Wissen Research LLC: Agrochemical Market to Reach US$ 387.7 Billion by 2031, Driven by Innovation, Regulatory Changes, and Drone Technology: Wissen Research

Agrochemical Market to Reach US$ 387.7 Billion by 2031, Driven by Innovation, Regulatory Changes, and Drone Technology: Wissen Research

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global agrochemical market is projected to reach US$ 387.7 billion by 2031, driven by evolving crop protection needs, changing regulatory requirements, and the growing adoption of precision agriculture technologies, including agricultural drones, according to a new report by Wissen Research.

Farmers are applying more crop protection every year. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported global agricultural pesticide use of 3.92 million tonnes of active ingredients in 2024, up 5% from 2023 and 18% over the preceding decade. The pressure behind it is biological: pests, fungal diseases, and weeds that cut yields and quality, and invasive pests such as fall armyworm spreading into growing regions that never had to deal with them.

The same pressure creates the next problem. Repeated use of identical active ingredients can select resistant weeds, insects, and pathogens and reduce treatment effectiveness, which pushes farmers toward alternative modes of action and rotation strategies. The report finds that resistance, regulation, and new application technology are now shaping what the agrochemical industry sells and how farmers use it.

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Resistance Is Rewriting the Product Pipeline: New Modes of Action, Multi-Active Herbicides, and Biologicals

When familiar chemistry stops working, demand shifts to products that work differently. In October 2026, Syngenta Group partnered with Kyoyu Agri to commercialize Cyclopyranil-based herbicides across selected Asian rice markets. The herbicide offers broad-spectrum weed control, including resistant weeds, through a novel Group 14 mode of action. In the same month, BASF received U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registration for Ridivex, a three-active-ingredient herbicide for post-emergence weed control in corn, planned for launch in 2027, with rapid knockdown and residual control for up to eight weeks. The report notes that sustained demand for differentiated crop protection products comes from exactly this need for resistance management.

Biological crop protection is the other half of the response. The EPA recognizes microbial pesticides based on bacteria, fungi, viruses, and other microorganisms, and identifies biopesticides as components of integrated pest management (IPM) programs, where they can complement conventional pesticides. The EPA also states that new biopesticides are often registered in less than a year, compared with an average of more than three years for conventional pesticides, although the report cautions that registrations alone do not guarantee farmer acceptance. The ambition is reaching nutrition as well: Bayer Crop Science is working with Switch Bioworks on biological nitrogen-fixation products that use genetically engineered microbes designed to produce nitrogen on plant roots, with field trials underway across the U.S. Midwest. Further out, the FAO has singled out RNA interference, peptides, and nanotechnology as techniques that could boost plant health and suppress plant diseases.

Precision Spraying Moves from Demonstration to Data

Agricultural spraying drones are changing how crop protection reaches the field. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research reported that drones sprayed products in just 7-8 minutes per acre during crop protection demonstrations. A 2024 study of 455 rice-farming households in Jiangxi Province, China, linked the use of plant-protection drones to a decrease in pesticide use intensity of about 24.9%. The report is careful to note that results vary by crop and application conditions, but the trend creates opportunities for formulations, specialized equipment, and services.

Formulation science is moving in parallel. Suspension concentrates and water-dispersible granules improve product stability and application efficiency, while nano-agrochemicals are expected to offer targeted delivery, albeit in limited commercial use so far. The report adds that efficiency in practice and regulatory acceptance matter as much as the technology.

What's Fueling Growth in the Agrochemical Market

Pest and disease pressure: Infestations and fungal outbreaks push farmers to apply herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides to protect yield, prevent quality loss, and minimize harvest losses.

Infestations and fungal outbreaks push farmers to apply herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides to protect yield, prevent quality loss, and minimize harvest losses. Large-scale farming: Extensive acreage requires efficient weed control, and herbicides reduce dependence on manual weeding where labor is scarce or costly.

Extensive acreage requires efficient weed control, and herbicides reduce dependence on manual weeding where labor is scarce or costly. Invasive pests: Species such as fall armyworm create new crop protection requirements when they spread into unaffected regions, prompting adoption of targeted insecticides and IPM solutions.

Species such as fall armyworm create new crop protection requirements when they spread into unaffected regions, prompting adoption of targeted insecticides and IPM solutions. Resistance: Repeated use of the same active ingredients selects resistant pests and weeds, sustaining demand for differentiated products with alternative modes of action.

Repeated use of the same active ingredients selects resistant pests and weeds, sustaining demand for differentiated products with alternative modes of action. High-value and export crops: Fruit, vegetable, and export-oriented producers must control insects, fungal infections, and blemishes that reduce saleable yield or cause shipment rejections, supporting crop-specific fungicides and insecticides.

Fruit, vegetable, and export-oriented producers must control insects, fungal infections, and blemishes that reduce saleable yield or cause shipment rejections, supporting crop-specific fungicides and insecticides. Integrated programs: IPM combines field monitoring, pest thresholds, biological controls, and selective pesticides, creating demand for both targeted chemical treatments and complementary biological products.

Challenges Facing the Agrochemical Market

Regulation is the most constant pressure. In the European Union, active substances go through approval and renewal under Regulation (EC) No. 1107/2009, renewal applications must be submitted no later than three years before an approval expires, and approvals can be renewed for periods not exceeding 15 years. An unsuccessful renewal can affect every product that depends on that active ingredient. In the United States, the EPA evaluates proposed registrations for risks to human health and the environment, including pesticide residues in food and feed, which can require additional studies, product changes, or restrictions on approved uses. Differences in registration procedures, approved uses, and label requirements across jurisdictions add to the complexity of launching and maintaining the same product in multiple markets.

Commercial pressures run alongside the rules. Resistance reduces the effectiveness of the active ingredients farmers use most, and farmers' buying decisions depend on input costs, crop prices, and seasonal income, particularly where credit is limited. Improper application of herbicides and the sale of counterfeit products add risks to product efficiency, farmworker safety, and the environment.

Recent Strategic Developments in the Agrochemical Market

In October 2026, Bayer Crop Science of Germany collaborated with Switch Bioworks of the United States to develop biological nitrogen-fixation products using genetically engineered microbes designed to produce nitrogen on plant roots. The collaboration combines Bayer's formulation, field-testing, and commercialization capabilities with Switch Bioworks' programmable biology technology, and field trials are underway across the U.S. Midwest.

In October 2026, Syngenta Group of Switzerland partnered with Kyoyu Agri Co., Ltd. of Japan to commercialize Cyclopyranil-based herbicides across selected Asian rice markets. The herbicide offers broad-spectrum weed control, including resistant weeds, through a novel Group 14 mode of action, and the collaboration aims to widen weed-management options and help rice farmers protect yields.

In October 2026, BASF SE of Germany received U.S. EPA registration for Ridivex herbicide, a three-active-ingredient solution for post-emergence weed control in corn. Planned for launch in 2027, the product offers rapid weed knockdown and residual control for up to eight weeks, addressing resistant weeds and supporting yield protection.

In October 2026, Corteva, Inc. of the United States approved the distribution of Vylor Inc., its seed and genetics business, as an independent publicly traded company. One Vylor share is distributed for each Corteva share held by eligible shareholders, with regular trading scheduled to begin on October 1, 2026.

The four moves point in different directions: biological nitrogen, resistant-weed herbicides, a multi-active corn herbicide, and a separation of seed and genetics from crop protection.

Key Insights from Agrochemical Market Analysis

Fertilizers held a leading position by product type in 2025. The International Fertilizer Association (IFA) reported that global fertilizer use recovered for a second consecutive year in 2024/25, with consumption of 121.5 million tonnes of nitrogen, 49.6 million tonnes of phosphate, and 41.9 million tonnes of potash.

held a leading position by product type in 2025. The International Fertilizer Association (IFA) reported that global fertilizer use recovered for a second consecutive year in 2024/25, with consumption of 121.5 million tonnes of nitrogen, 49.6 million tonnes of phosphate, and 41.9 million tonnes of potash. Nitrogenous fertilizers held the largest share by fertilizer type in 2025, at approximately 57% of combined nitrogen, phosphate, and potash consumption in 2024/25 based on IFA figures. Nitrogen consumption grew 5% that year, compared with 6% for phosphate and 11% for potash, and nitrogen remained the largest category despite the faster growth of the other two.

held the largest share by fertilizer type in 2025, at approximately 57% of combined nitrogen, phosphate, and potash consumption in 2024/25 based on IFA figures. Nitrogen consumption grew 5% that year, compared with 6% for phosphate and 11% for potash, and nitrogen remained the largest category despite the faster growth of the other two. Asia-Pacific is the leading region and a key demand centre. East Asia accounted for 54% of the global increase in nitrogen use, 88% of phosphate-use growth, and 63% of potash-use growth in 2024/25, with China accounting for all of the growth in East Asian nitrogen use. IFA projects East Asia to contribute 26% of the global increase in fertilizer consumption between 2023/24 and 2025/26, with South Asia contributing 19%. The report notes that pesticide demand is less uniform: FAO data show Asia used about 1.06 million tonnes of pesticides in 2024, a 1% decline from 2023.

is the leading region and a key demand centre. East Asia accounted for 54% of the global increase in nitrogen use, 88% of phosphate-use growth, and 63% of potash-use growth in 2024/25, with China accounting for all of the growth in East Asian nitrogen use. IFA projects East Asia to contribute 26% of the global increase in fertilizer consumption between 2023/24 and 2025/26, with South Asia contributing 19%. The report notes that pesticide demand is less uniform: FAO data show Asia used about 1.06 million tonnes of pesticides in 2024, a 1% decline from 2023. Concentration is high at the top. Syngenta Group, Bayer AG, BASF SE, and Corteva, Inc. collectively accounted for 56% of commercial pesticide sales in 2024. The market is moderately consolidated, with generic producers intensifying price competition for off-patent active ingredients, and investments in biological crop protection, resistance-management technologies, and differentiated formulations influencing how companies compete.

Key Players in the Agrochemical Market

Leading companies in the agrochemical market are focusing on crop protection chemicals, fertilizers, biological crop protection products, advanced formulations, and expanded manufacturing and distribution networks. Competition is shaped by product portfolio breadth, active ingredient development, manufacturing capabilities, regulatory approvals, farmer relationships, and access to agricultural markets across major crop-producing regions.

The report names Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta Group (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Corteva, Inc. (US), and UPL Limited (India) as the top five players, competing across herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, seed treatments, biological crop protection products, and specialized formulations. The scale is visible in the numbers: Syngenta reported USD 13.7 billion in crop protection sales in 2025, up 4%, Bayer reported EUR 21.6 billion in Crop Science sales with corn seed sales up 13.2%, and UPL operates across more than 140 countries with 43 crop protection manufacturing sites and 57 research and development centres.

Other companies profiled in the report include FMC Corporation (US), Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (Japan), ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel), Nufarm Limited (Australia), and Rainbow Agro (China). The report also covers Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical, Albaugh, Nutrien, Yara International, The Mosaic Company, ICL Group, K+S, EuroChem Group, OCP Group, CF Industries Holdings, Nissan Chemical, Kumiai Chemical Industry, Nihon Nohyaku, Nippon Soda, and Mitsui Chemicals, among others.

Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities

Asia-Pacific leads the agrochemical market and is described in the report as the fastest-growing region. Large-scale agricultural activity and varied farming practices create demand for both crop protection and plant nutrition products, and China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam are important agricultural markets where rice, cereals, oilseeds, and vegetables require herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and fertilizers. Government support for agricultural production and fertilizer use, alongside fertilizer export restrictions, helped drive China's fertilizer-demand growth in 2024/25, according to IFA. At the same time, FAO data show that pesticide consumption in Asia slipped 1% in 2024, a reminder that growth varies by market and product.

Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa complete the report's regional coverage.

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Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global agrochemical market is segmented across product type, fertilizer type, crop type, pesticide type, and region:

By Product Type: Fertilizers Pesticides

By Fertilizer Type: Nitrogenous Fertilizers Phosphatic Fertilizers Potassic Fertilizers

By Crop Type: Cereals & Grains Oilseeds & Pulses Fruits & Vegetables Other Crop Types

By Pesticide Type: Insecticides Herbicides Fungicides Nematicides Other Pesticide Types

By Region: North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the size of the agrochemical market? A: The global agrochemical market is estimated at USD 311.2 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 387.7 billion by 2031.

Q: What is the growth rate of the agrochemical market? A: The agrochemical market is projected to grow from USD 311.2 billion in 2026 to USD 387.7 billion in 2031, at a CAGR of [CAGR: confirm with analyst; the report states 4.2%].

Q: What does the agrochemical market include? A: The agrochemical market comprises chemical and biological products used to protect crops from weeds, insects, diseases, and other biological threats, improve plant nutrition, and support agricultural productivity. It covers crop protection chemicals such as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and nematicides, fertilizers including nitrogenous, phosphatic, potassic, and compound fertilizers, and specialty agrochemicals such as micronutrients, plant growth regulators, seed treatments, and biological crop protection solutions.

Q: How much pesticide is used worldwide? A: The FAO reported global agricultural pesticide use of 3.92 million tonnes of active ingredients in 2024, an increase of 5% from 2023 and 18% over the preceding decade.

Q: Which product type leads the agrochemical market? A: Fertilizers held a leading position by product type in 2025, and nitrogenous fertilizers held the largest share by fertilizer type, at approximately 57% of combined nitrogen, phosphate, and potash consumption in 2024/25.

Q: Why are biological crop protection products growing? A: Resistance, residue requirements, and environmental policies are pushing manufacturers to develop biological pesticides. Biopesticides can complement conventional pesticides in integrated pest management programs, and the EPA states that new biopesticides are often registered in less than one year, compared with an average of more than three years for conventional pesticides.

Q: Which region leads the agrochemical market? A: Asia-Pacific is the leading region in the agrochemical market and is described as the fastest-growing region through 2031.

Q: Who are the top players in the agrochemical market? A: Leading companies in the agrochemical market include Bayer AG, Syngenta Group, BASF SE, Corteva, Inc., and UPL Limited.

Q: How concentrated is the agrochemical market? A: The market is moderately consolidated. Syngenta Group, Bayer AG, BASF SE, and Corteva, Inc. together accounted for 56% of commercial pesticide sales in 2024, alongside numerous regional and generic manufacturers that intensify price competition for off-patent active ingredients.

The report's picture is a market that keeps growing because crops need protecting and feeding, while the products evolve under pressure from resistance, regulation, and residue limits. For manufacturers, success will rest on proven field efficacy, marketable pricing, regulatory compliance, and steady technical support for farmers.

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Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research



Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

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