First Acceptance Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / First Acceptance Corporation (OTCQX:FACO) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Income before income taxes, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $10.1 million, compared with $8.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $7.9 million, compared with $5.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Diluted net income per share was $0.21 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared with $0.15 for the same period in the prior year.

Income before income taxes, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $13.9 million, compared with $17.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $10.8 million, compared with $12.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Diluted net income per share was $0.28 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with $0.33 for the same period in the prior year.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, we recognized favorable prior period loss and LAE development of $7.8 million, compared with unfavorable prior period loss and LAE development of $4.8 million for the same period in the prior year. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, we recognized $4.5 million of favorable prior period loss and LAE development compared with unfavorable prior period loss and LAE development of $8.8 million for the same period in the prior year.As a result of this development, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, we recognized an increase in commission expense of $1.8 million from a contingent commission adjustment to an independent agent that was related to the 2024 accident year.

Revenues for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 were reduced by ceded premiums earned of $24.9 million and $48.2 million, respectively, from a new reinsurance agreement that was effective July 1, 2024.

The Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Ken Russell, commented, "The three months ended June 30, 2025 marked our Company's tenth consecutive profitable quarter. During the current quarter, the Company's claims cost for imported auto parts was consistent with the first quarter, and as a result, physical damage loss severity levels appeared to be stabilizing. Additionally, bodily injury loss frequency declined favorably. Our positive year-to date financial results have increased our June 30, 2025, book value per common share to a record $4.85."

First Acceptance Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 140,656 $ 157,675 $ 265,743 $ 302,939 Income before income taxes $ 10,089 $ 8,079 $ 13,869 $ 17,017 Net income $ 7,873 $ 5,789 $ 10,779 $ 12,717 Net income per diluted share $ 0.21 $ 0.15 $ 0.28 $ 0.33 Average diluted shares outstanding 37,606 38,987 38,082 38,898 Combined Ratio for Insurance Companies: Loss 69.1 % 72.4 % 73.8 % 71.3 % Expense 26.8 % 27.5 % 24.0 % 26.8 % Combined 95.9 % 99.9 % 97.8 % 98.1 % Book Value per Common Share $ 4.85 $ 4.01

