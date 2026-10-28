

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (CPR.MI, DVDCY.PK) on Wednesday reported an increase in sales for the third quarter and nine-month period, supported by strong demand for aperitifs and tequila and growth across most regions. Looking forward, the company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook, targeting organic sales growth of approximately 3%.



Net sales for the third quarter increased 3.2% on a reported basis to €777 million from €753 million a year earlier. Organic sales growth was 3.4%.



For the first nine months of 2026, net sales rose 0.4% to €2.29 billion, reflecting organic growth of 2.9%.



The House of Aperitifs led growth, with nine-month organic sales increasing 6.7%. The House of Agave recorded growth of 6.5%, while the House of Whiskey and Rum declined 10%.



Regionally, developing markets grew 9.3% organically, followed by Europe at 3.8% and North America at 1.0%. Asia-Pacific and Global Travel Retail declined 0.4%.



Campari confirmed its expectation of organic adjusted EBIT margin improvement for 2026.



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