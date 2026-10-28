Allied Universal: Indiana's Hardy Honored as Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week Winner for Week 8

Hardy's two sacks, among eight solo tackles, led Indiana's defense to win at Michigan

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / The Lott IMPACT Trophy presented by Allied Universal announced today Rolijah Hardy, a linebacker from University of Indiana, has been named Player of the Week for Week 8 of the 2026 college football season.

Hardy had a career game with nine total tackles, eight solo, including a pair of sacks, leading the Hoosier's defense that did not allow a touchdown in their game on Saturday at Michigan.

Now in his third year at Indiana, Hardy arrived from the Naval Academy Prep School. Hardy is a native of Lakeland, Florida and was a second team All-Big Ten selection last season.

Player of the Week winners are determined by an internal vote of former players, coaches and Lott IMPACT Trophy board members, in conjunction with a fan vote on social media.

The winner of the 2026 Lott IMPACT Trophy presented by Allied Universal will be announced on December 9, 2026 in Newport Beach, Calif.

Other nominees for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented by Allied Universal, Player of the Week in Week 8 include:

Rasheem Biles, Texas, LB, SR - Had an interception and broke up two passes, while making four tackles (one for a loss) and added four pressures in the Longhorns 34-27 win over #7 Ole Miss.

MJ Cannon, Cincinnati, S, SR - Forced a fumble, had an interception and broke up a pass in the Bearcats 37-24 upset of #8 Texas Tech.

Sebastian Cheeks, Wisconsin, LB, SR - Made 3.5 tackles for a loss, among five total, including 2.5 sacks while team defense held USC to -18 rushing yards in the Badgers 24-7 victory over the Trojans.

About the Lott IMPACT Trophy

The Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented by Allied Universal, is awarded annually to the nation's top defensive player, who also exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. Each week the nation's top defensive player is determined by a panel of Lott Trophy board members, former players and coaches, as well as members of the media along with an online fan vote. For more information on The Lott IMPACT Trophy visit: https://lottimpacttrophy.org/.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers innovative solutions including AI-enabled security technology, integrated security systems, monitoring and response capabilities, and tailored security services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit aus.com.

Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

Sr. Director of Communications - North America

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom@aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/indianas-hardy-honored-as-lott-impact-trophy-player-of-the-week-1243365