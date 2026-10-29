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WKN: 913070 | ISIN: US5719032022 | Ticker-Symbol: MAQ
Tradegate
28.10.26 | 21:06
354,75 Euro
-0,52 % -1,85
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USA Tech 100
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MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
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MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
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355,40356,1028.10.
0,0000,00028.10.
PR Newswire
29.10.2026 03:30 Uhr
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JW Marriott Sanya Haitang Bay -- A Tranquil Escape with the Charm of a Spanish Estate

JW Marriott Sanya Haitang Bay -- A Tranquil Escape with the Charm of a Spanish Estate

SANYA, China, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Marriott Sanya Haitang Bay is a Spanish manor-style resort rising on the South China Sea shore, designed by HBA with "stone" as its guiding motif. Terracotta roof tiles and arched colonnades blend with tropical gardens, evoking "Spanish sunshine on a tropical island." Facing Wuzhizhou Island across the sea, the resort boasts an extended beach and sits within walking distance of Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex. The property offers 141 rooms and 19 villas, each with a private balcony-some featuring private pools. Dine at the "JW Island" semi-buffet dinner, enjoy serene tennis courts, or experience the "Andalusian Sunset Dream" - Evening Ritual. Committed to crafting an ideal sanctuary for deep relaxation and mindful serenity, the resort invites guests to savour the moment, rejuvenate.

JW Marriott Sanya Haitang Bay offers a one-stop tropical luxury vacation experience for Russian guests.

The three restaurants each have their unique features: The JW Island Restaurant is surrounded by water and is an ideal place for personalized and semi-buffet romantic dinners; JW KITCHEN, with its open kitchen, allows guests to watch the chef cooking live, and uses fresh ingredients from JW Garden to serve local, Asian and Western delicacies; the themed breakfast "Mediterranean Meets Hainan" kicks off a different kind of morning; JW Grand Bar exudes tropical style and offers themed afternoon tea, special cocktails, freshly ground coffee and world wines, with a view of the Haitang Bay sea scenery.

The hotel has 19 independent seaside villas, ranging from 181m² to 667m². These luxurious pool villas that blend European retro style, come with courtyards and private swimming pools, and are equipped with villa managers and champagne breakfasts.

Tennis enthusiasts can play on the same red clay tennis court used at the Rome Masters and the purple acrylic hard court, and enjoy professional equipment and coach appointments.

The large pool, standard pool and massage pool are scattered throughout, and the poolside bar offers special cocktails and refreshing drinks.

The iSpa Thai Beauty Spa Center combines traditional and modern techniques, selects natural essential oils for care; the Traditional Chinese Medicine Clinic provides traditional Chinese medicine health services, adding a choice for guests to relax and unwind during their stay.

Guests can enjoy the sun, sea views, private villas and high-end sports and wellness here, unlocking a new experience of high-end travel in Sanya.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jw-marriott-sanya-haitang-bay--a-tranquil-escape-with-the-charm-of-a-spanish-estate-302922963.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.