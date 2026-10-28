

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Villa Vie Odyssey has suspended its years-long voyage around the world after soaring fuel costs strained its finances, leaving passengers in Cambodia while its operator seeks new funding.



Villa Vie Residences said monthly fuel costs per cabin in parts of Asia had climbed from about $1,800 to as much as $8,000. Efforts to reduce consumption by slowing the itinerary and spending more time in port were not enough to offset the increase.



Around 200 passengers were reportedly aboard when they were told to disembark in Sihanoukville. The company said it was arranging temporary accommodation and would spend the next 60 days on restructuring and recapitalisation, although it warned that a successful outcome was not guaranteed.



The nearly 200-metre ship began its continuous world voyage from Belfast in October 2024 after months of repair-related delays. The planned 3.5-year journey was expected to visit nearly 150 countries.



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