Montag, 06.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
First Acceptance Corporation Announces Appointment of Two New Board Members

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / First Acceptance Corporation (OTCQX:FACO) today announced the appointment of Craig Gentry and Raimundo Ruiz to its Board of Directors effective October 6, 2025. Mr. Gentry also will serve as a member of the Board's Audit Committee, while Mr. Ruiz also will serve as a member of the Board's Risk Committee. Following these appointments, the Company's Board will be comprised of nine directors, seven of whom are independent.

Mr. Gentry has over 35 years of strategic and tactical experience managing independent agents and served as a Regional Sales Manager for Progressive Insurance from 1999 to 2021. Most recently, from 2021 to 2022, he was Vice President-Sales for Polly leading a staff of 30 who oversaw the distribution and performance of 1,800 auto dealerships. He received his BS in Marketing from Middle Tennessee State University.

Mr. Ruiz has over 35 years of experience in the personal lines insurance market focusing on program development integrating technology and underwriting discipline. He has been the Chief Executive Officer for Patriot General since November 2022, and his experience includes tenure as Chairman, President and CEO of Embark General from 2018 to 2022 and as Chief MGA Officer for Confie from 2015 to 2018. He received his BA in Economics from the University of California at Irvine.

About First Acceptance Corporation

First Acceptance Corporation is an insurance holding company headquartered in Nashville that underwrites non-standard personal automobile insurance through insurance companies known as the First Acceptance Insurance Group. We solely offer our own underwritten insurance policies through independent agents.

Additional information about First Acceptance Corporation can be found online at www.firstacceptance.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Michael J. Bodayle
mbodayle@firstacceptance.com

SOURCE: First Acceptance Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/first-acceptance-corporation-announces-appointment-of-two-new-bo-1082292

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
