First Acceptance Corporation Awarded on TIME's America's Growth Leaders 2027 Ranking

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / First Acceptance Corporation is proud to announce its inclusion in the America's Growth Leaders 2027 list, a distinguished ranking honoring companies demonstrating exceptional growth performance, financial stability, and stock performance. This recognition is presented by TIME and Statista, global leaders in data analysis and industry benchmarking, and it can now be viewed on time.com.

Being named to the America's Growth Leaders 2027 list signifies that First Acceptance stands among the most accomplished businesses in the United States. These organizations have consistently excelled in expanding their market presence, maintaining strong financial foundations, and delivering value to shareholders. Inclusion in this elite group reflects sustained success, resilience through market fluctuations, and the ability to create lasting impact in the competitive global landscape.

"Being recognized by TIME as one of America's Growth Leaders reflects the resilience, discipline, and determination of our team," states Anthony Delaney, President & COO of First Acceptance Insurance Companies. "We've navigated challenging market conditions, adapted to a rapidly changing industry, and continued to move forward. Our growth hasn't come from favorable circumstances, but from a willingness to do the hard work, make difficult decisions, and stay focused on building a stronger business. We're proud of what we've accomplished."

About First Acceptance Corporation

First Acceptance Corporation is an insurance holding company headquartered in Nashville that underwrites non-standard personal automobile insurance through insurance companies known as the First Acceptance Insurance Group. We primarily offer our own underwritten insurance policies through independent agents. Additional information about First Acceptance Corporation can be found online at www.firstacceptance.com.

First Acceptance Corporation Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements made other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements from our use of the words "believe," "continue," "expand," "expect," "look," "strategy," or the negative of these objective terms and similar expressions. These statements, which have been included in reliance on the "safe harbor" provisions of the federal securities laws, involve risks and uncertainties. Investors are hereby cautioned that these statements may be affected by important factors, including, among others, the factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed by the Company with the OTCQX. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

First Acceptance Corporation

Cathy Gunn | Manager, Content and Brand Reputation

615.844.2826 | cgunn@firstacceptance.com

SOURCE: First Acceptance Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/first-acceptance-corporation-awarded-on-times-americas-growth-leader-1243254