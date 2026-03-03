First Acceptance Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / First Acceptance Corporation (OTCQX:FACO) today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. A quarterly report can be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FACO/disclosure.

Income before income taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $11.5 million, compared with $9.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $9.2 million, compared with $8.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Diluted net income per share was $0.24 for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared with $0.21 for the same period in the prior year.

Income before income taxes for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $38.5 million, compared with $33.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Included in income before income taxes were $19.9 million and $18.4 million in investment income for the years ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $30.2 million, compared with $26.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Diluted net income per share was $0.80 for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared with $0.67 for the same period in the prior.

Book value per common share increased from $4.44 at December 31, 2024 to $5.45 at December 31, 2025

Revenues before ceded reinsurance for the year ended December 31, 2025 increased 1% to $613.5 million from $606.8 million in the prior year. Revenues for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 were reduced by ceded premiums earned of $107.2 million and $47.4 million, respectively, from the new reinsurance contract that went into effect July 1, 2024. (There were 12 months of reinsurance in 2025 compared to six months in 2024.) Revenues after ceded reinsurance for the year ended December 31, 2025 decreased 10% to $506.3 million from $559.4 million in the prior year.

Revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2025 were impacted by $17.0 million as the result of an adjustment to certain fee income against insurance operating expenses by the same amount. This adjustment had no impact to income before income taxes for the quarter. Revenues after reinsurance and this adjustment for the three months ended December 31, 2025 decreased to $99.9 million from $127.2 million in the same period in the prior year. This is inclusive of a year-over-year increase in ceded premium of $8.3 million, reducing revenue due to growth in the subject programs. Policies in force as of December 31, 2025 exceeded the amount as of December 31, 2024.

The Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Ken Russell commented "The year ended December 31, 2025 marked the Company's third consecutive year of increased net income from our insurance operations. Despite a year beginning with uncertainty around tariffs, a marked increase in loss severity and a broadly challenged consumer economy, we managed to sustain and grow our profitability through our transition to an independent agency model with a predominantly variable cost structure. We look forward to continued profitability along with the continuation of our efforts to diversify our product distribution. The 15% increase in net income year-over-year and a tangible book value over $5.40 a share are a testament to the strength of our Company and how we are positioned to continue to capitalize on our growing independent agency distribution platform, disciplined underwriting execution, and scalable, variable-cost operating model."

First Acceptance Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 99,913 $ 127,231 $ 506,340 $ 559,427 Income before income taxes $ 11,482 $ 9,548 $ 38,521 $ 33,418 Net income $ 9,200 $ 8,173 $ 30,226 $ 26,291 Net income per diluted share $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 0.80 $ 0.67 Average diluted shares outstanding 37,629 39,138 37,903 39,095 Combined Ratio for Insurance Companies: Loss 63.4 % 76.7 % 68.8 % 73.6 % Expense 30.2 % 16.9 % 26.9 % 22.1 % Combined 93.6 % 93.6 % 95.7 % 95.7 % Book Value per Common Share $ 5.45 $ 4.44

