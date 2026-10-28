

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Dollar value inched lower on Wednesday as U.S. keeps military options and diplomatic route to end the conflict with Iran open. Investors also assessed the reasons behind the interest rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve today.



Today, the U.S. Dollar Index DXY, which measures the Greenback against a basket of other major currencies, was last seen trading at 102.12, down by 0.19 (or 0.19%). In the U.S., the Mortgage Bankers Association of America revealed that the Purchase Index in the U.S. increased to 134.10 on October 23 from 129.20 of the previous week.



While against the Euro, the USD was trading at 1.115, down by 0.26%, against the GBP, the USD was trading at 1.332, down by 0.18%.



Against the USD, the Japanese Yen was trading at 157.828, up by 0.08%, the Swiss Franc was trading at 0.828, up by 0.12%, and the Canadian Dollar was trading at 1.399, up by 0.40%.



Against one unit of Australian Dollar, the USD was trading at 0.705, down by 0.40%.



Today in the U.S., the Fed kept the interest rates steady as largely expected.



In a 10-2 vote decision, the Federal Open Market Committee maintained the federal funds rate in the 3.75% to 4.00% range.



Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack preferred a quarter-point hike instead.



The FOMC stated that while uncertainty remains increased mainly due to geopolitical developments, the unemployment rate has changed little thought the inflation remains elevated.



On an annual basis in September, the Consumer Price Index climbed 3.70% and the core CPI gained 2.60%. Both figures increased from August month's numbers of 3.40% and 2.40% respectively.



The latest Personal Consumption Expenditures price index for August showed a rise of 3.40% on an annual basis while the core PCE jumped to 3.00%.



Analysts are anticipating a hike in December meeting of the Fed. According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, investors are betting on 82.60% odds of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December.



Middle East tensions continue without any sign for a peace agreement.



Last week, the New York Times reported that U.S. and Israel are set to restart their attacks on Iran after the November U.S. mid-term elections.



Echoing the same message, on Monday, CNN reported that U.S. forces are preparing for a large-scale attack on Iran.



Today, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. has asked several Arab nations to be prepared for a renewal of U.S. attacks on Iran, which could start after the U.S. mid-term polls.



While Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei stressed that Iran's interests must be preserved in any negotiation with the U.S., speaking of attacks, U.S. President Donald Trump, stated that anything is possible.



Today, Reuters reported that Iran has been presented with a new deal to end the war.



Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi remarked Iran continues to give diplomacy a chance to succeed but claimed that Iran's brave armed forces are fully prepared to defend the nation.



In a brief interview with Axios, Trump stated that negotiations with Iran are taking place through mediators but stressed that he does not know whether they will bear fruit. He remarked that we need to finish the job, either through a deal or another way.



Axios reported that Qatar is trying to secure a diplomatic deal to restart negotiations between the U.S. and Iran. Qatar is also working to convince Iran to allow U.N. inspectors to visit its bombed nuclear sites in return for some sanctions relief from the U.S.



Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. Vice President JD Vance wrote to Iran Security Chief Mohsen Rezaei at Trump's direction to revive peace talks with an aim to dissuade Trump from ordering his planned U.S. strikes. Contacts have focused on a negotiating framework, and not a deal.



In Canada, as widely expected, the Bank of Canada today increased its target for the overnight rate by 25 basis points to 2.50%, with the Bank Rate at 2.75% and the Deposit Rate at 2.45%.



Governor Tiff Macklem stated that inflation appears less likely to be well-contained and warned that the higher costs from the war could spread.



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