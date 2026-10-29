The Pompano Beach auto transport company details carrier options, door-to-door pickup and specialty vehicle shipping

Pompano Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Freedom Auto Haul (freedomautohaul.com), a nationwide auto transport company, announced its open carrier, enclosed carrier and door-to-door car shipping services for sedans, SUVs, trucks, motorcycles, classic vehicles and exotic vehicles. The company also arranges boat, RV, golf cart and heavy hauling transport. Quote requests are accepted at freedomautohaul.com and at (888) 509-1102.

Open Carrier Auto Transport

Freedom Auto Haul ships vehicles on open multi-car carriers, the most common method for moving sedans, SUVs, trucks and motorcycles across the United States. Open transport is offered with door-to-door pickup and delivery where truck access allows. Freedom Auto Haul serves individual vehicle owners, snowbirds, college students, families relocating and buyers and sellers completing a vehicle sale.

Enclosed Carrier Auto Transport

Enclosed transport places a vehicle inside a covered trailer that shields paint and bodywork from road debris and weather. Freedom Auto Haul uses this method for classic, exotic and luxury vehicles, and records ground clearance details when a quote is requested for low-profile vehicles.

Specialty and Commercial Transport

Freedom Auto Haul also provides boat transport, RV transport, golf cart transport and heavy hauling for vehicles that are too heavy or too tall for a standard car hauler. Commercial services include dealer transport, fleet transport, auction transport and military auto transport, along with college relocation shipments. Fleet transport covers coordinated multi-vehicle shipments for businesses, dealerships and fleet managers.

"Freedom Auto Haul provides open, enclosed and door-to-door auto transport so each vehicle is matched to the right carrier type," said Jon Epstein, owner of Freedom Auto Haul. "This announcement outlines those services and the information needed to request a quote."

Quote Request Information

Freedom Auto Haul requests the pickup and delivery locations, the vehicle's year, make and model, whether the vehicle runs, and the preferred ship date. Requests are accepted at freedomautohaul.com and by phone at (888) 509-1102.

About Freedom Auto Haul

Freedom Auto Haul is a nationwide auto transport company offering open transport, enclosed transport, door-to-door car shipping, boat transport, RV transport, golf cart transport and heavy hauling for individuals, dealers and fleets. Website: freedomautohaul.com. Phone: (888) 509-1102.

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