First Acceptance Corp.: Pouch Insurance Launches Micro-Fleet Rideshare Program in Partnership With First Acceptance Corporation

New admitted commercial auto product fills critical coverage gap for Tennessee fleet owners operating in the gig economy

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Pouch Insurance, the commercial auto Insurtech built for small businesses and gig-economy operators, today announced the launch of its Micro-Fleet Rideshare program, an admitted commercial auto product underwritten by First Acceptance Insurance Company of Tennessee, Inc. (FAC), a subsidiary of First Acceptance Corporation. The program is now available to fleet owners in Tennessee and represents Pouch's first admitted product purpose-built for the off-platform rideshare and delivery fleet market.

The Micro-Fleet Rideshare program addresses one of the most persistent coverage gaps in the gig economy: the period when a driver is operating a fleet vehicle but the Transportation Network Company (TNC) platform application is inactive. While platforms such as Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, and Amazon Flex provide liability coverage when a driver is actively on the app, no coverage exists the moment the app closes. For fleet owners managing multiple vehicles leased to gig workers, that exposure has historically gone uninsured - until now.

"We built Pouch around one simple idea: money in your pocket," said Steve McKay, Chief Executive Officer of Pouch Insurance. "That means finding the gaps where hard-working fleet owners are exposed and building products that actually fit the way they operate. The gig economy has created a generation of small fleet businesses that have been almost impossible to insure properly. Partnering with First Acceptance to bring this product to market is a significant moment for us - and for every fleet owner in Tennessee who has been trying to find a real solution to this problem."

The program supports fleet owners with up to 25 vehicles, uses a per-mile rating structure based on telematics data to price only off-platform exposure, and requires all drivers to be cleared through Motor Vehicle Report (MVR) screening before being added to the policy. The product is designed to work seamlessly alongside existing TNC platform coverage - filling exactly the gap the platforms leave open.

"First Acceptance has always been committed to serving customers who are often overlooked by the standard market," said Anthony Delaney, President of First Acceptance Insurance Company of Tennessee. "The gig economy fleet owner is exactly the kind of customer we exist to serve - hardworking, entrepreneurial, and operating in a space that the insurance industry has been slow to address. Pouch brings the technology, the distribution relationships, and the deep understanding of this market segment. This partnership allows us to bring an admitted, properly structured product to market faster than either of us could have done alone. We are genuinely excited about what we are building together."

A Product Built for How the Gig Economy Actually Works

The Micro-Fleet Rideshare program's per-mile structure distinguishes it from traditional commercial auto products. Rather than charging a flat premium regardless of how the vehicle is used, Pouch's telematics platform captures total miles driven, subtracts miles logged while a TNC application is active, and charges only for the remaining off-platform exposure. Safe drivers earn lower per-mile rate tiers through driving behavior scoring, and fleet owners who actively manage their operations receive schedule rating credit for strong safety and management practices.

"This isn't just a better insurance product - it's a more honest one," McKay added. "A fleet owner whose drivers are authenticated on the platforms and driving safely should pay dramatically less than one who isn't. We're pricing to reality, not to a blunt average. That's what our customers deserve."

Tennessee Launch, National Ambitions

The program launches in Tennessee, where First Acceptance Insurance Company of Tennessee, Inc. is admitted, and both companies have expressed strong intent to expand the product to additional states as the partnership matures.

"Tennessee is the right place to start, and we are already looking ahead," said Delaney. "The gig economy is not a regional phenomenon - it is national, and the coverage gap we are addressing exists in every major market in the country. We intend to move quickly."

Pouch Insurance currently operates two commercial auto programs: the Micro-Fleet Rideshare program underwritten by First Acceptance, and the Artisan Contractor Auto program underwritten by Redpoint County Mutual Insurance, available in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas. The company has positioned itself at the intersection of insurance and the gig economy, serving small business owners and contractors who have historically been underserved by standard market carriers.

About Pouch Insurance

Pouch Insurance is a commercial auto managing general agent and Insurtech platform built for small businesses and gig-economy operators. Operating under the tagline "Money In Your Pocket," Pouch delivers admitted commercial auto coverage through appointed independent agents, with a focus on fast quoting, per-mile pricing, and programs designed for the modern working economy. Pouch is headquartered in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. pouchinsurance.com · (844) 768-2448

About First Acceptance Corporation

First Acceptance Corporation is a specialty insurance holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Through its subsidiaries, including First Acceptance Insurance Company of Tennessee, Inc., First Acceptance provides nonstandard and specialty personal and commercial auto insurance products to underserved markets across the United States. The company is committed to delivering accessible, admitted coverage solutions to customers and partners who require flexible, market-responsive product development.

Media Contact - Pouch Insurance Media Contact - Pouch Insurance: Steve McKay, CEO, Steve@anyconnected.com, 804- 370-8280

Media Contact - First Acceptance Corporation: Cathy Gunn, Manager Content and Brand Reputation, CGunn@firstacceptance.com, 615-844-2826

Forward-looking statements in this press release involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Coverage availability subject to state approval, underwriting guidelines, and policy terms.

SOURCE: First Acceptance Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/pouch-insurance-launches-micro-fleet-rideshare-program-in-partnershi-1170997