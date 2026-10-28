

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $95.074 million, or $2.33 per share. This compares with $84.393 million, or $1.93 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Tyler Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $143.359 million or $3.52 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $647.566 million from $595.879 million last year.



Tyler Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $95.074 Mln. vs. $84.393 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.33 vs. $1.93 last year. -Revenue: $647.566 Mln vs. $595.879 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 12.95 To $ 13.20 Full year revenue guidance: $ 2.535 B To $ 2.565 B



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