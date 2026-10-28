

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market, which opened on a weak note on Wednesday, languished in negative territory except for a few minutes a little past mid-afternoon, as investors largely made cautious moves, reacting to earnings and other corporate news.



The benchmark SMI, which fell to 14,489.92 around noon, climbed to 14,621.00 before settling at 14,581.10, down 16.53 points or 0.11%.



Logitech International tanked nearly 11% after the company warned that semiconductor supply constraints would affect third-quarter sales, despite reporting second-quarter earnings and revenue above analyst expectations.



Sandoz Group ended down 2.7%. Geberit, Straumann Holding, Lonza Group, Swiss Re, Julius Baer, Schindler Ps, Givaudan and UBS Group lost 0.6%-1.1%.



Nestle, Kuehne + Nagel and Amrize also closed weak.



ABB moved up nearly 2%. Partners Group, Lindt & Spruengli and Swiss Life Holding ended higher by 1.4%, 1.15% and 1.06%, respectively.



VAT Group, SGS, Sonova, Sika, Zurich Insurance and Novartis posted modest gains.



In economic news, Swiss investor sentiment fell by 17.9 points to -15.3 in October, down from +2.6 in September, according to the UBS and CFA Society Switzerland survey. The decline marked the sharpest monthly drop since March 2026, when sentiment was affected by the conflict in the Middle East.



Assessments of current economic conditions improved significantly, with the corresponding gauge rising to +26.7 in October from +18 in the previous month. UBS noted that the more positive assessment of current conditions put the sharp deterioration in economic expectations into perspective.



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