

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $785.621 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $725.896 million, or $0.85 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to $5.121 billion from $4.705 billion last year.



O'Reilly Automotive earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $785.621 Mln. vs. $725.896 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.97 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue: $5.121 Bln vs. $4.705 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.25 To $ 3.35 Full year revenue guidance: $ 19.0 B To $ 19.3 B



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