SMX Public Limited: MEDIA ALERT: TechCrunch Publishes Article on SMX's Digital Material Identity Technology

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / TechCrunch has published an article examining SMX's technology for giving physical materials a persistent digital identity through molecular marking and digital infrastructure.
Read the article:
https://techcrunch.com/contributor-content/smx-is-giving-physical-materials-a-digital-identity/
ABOUT SMX (SECURITY MATTERS) PLC
SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) develops molecular traceability and material authentication technologies designed to strengthen supply-chain transparency and integrity across global industries. Its platform embeds invisible molecular markers directly into physical materials, including solids, liquids and gases, allowing them to carry a persistent identity that can be detected and verified throughout their lifecycle.
Contact: Billy White / billywhitepr@gmail.com
SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/media-alert-techcrunch-publishes-article-on-smxs-digital-materia-1243203