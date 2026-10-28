Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - ReGen III Corp. (TSXV: GIII) (OTCQB: ISRJF) (FSE: PN4) ("ReGen III" or the "Company"), announces that on October 27, 2026, it filed a motion seeking dismissal of claims representing more than 95% of the damages alleged in the complaint brought by Tom Lawlor, the Company's former Chief Operating Officer, against the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, ReGen III (USGC) Corporation. The complaint was originally disclosed in the Company's press release dated October 15, 2026.

ReGen III intends to vigorously defend against the complaint and will provide further updates as required by applicable securities laws and TSX Venture Exchange policies.

The Company does not expect the complaint to affect its day-to-day operations or the ongoing execution of its business strategy.

About ReGen III

ReGen III Corp. is driving a new era in high-performance, sustainable lubricants. Harnessing its patented ReGen technology, the Company is commercializing an advanced process to transform used motor oil ("UMO") into premium Group II and III base oils. These high-quality base oils are essential to high performance engines, turbines, industrial applications, and emerging applications such as data center dielectric fluids. As a circular technology, the ReGen process is designed to deliver up to 82% lower CO2e emissions than virgin crude derived oils combusted at end of life.

With the vision of becoming the world's largest producer of sustainable, re-refined Group III base oils, ReGen III is positioning itself at the intersection of the energy transition and the data-driven economy, through the production of circular, domestically sourced Group III base oils.

For more information on ReGen III or to subscribe to the Company's mailing list, please visit www.regeniii.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the Company's business plans, expectations, capital costs and objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements and other documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities commissions and the discussion of risk factors set out therein. Such documents are available at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile and on the Company's website, www.ReGenIII.com. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

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