First Acceptance Corporation Announces Appointment of New Board Member

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / First Acceptance Corporation (OTCQX:FACO) today announced the appointment of Corey G. Prestidge to its Board of Directors effective November 4, 2025. Following this appointment, the Company's Board will be comprised of ten directors, seven of whom are independent.

Mr. Prestidge has been a practicing attorney for more than 25 years specializing in corporate and securities law. He has served as General Counsel and Secretary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. since January 2008. Mr. Prestidge also has provided legal services to the Company since 2012. From November 2005 to January 2008, he served as assistant general counsel of Mark Cuban Companies. Prior to that, he served as an associate in the corporate and securities practice group at Jenkens & Gilchrist. Mr. Prestige received his B.S. in Economics from Southern Methodist University and his J.D. from Southern Methodist University School of Law.

About First Acceptance Corporation

First Acceptance Corporation is an insurance holding company headquartered in Nashville that underwrites non-standard personal automobile insurance through insurance companies known as the First Acceptance Insurance Group. We offer our own underwritten insurance policies primarily through independent agents.

Additional information about First Acceptance Corporation can be found online at www.firstacceptance.com.

