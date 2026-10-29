Sturgeon County, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Villeneuve Airport (ZVL) is celebrating 50 years of aviation in the Edmonton region with a commitment to support the next generation of aviation professionals, while looking ahead to new opportunities.

Since opening in 1976, ZVL has evolved from an airport primarily serving flight training and recreational flying into the Edmonton region's largest and busiest general aviation airport. Today, it is home to more than 30 businesses and plays an important role in the region's economy, workforce development and emergency response network.

To commemorate the milestone, Edmonton Airports is committing $50,000 over five years to scholarships for students pursuing careers in aviation. Launching in 2027, the scholarship program will build on ZVL's longstanding role in developing aviation talent and supporting career opportunities across the industry.

"For 50 years, Villeneuve Airport has helped people take their first steps into aviation while supporting businesses, jobs and essential services across our region. With growing demand for aviation training and new possibilities in aerospace, defence and emerging technologies, ZVL has an important role to play in shaping the next generation of aviation in Alberta." - Myron Keehn, President and CEO, Edmonton Airports

ZVL officially opened on October 28, 1976, with a memorable ceremony that saw an aircraft fly through a ribbon held by Frank Pirker and Rick Higgins. Originally developed by Transport Canada, the airport expanded its capabilities with the addition of a NAV CANADA air traffic control tower in 1982.

Edmonton Airports assumed ownership in 2000 under the National Airports Policy and has since invested in significant infrastructure improvements, including runway, taxiway and apron upgrades, the extension of Runway 08-26 from 3,500 to 5,000 feet and the addition of an Instrument Landing System. Today, ZVL supports a diverse aviation community specializing in flight training, fixed-wing and helicopter maintenance, and aviation operations.

"Villeneuve Airport has been part of Sturgeon County's story for 50 years, a place where people learn, businesses grow and new possibilities take flight. This milestone honours the people who built that legacy and the partnerships that will carry it forward. We are proud to be home to Villeneuve Airport and excited about what its next chapter will mean for our community, our region and the next generation of aviation professionals." - Alanna Hnatiw, Mayor of Sturgeon County

In 2025, the airport generated more than $164 million in regional economic impact and supported 575 jobs. It also recorded 68,548 aircraft movements, its highest total since 2019.

Beyond its economic contributions, ZVL plays an important role in emergency response, serving as an alternate airport for provincial air ambulance flights and a backup to Edmonton International Airport. Medevac activity more than doubled in 2025, increasing to 83 flights from 38 in 2024.

Flight training has been central to ZVL's identity since its earliest days. Today, fixed-wing and helicopter flight schools continue to prepare aspiring pilots for careers in aviation.

That legacy is expanding through initiatives such as the Aviation Pathway program, launched in 2025 in partnership with Sturgeon Public Schools and Elevate Aviation. The program introduces high school students to the breadth of careers available across the aviation industry, from piloting and aircraft maintenance to airport operations.

Together with the new scholarship commitment, these initiatives reflect Edmonton Airports' focus on building a strong aviation workforce and creating opportunities for young people to pursue careers in a growing industry.

With approximately 1,500 acres available for development, Villeneuve Airport offers significant potential to support the next generation of aviation and aerospace growth in Alberta. Building on its established role in flight training and general aviation, ZVL is well positioned to attract new investment, expand industry partnerships and support innovation in aerospace, defence and emerging aviation technologies.

ZVL's airspace, infrastructure and operational capabilities already support aerospace activities and the development of remotely piloted aircraft systems. The airport also accommodates Canadian Armed Forces aircraft, while its proximity to CFB Edmonton creates opportunities to strengthen the region's role in Canada's evolving aerospace and defence landscape.





Villeneuve Airport (ZVL) 50 Years

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Villeneuve Airport (ZVL) 50 Years

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Villeneuve Airport (ZVL) 50 Years

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Villeneuve Airport (ZVL) 50 Years

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Villeneuve Airport (ZVL) 50 Years

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Villeneuve Airport (ZVL) 50 Years

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Villeneuve Airport (ZVL) 50 Years

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Villeneuve Airport (ZVL) 50 Years

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Villeneuve Airport (ZVL) 50 Years

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Villeneuve Airport (ZVL) 50 Years

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About Villeneuve Airport:

Villeneuve Airport (ZVL) is a general aviation and flight training airport in Sturgeon County, owned and operated by Edmonton Airports. Opened in 1976, it has two runways, an Instrument Landing System, and a NAV CANADA control tower, and is home to over 30 businesses. ZVL is the largest and busiest general aviation airport in the Edmonton region, and its most recent economic impact study shows $164 million in economic output and 575 jobs supported.

For more information, please visit: flyZVL.com, follow on LinkedIn.

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