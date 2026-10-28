

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $157.811 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $136.474 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to $731.278 million from $688.166 million last year.



Invitation Homes Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $157.811 Mln. vs. $136.474 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.27 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $731.278 Mln vs. $688.166 Mln last year.



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