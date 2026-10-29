Rio Rico, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Calabasas Alliance today released a statement from the Office of Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes acknowledging community concerns regarding groundwater dewatering and water-quality impacts associated with the South32 Hermosa Project, as well as other pollution and public health concerns in Santa Cruz County. The statement follows the submission of background information, data, and letters from community members.

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Key Takeaways:

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes' office acknowledges and closely monitors community concerns about groundwater dewatering and water-quality impacts from the South32 Hermosa Project and supports a careful, independent examination of effects on Southern Arizona's water resources.

Community members, technical experts, and researchers identify gaps in assessing long-term dewatering effects, contaminant pathways, and cumulative impacts on aquifers and surface waters, prompting Calabasas Alliance to demand transparent, independently verified science rather than reliance on project-sponsored modeling.

Local leaders warn that high-volume dewatering could create a cone of depression that lowers groundwater levels, threatens wells and surface flows around Patagonia Lake, and necessitates immediate independent hydrologic analysis to secure protections before irreversible damage occurs.

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About Calabasas Alliance

Calabasas Alliance is a grass-roots community-based organization dedicated to protecting land, air and water resources, public health, and quality of life in Santa Cruz County and throughout Southern Arizona. The NGO works in the environmental and public health space through education, community engagement, and advocacy. The organization participates is the principal community partner for the Arizona State University/University of Arizona AirSMART air-quality monitoring program and is a member of the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality Citizen Science Alliance. Recently the organization received a mobile water-testing laboratory through Arizona State University's Water for All program. The Alliance is a stakeholder in University forums on PFAS and participates in the Arizona Rural Water Working Group. The Alliance collaborates with other groups around the state that are striving for similar natural resource protections, all with the health and well-being of their fellow-citizens.

Source: Newsworthy.ai

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321506