The licensed carrier details trailer types, super load logistics and export transport for construction, farm and industrial machinery

Pompano Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Freedom Heavy Haul (freedomheavyhaul.com), a licensed heavy haul trucking company operating under Authority MC-720433 and DOT-2247218, announced its oversize equipment transport services covering all 50 states. The services include flatbed, step deck, RGN and lowboy hauling, super load logistics, equipment export and catastrophic recovery shipping. Free quotes are available at freedomheavyhaul.com and at (866) 305-6018.

Trailer Types Used for Heavy Equipment Transport

Freedom Heavy Haul matches each machine to a trailer. Flatbed trailers carry smaller machines such as skid steers and forklifts. Step deck, or drop deck, trailers carry larger equipment such as bulldozers and wheel loaders. RGN and lowboy trailers carry extra-large equipment such as excavators and row-crop tractors, while stretch RGN trailers carry extra-long pieces such as articulated dump trucks. Tri-axle step deck trailers and Landoll specialty trailers are also used for heavier and oversize loads.

Oversize Load, Super Load and Permit Hauling

Freedom Heavy Haul plans and executes oversize and overweight shipments that require state permits and route planning. The company offers a turnkey package for super loads that combines logistics and hauling. It also provides heavy equipment export, including transport to the port, overseas shipping and final delivery, and catastrophic recovery shipping when equipment must move into or out of a disaster area.

Equipment and Services Covered

The company transports bulldozers, excavators, cranes, motor graders, wheel loaders, backhoe loaders, skid steers, forklifts, boom lifts, farm tractors, dump trucks and military trucks. Additional services include hotshot trucking, tank transport, boat transport and dump truck material hauling.

"Freedom Heavy Haul assigns the trailer, plans the permits and coordinates delivery for each oversize shipment," said Jon Epstein, owner of Freedom Heavy Haul. "This announcement outlines the services available in all 50 states."

Company Experience

According to the company's website, Freedom Heavy Haul reports more than 15 years of experience, more than 556 completed projects and more than 1,556 customers served.

Quote Request Information

Freedom Heavy Haul requests the pickup and drop-off locations, the equipment year, make and model, whether the equipment runs, whether it is on a trailer, and dimensions and weight if known. Requests are accepted at freedomheavyhaul.com and by phone at (866) 305-6018.

About Freedom Heavy Haul

Freedom Heavy Haul is a licensed heavy haul trucking company providing oversize load, super load, equipment hauling, hotshot, boat, tank and export transport in all 50 states under Authority MC-720433 and DOT-2247218. Website: freedomheavyhaul.com. Phone: (866) 305-6018. Email: info@freedomheavyhaul.com.

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