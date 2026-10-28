Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.: Dr. Carlos Sanchez Shares His Vision for Wellness, Entrepreneurship and Functional Beverages on Straight Talk with DJ Doc

Founder of Calmara Beverage Company Discusses Building a Consumer Brand Rooted in Health, Innovation and Purpose

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. ("FMCG"), a leader in consumer brand development, sales, marketing and investor relations, is pleased to announce that Dr. Carlos Sanchez, founder of Calmara Beverage Company, was recently featured on the popular Straight Talk with DJ Doc podcast hosted by Thomas "DJ Doc" Howard.

In this engaging episode, Dr. Sanchez shares his unique journey from practicing interventional cardiologist to consumer packaged goods entrepreneur, offering listeners valuable insights into wellness, innovation, brand building and the rapidly growing functional beverage market.

As the founder of Calmara Beverage Company, Dr. Sanchez discusses the inspiration behind the brand, the development of its flagship beverage, Pineapple Zen, and his mission to help consumers make more mindful lifestyle choices while enjoying great-tasting functional products.

"Health and wellness are about making intentional choices every day," said Dr. Carlos Sanchez. "My goal with Calmara is to create products that fit into a healthy lifestyle while delivering an enjoyable consumer experience. I appreciated the opportunity to share that vision with DJ Doc and his audience."

During the interview, Dr. Sanchez and DJ Doc cover a wide range of topics including:

The transition from medicine to entrepreneurship

Building a purpose-driven consumer brand

Trends shaping the functional beverage industry

The importance of preventive health and wellness

Lessons learned from launching and scaling businesses

Opportunities for innovation within the beverage sector

The future of Calmara Beverage Company

Known for his candid conversations with entrepreneurs, business leaders and innovators, DJ Doc's podcast provides listeners with real-world insights and actionable advice from leaders who are making an impact in their industries.

"Dr. Carlos Sanchez represents the type of visionary entrepreneur we enjoy featuring on Straight Talk with DJ Doc," said DJ Doc. "His combination of medical expertise, business leadership and commitment to helping people live healthier lives made for a fascinating conversation."

The podcast episode offers valuable insights for entrepreneurs, investors, healthcare professionals, beverage industry stakeholders and consumers interested in wellness-focused products and emerging consumer brands.

Listen to the Interview

Spotify: https://creators.spotify.com/pod/profile/djdocsd/episodes

About Dr. Carlos Sanchez

Dr. Carlos Sanchez is an Interventional Cardiologist, entrepreneur and founder of Calmara Beverage Company. Through his medical career and entrepreneurial ventures, Dr. Sanchez remains committed to advancing wellness, improving quality of life and developing innovative solutions that support healthier lifestyles. He is also a co-founder of The Luxe MedSpa and an advocate for preventive health and wellness education. https://www.instagram.com/drcarlossanchez1?obrf=NmN3azFvM2JtNmRo

About Calmara Beverage Company

Calmara Beverage Company is a wellness-focused beverage company dedicated to creating innovative functional beverages that support active lifestyles. The company's flagship beverage, Pineapple Zen, combines great taste with functional ingredients designed for today's health-conscious consumer. To learn more about Calmara or to order visit www.drinkcalmara.com

About Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods is a nationwide ecosystem created to educate and support new founders, celebrities, CEOs and doctors engaged in the formulation, manufacturing, launching and scaling of their fast moving consumer good's brand including beverages, beauty products, nutritional supplements, and spirits. FMCG provides beverage development and formulation, beverage manufacturing, nutritional supplement development and production, beauty products development, TikTok Live Selling, retail sales and wholesale distribution management. FMCG is the nation's first fast moving consumer goods incubator.

Media Contact

Sandro Piancone

CEO

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Sandro@FMCGstock.com

(619) 975-6556

www.FMCGstock.com

SOURCE: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dr.-carlos-sanchez-shares-his-vision-for-wellness-entrepreneursh-1243290