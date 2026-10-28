

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) revealed a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $83.076 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $98.616 million, or $0.84 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to $560.130 million from $554.373 million last year.



Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $83.076 Mln. vs. $98.616 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.72 vs. $0.84 last year. -Revenue: $560.130 Mln vs. $554.373 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.61 To $ 3.73



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