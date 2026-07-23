First Acceptance Corp.: First Acceptance Announces Expansion Into Louisiana

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / First Acceptance Insurance Company, a subsidiary of First Acceptance Corporation (OTCQX:FACO) and a leading provider of auto coverage and related insurance products, has announced the availability of FAIC Insurance in Louisiana. This expansion provides approximately 3.3 million licensed drivers in Louisiana with an additional option when purchasing auto insurance coverage.

First Acceptance has more than 50 years of experience serving drivers across 16 states and specializes in providing quality auto insurance coverage to customers who may have trouble finding coverage elsewhere. First Acceptance Insurance will be sold through independent insurance agents or can be purchased online at firstacceptance.com.

"We're excited to bring First Acceptance to Louisiana," said Anthony Delaney, President and Chief Operating Officer of FAIC. "Our product is designed to provide drivers with dependable coverage, flexible options and the responsive customer service they deserve. We look forward to showing Louisiana customers what sets First Acceptance apart from other insurance providers."

FAIC continues to invest in technology and digital tools that make it easier for customers to manage their insurance and navigate the claims process.

"We know our customers have busy lives, and insurance should not make them more complicated," Delaney added. "Our goal is to give customers and agents a simple, flexible experience, whether they are requesting a quote, accessing their policy, making a payment or filing a claim."

To learn more about First Acceptance and its coverage area, visit www.firstacceptance.com.

About First Acceptance Corporation

First Acceptance Corporation is an insurance holding company headquartered in Nashville that underwrites non-standard personal automobile insurance through insurance companies known as the First Acceptance Insurance Group. We primarily offer our own underwritten insurance policies through independent agents.

Media Contact - First Acceptance Corporation: Cathy Gunn, Manager Content and Brand Reputation, CGunn@firstacceptance.com | 615-844-2826

SOURCE: First Acceptance Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/first-acceptance-announces-expansion-into-louisiana-1195342