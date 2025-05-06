First Acceptance Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / First Acceptance Corporation (OTCQX:FACO) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. A quarterly report can be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FACO/disclosure.

Income before income taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $3.8 million, compared with $8.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $2.9 million, compared with $6.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Diluted net income per share was $0.08 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared with $0.18 for the for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, we recognized unfavorable prior period loss and LAE development of $0.2 million compared with $3.9 million for the same period in the prior year.

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were reduced by ceded premiums earned of $23.3 million from a new reinsurance agreement that was effective July 1, 2024.

The Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Ken Russell, commented, "Our first quarter financial results were impacted by increased physical damage loss severity. We believe this was largely attributable to marketplace price increases in anticipation of tariffs on imported vehicles, auto parts and vehicle components. While uncertainty about the future of these tariffs still lingers, we, along with the automobile insurance industry, will focus on monitoring these trends and will respond accordingly by modifying our underwriting standards and seeking regulatory approval to increase our pricing where appropriate."

About First Acceptance Corporation

First Acceptance Corporation is an insurance holding company headquartered in Nashville that underwrites non-standard personal automobile insurance through insurance companies known as the First Acceptance Insurance Group. We solely offer our own underwritten insurance policies through independent agents.

Additional information about First Acceptance Corporation can be found online at www.firstacceptance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements made other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements from our use of the words "believe," "expect," "look," or the negative of these objective terms and similar expressions. These statements, which have been included in reliance on the "safe harbor" provisions of the federal securities laws, involve risks and uncertainties. Investors are hereby cautioned that these statements may be affected by important factors, including, among others, the factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed by the Company with the OTCQX. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

First Acceptance Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenues $ 125,087 $ 145,263 Income before income taxes $ 3,780 $ 8,938 Net income $ 2,906 $ 6,928 Net income per diluted share $ 0.08 $ 0.18 Average diluted shares outstanding 38,628 38,681 Loss Ratio 78.9 % 70.0 % Expense Ratio 20.9 % 26.2 % Combined Ratio 99.8 % 96.2 % Book Value per Common Share $ 4.60 $ 3.87

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Michael J. Bodayle

mbodayle@firstacceptance.com

