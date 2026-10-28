The Viking Haki Joins Award-Winning Fleet of Viking Longships

Viking (www.viking.com) (NYSE: VIK) today announced it has taken delivery of theViking Haki, the company's newest Viking Longship. The 190-guest Viking Haki joins Viking's award-winning fleet of state-of-the-art sister ships and will sail the company's popular itineraries on the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers.

"Our river voyages offer an ideal way to explore Europe, bringing guests closer to the history, culture and traditions of the destinations they visit," said Leah Talactac, President and Chief Executive Officer of Viking. "We are pleased to welcome the elegant Viking Haki to our fleet and to offer even more guests the opportunity to discover these remarkable destinations in Viking comfort."

The Viking Haki

Hosting 190 guests in 95 staterooms, the Viking Haki features elegant Scandinavian design and the industry-leading innovations for which Viking is known, including the patented square bow that enables three full decks, the indoor/outdoor Aquavit Terrace and the proprietary asymmetric corridor layout that allows for true two-room suites. The Viking Haki will sail popular itineraries, including Rhine GetawayGrand European TourDanube Waltz and Tulips Windmillsas well as Christmas Market itineraries.

Viking's Growing Fleet

Viking remains focused on well-defined, long-term growth plans and its strategy to continue leading the way in experiential travel. Based on Viking's committed orderbook, the company expects to take delivery of 17 additional river ships by 2028, 11 additional ocean ships by 2032 and two additional expedition ships by 2031. With these orders, Viking will have 114 river ships in 2028 and 28 ocean and expedition ships in 2032.

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About Viking

Viking (NYSE: VIK) is a global leader in experiential travel with a fleet of more than 100 ships, exploring 21 rivers, five oceans and all seven continents. Designed for curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Executive Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences For The Thinking Person. Viking has more than 450 awards to its name, including being rated #1 for Rivers and #1 for Oceans six years in a row by Condé Nast Traveler in the 2026 Readers' Choice Awards. Viking is also rated a "World's Best" by Travel Leisure-no other travel company has simultaneously received such honors by both publications. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit www.viking.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including among others, statements relating to our business prospects and strategy, our expected fleet additions and other similar matters. In some cases, we have identified forward-looking statements in this press release by using words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans" and "believes," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could." These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or which are beyond our control. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements included in this press release or that may be made elsewhere from time to time by us, or on our behalf. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements included in this press release as a result of various factors, which are described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future. All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.

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Contacts:

Email: vikingpr@edelman.com