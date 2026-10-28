Luminsea Announces Strategic Agreement with Suntex, Launching at Miami Beach Marina, Following Landmark U.S. Coast Guard Regulatory Approval Milestone, Helping Expand its Mission to Create Safer Waterways

This marks a significant milestone in Luminsea's mission to advance marine navigation technology and redefine waterfront safety.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / Luminsea, the leader in advanced illuminated aids to navigation and marine technology, and 2026 Miami International Boat Show (MIBS) Innovation Award winner, announces it entered into an agreement with Suntex Marina Investors, LLC, operating as Miami Beach Marina, marking a significant step in the company's continued growth and development of next-generation marine products and infrastructure.

Under the agreement, Luminsea will introduce its proprietary illuminated marine technology at Miami Beach Marina, one of Florida's premier waterfront destinations, a major hub for recreational boating and luxury yachting, strategically positioned at the gateway to the Atlantic Ocean. The initial installation will feature illuminated Luminsea Aids to Navigation (ATONs) along the marina's breakwater wall, marking a significant milestone in Luminsea's commitment to advancing marine infrastructure, while supporting its broader vision for navigation innovation to create safer waterways.

This establishes a framework for Luminsea's illuminated marker technology at approved locations. By integrating advanced lighting technology with modern marine infrastructure, this partnership aims to demonstrate how waterfront facilities can embrace innovation and improve waterway safety, while maintaining a focus on aiding boaters through advanced navigational tools.?

This adds to Luminsea's growing national and international marina network, with similar agreements set to enhance Molasses Reef Marina and Mariners Club Marina in Key Largo. These, in addition to multiple global agreements including Luminsea's first international instillation at Legendary Marina Resort at Blue Water Cay in Nassau Bahamas, represent an important milestone for Luminsea. These strategic partnerships improve waterway safety and help save lives.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of another significant achievement for Luminsea: receiving U.S. Coast Guard approval for its innovative LED Lighted Channel Marker technology. Luminsea achieved this following a comprehensive review by the Coast Guard's Waterways Operations Product Line and its Physical Aids to Navigation division, a first-of-its-kind product to receive U.S. Coast Guard approval for use as a Private Aid to Navigation. This achievement marks a significant step forward in bringing Luminsea's next-generation navigation technology to waterways across the U.S., reinforcing the company's commitment to transforming marine safety through innovation.

Each marina, governmental port, and worldwide installation of Luminsea's ATONs creates interconnectivity and improves safety. The company is transforming aging and weathered traditional channel markers utilizing sustainable, eco-friendly materials, embedded with advanced technology that includes radar, sonar, wind sensors, and other components.?Its new kinetic energy-absorbing, rotating sleeve system transforms traditional rigid channel markers into life-saving navigational aids, deflecting impact and reducing catastrophic collisions. This creates safer, more reliable navigation aids that are part of a comprehensive data-gathering infrastructure.

In addition to its Luminsea App and advanced data sharing capabilities, the company continues to enhance its marine ecosystem by integrating technologically advanced tools and services, as well as its exclusive line of LUMI products:

LUMI Autonomous Vessels

Designed for strategic deployment worldwide to monitor maritime conditions, provide first-response assistance, and support a broad range of national and international maritime safety, security, and environmental initiatives.

LUMI Technologically Advanced Passenger Vessels

Speedboats and fishing boats in varying sizes, equipped with Luminsea's proprietary AI-powered platform, designed not only to navigate but also to assist with vessel management, identify and address operational issues, anticipate potential hazards, and proactively help prevent accidents through intelligent monitoring and early-warning technology.

LUMI Apparel & Wearables

Combines biometrics, smart chip and sonar technology to revolutionize personal safety in and around the water. Integrated into high quality, breathable swim, leisure, and athletic wear. Providing protection in the water and out in the sun with UVA and UVB solar blocking.

LSEA Token

The core utility asset powering monetary and data transactions across the Luminsea ecosystem, built on Coinbase's Base network. Utilized for Luminsea's Channel Marker Reporting Rewards Program, rewarding boaters or contributors who submit verified field discrepancy reports or data to report malfunctioning, misplaced or damaged Aids to Navigation, with LSEA Token.

Luminsea Tokenization Marketing

Turning the world's waterways into a digital AI-powered advertising ecosystem. Offering brands and businesses real-world, GPS-mapped, broadcasting commercial content directly to boaters and yacht owners, with the ability to deliver messaging to vessels as they pass through geo-fenced coordinates, transmitting via the Luminsea App and smart Aids to Navigation (ATON) equipped with LED displays.

Luminsea Labs Skincare

A clean, science-backed skincare line centered around active daily defense. Formulated with marine-derived extracts, designed to neutralize environmental oxidative stress and pollution without utilizing traditional sunscreen or synthetic drug filters.

Luminsea Racing

Building on its 2022 inaugural Luminsea Offshore Races, Luminsea continues to support the sport of powerboat racing and is proud to host the Luminsea Bimini Cup on Saturday November 14, 2026.

Meet the Luminsea Racing Team and learn more about Luminsea and its LUMI line of products at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, October 28-November 2. Join Luminsea at FLIBS Booth LU2

About LUMINSEA

Luminsea is a marine technology company dedicated to lighting the future of marine navigation through innovation, safety, and sustainability. The company develops blockchain-powered illuminated Aids to Navigation (ATONs) and intelligent waterway navigation systems that integrate high-intensity solar lighting, precise geolocation, sensor arrays, and on-chain connectivity. Through its physical infrastructure and LSEA utility token, Luminsea is building the world's first tokenized waterway network-where safety, data, and digital value converge to transform how boats, marinas, and coastal communities interact. Luminsea's advanced technology also extends to services and product lines, including its exclusive LUMI vessels and apparel. Luminsea, lighting your way to safety.

For more information, visit LUMINSEA at?https://luminsea.world

For inquiries, email: contact@luminsea.world

SOURCE: LUMINSEA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/luminsea-announces-strategic-agreement-with-suntex-launching-at-miami-beach-marina-f-1243354