

Third Quarter Nine Months In millions of euros, continuing operations 2026 2025 Change at current rate Change at constant rate 2026 2025 Change at current rate Change at constant rate Total revenue 436 470 (7.3)% (7.0%) 1,170 1,331 (12.1%) (8.3%) Broadband 321 378 (15.1%) (15.4%) 918 1,010 (9.1%) (5.2%) Video 115 92 25.2% 27.2% 252 321 (21.4%) (17.8%)

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Warning: Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements", including but not limited to statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on certain assumptions or which do not directly relate to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed, forecasted, or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a more complete list and description of such risks and uncertainties, refer to Vantiva's filings with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF). The Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel) for fiscal year 2025 was filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on April 29, 2026, under no. D.26-034.

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About Vantiva

Pushing the edge

Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) is a global technology leader in the Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) market. For over 130 years, Vantiva (formerly known as Technicolor) has delivered solutions that connect what matters most. Today, the company continues to redefine connectivity with industry-leading broadband, video, and digital home care solutions that elevate how people live, work, and connect globally.

Vantiva combines a customer-focused approach with decades of software development, electronics hardware design, and supply chain expertise to deliver high-quality solutions at scale. This proficiency has positioned Vantiva as a trusted provider to leading network service providers, enterprise customers, and consumers around the world.

A strong commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices has earned Vantiva multiple Gold and Platinum Medals from EcoVadis for environmental and social performance. These awards place the company among the top 1% of organizations in its category evaluated globally.

With its headquarters in Paris and major offices in Australia, China, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the company serves a diverse global customer base.

For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn.

Contacts

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investor.relations@vantiva.com vantiva.press@image7.fr

12025 figures have been restated for IOT and Diversification reclassification

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