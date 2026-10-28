Third Quarter 2026 Highlights*

GAAP Net Sales of $91.7 million, compared to $95.6 million in the prior-year period; Adjusted Net Sales¹ declined 3.9% to $89.3 million.

GAAP Net income of $0.9 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.7 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA¹ of $12.2 million, declined 10.3% compared to $13.6 million in the prior-year period.

Adjusted Diluted EPS¹ of $0.25, declined 16.7% compared to $0.30.

Free Cash Flow of $12.4 million during the quarter, with net debt declining to $37.8 million.

GAAP Measures now include the Superform business, previously reported as a discontinued operation.

* Comparative information is relative to prior-year third quarter.

1 Note: Adjusted results exclude Superform and Graphic Arts businesses.





Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) ("Luxfer" or the "Company"), a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced financial results for the Third quarter 2026, ended September 27, 2026.

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Due to the pending transaction, Luxfer will not host a third quarter 2026 earnings conference call.

About Luxfer

Luxfer is a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering. Using its broad array of proprietary technologies, Luxfer focuses on value creation, customer satisfaction, and demanding applications where technical know-how and manufacturing expertise combine to deliver a superior product. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, clean energy, healthcare, transportation, and specialty industrial applications. For more information, please visit www.luxfer.com. Luxfer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares trade under the symbol LXFR.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Luxfer Holdings PLC prepares its financial statements using U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). When a company discloses material information containing non-GAAP financial measures, SEC regulations require that the disclosure include a presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP measure and a reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Management's inclusion of non-GAAP financial measures in this release is intended to supplement, not replace, the presentation of Luxfer's financial results in accordance with GAAP. Luxfer management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any period. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze Luxfer's business trends and understand Luxfer's performance. In addition, management may utilize non-GAAP financial measures as a guide in Luxfer's forecasting, budgeting, and long-term planning process. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Additional Information

In connection with the proposed transaction between Luxfer Holdings PLC ("Luxfer") and affiliates of Wynnchurch Capital, L.P., Luxfer filed a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 17, 2026. Luxfer may also file other relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITYHOLDERS OF LUXFER ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT (WHICH INCLUDES NOTICES CONVENING THE SCHEME MEETING AND THE GENERAL MEETING OF LUXFER'S SHAREHOLDERS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT, AND AN EXPLANATORY STATEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT OF LUXFER, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE U.K. COMPANIES ACT 2006) AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT MATERIALS FILED OR THAT MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE MATERIALS AND DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE THEREIN, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR MAY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND RELATED MATTERS.

The definitive proxy statement has been mailed or otherwise made available to Luxfer's shareholders. Investors and securityholders can obtain copies of the definitive proxy statement and other filings containing information about the proposed transaction, free of charge, through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, on the investor relations page of Luxfer's website at https://www.luxfer.com/investors, or by contacting Luxfer's investor relations department at Investor.Relations@Luxfer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Examples of such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: (i) statements regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition; (ii) statements of plans, objectives or goals of the Company or its management, including those related to financing, products, or services; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "forecasts," and "plans," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. The Company cautions that several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates, and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include but are not limited to: (i) demand conditions in our end markets, including customer inventory cycles and regulatory developments; (ii) customer concentration and changes in purchasing behavior; (iii) competitive pressures and pricing dynamics; (iv) global economic, geopolitical, trade and tax developments, including tariffs, export controls and other trade measures; (v) supply chain disruption, raw material and energy cost volatility, and availability of critical inputs; (vi) foreign currency fluctuations and hedging effectiveness; (vii) environmental, health and safety, climate-related and other regulatory requirements; (viii) product liability, warranty, recall and litigation risks; (ix) cybersecurity threats, data protection obligations and evolving disclosure requirements; (x) our ability to protect intellectual property and successfully innovate; (xi) pension obligations and related regulatory requirements; (xii) operational disruptions, labor relations and workforce availability; (xiii) our ability to successfully execute acquisitions and strategic initiatives; and (xiv) our level of indebtedness, financing arrangements and covenant compliance. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors are not exhaustive. These factors are more fully discussed in the sections entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2026. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to the Company, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any such statement, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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Contacts:

Kevin Cornelius Grant

Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development

Kevin.Grant@Luxfer.com