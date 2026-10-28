New Malaysian studio will complement Toronto programming as overnight equities trading expands.

Toronto, Ontario and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - TraderTV Live is preparing to launch live programming from its new Kuala Lumpur studio on December 7, 2026, in Malaysia, corresponding to December 6 in North America.

The expansion will bring TraderTV's financial-market coverage into more of the Asian trading day, focusing on U.S. equities, overnight developments and the business stories shaping trading decisions. The Kuala Lumpur team will work alongside the Toronto operation to help viewers follow markets as events unfold across time zones.

The planned launch comes as U.S. equities trading extends further beyond traditional market hours. TraderTV's Kuala Lumpur programming will focus on explaining what is moving markets, why it matters and what viewers should watch next.

Planned coverage includes company news, earnings, economic developments and live discussion of market activity. Hosts will combine clear explanations with the conversational, real-time format familiar to TraderTV viewers.

The Kuala Lumpur studio will complement the channel's established Toronto programming, adding a team positioned to cover developments during the Asian day and outside the traditional North American trading session.

In the lead-up to launch, TraderTV plans to introduce its Kuala Lumpur hosts and share previews of the studio and programming through its existing digital channels. Final viewing times and launch details will be announced ahead of the first broadcast.

Viewers can follow TraderTV Live on YouTube and visit tradertv.live for updates.

About TraderTV Live

TraderTV Live produces live financial-market programming from Toronto, combining market commentary, trading discussion, business news and interviews. Its planned Kuala Lumpur expansion will extend that coverage for audiences across time zones.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321461