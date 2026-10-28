CareChoice Homecare: Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name CareChoice to 2026 Best Workplaces for Women List, Ranking No. 23

Recognition based on more than 640,000 survey responses from women honors CareChoice for a culture where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered

WYNCOTE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / Great Place To Work and Fortune magazine have selected CareChoice as one of the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women. This is the first time CareChoice has been named to this prestigious list. Earning a spot means that CareChoice is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 640,000 women who work for Great Place To Work Certified companies that were eligible for the list. To be considered, a company must employ at least 50 women, have at least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and have at least one female C-suite executive.

Great Place To Work defines a great workplace as one where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered. In those workplaces, people are not just satisfied; they are deeply engaged and committed to their organization's mission and values.

The recognition carries special meaning for CareChoice because women are the backbone of caregiving in America. Three in five of the nation's 63 million family caregivers are women, according to the Caregiving in the US 2025 report from AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving. Many of them balance caring for a parent or with their own careers and families.

CareChoice's participant-centered model is built to support those caregivers. It allows women to earn an income while caring for a loved one at home, and gives them the training, resources, and support they need to do it well. The company extends that same commitment to its own employees through flexible work arrangements that give employees authority over their own schedules, so they can grow their careers while caring for the people who matter most to them.

"Being named one of the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our people," said Arsen Ustayev, CEO of CareChoice. "Our team members care for others every day, and we owe them a workplace where they feel valued, supported, and empowered to grow. This recognition belongs to every employee who helps make CareChoice that kind of place, and it motivates us to keep raising the bar."

See the full list here.

About CareChoice

CareChoice is a national home care agency with more than two decades of experience supporting families across multiple states. The company believes family caregivers are the backbone of their communities and that every individual deserves to age at home with dignity, independence, and purpose. Its participant-centered model lets families choose who cares for their loved ones and gives participants full control over their daily routines, while providing caregivers with the training, resources, and support they need. CareChoice services Pennsylvania, Michigan, Texas, Florida, and Indiana and has grown into a national presence trusted by thousands of families. Learn more at carechoice.com.

Media contact

CareChoice Communications

press@carechoice.com

215-277-0000

SOURCE: CareChoice Homecare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/fortune-media-and-great-place-to-work-name-carechoice-to-2026-best-wo-1243274