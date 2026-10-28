Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) signed 10,300 sq.m with the global leader in tech and data infrastructure security on the 16 Capucines asset, confirming that tech, data and AI occupiers are choosing the best assets in the most central areas.

New lease at 16 Capucines (Paris CBD): the global leader in tech and data infrastructure security, has committed to the entire building (10,300 sq.m) for a nine-year firm term lease, effective mid-April 2027, at prime rents. The building's services and outdoor spaces will offer a prime experience to attract and retain top talents.

the global leader in tech and data infrastructure security, has committed to the entire building (10,300 sq.m) for a nine-year firm term lease, effective mid-April 2027, at prime rents. The building's services and outdoor spaces will offer a prime experience to attract and retain top talents. Gecina will move its head office (currently on 16 Capucines) and join the top-tier clients already established at Signature (Saint-Lazare), where teams will share an entire floor, opening up new ways of collaborating in a vibrant environment. The asset is now 60% prelet.

(currently on 16 Capucines) and join the top-tier clients already established at Signature (Saint-Lazare), where teams will share an entire floor, opening up new ways of collaborating in a vibrant environment. The asset is now 60% prelet. Scarce supply at the top end: few large, best-in-class buildings can meet the requirements of the most demanding occupiers. This transaction shows that tech, data and AI companies pick prestigious, prime buildings with the scale to support their rapid growth.

few large, best-in-class buildings can meet the requirements of the most demanding occupiers. This transaction shows that tech, data and AI companies pick prestigious, prime buildings with the scale to support their rapid growth. Paris and Gecina well placed: Paris remains Continental Europe's leading hub for tech, data and AI, thanks to its talent pool, its ecosystem of start-ups and large players, and the depth of capital to finance them. This lease reinforces Gecina's blue-chip tenant base with tech, data and AI customers now representing close to 19% of the Group office rents.

Marie Caniac, Deputy CEO in charge of the Office Division: "We are proud to welcome this new tech and data leader at 16 Capucines. This choice confirms that premium quality and a central location win the race for talent. With best-in-class assets in every key submarket, Gecina is uniquely positioned when top-tier occupiers make their choice."

Financial agenda

02.10.2027 2026 Earnings, after market close

- 04.21.2027 General Meeting

- 04.21.2027 Business at March 31, 2027, after market close

- 07.21.2027 2027 First-half year earnings, after market close

About Gecina

Gecina is a leading operator that fully integrates all real estate expertise, owning, managing, and developing a unique prime portfolio valued at €17.4bn as at June 30, 2026. Strategically located in the most central areas of Paris and the Paris Region, Gecina's portfolio includes 1.2 million sq.m of office space and nearly 5,000 residential units. By combining long-term value creation with operational excellence, Gecina offers high-quality, sustainable living and working environments tailored to the evolving needs of urban users.

As a committed operator, Gecina enhances its assets with high-value services and dynamic property and asset management, fostering vibrant communities. Gecina places user experience at the heart of its strategy. In line with its social responsibility commitments, the Fondation Gecina supports initiatives across four core pillars: disability inclusion, environmental protection, cultural heritage, and housing access.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG, and CDP) and is committed to radically reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

www.gecina.fr

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Contacts:

Gecina Contacts

Financial communications

Nicolas BROBAND

Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 40 18 46

nicolasbroband@gecina.fr

Virginie STERLING

Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

Press relations

Godefroy DAUBIN

Tel.: 33 (0)1 40 40 63 14

godefroydaubin@gecina.fr

Armelle MICLO

Tel.: 33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

armellemiclo@gecina.fr