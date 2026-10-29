American Riviera Bancorp Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2026

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / American Riviera Bancorp ("Company") (OTCQX:ARBV), holding company of American Riviera Bank ("Bank"), announced today unaudited net income of $11.6 million ($2.01 per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, an increase of 46.7% compared to $7.9 million ($1.38 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year.

Unaudited net income was $4.3 million ($0.75 per share) for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $3.3 million ($0.57 per share) in the previous quarter, and $2.9 million ($0.51 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year. Net income pre-tax, pre-provision (non-GAAP) continued to increase, reaching $6.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $5.4 million in the previous quarter, and $4.7 million in the same reporting period in the previous year. Earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2026, include $477,000 of non-recurring loan interest recovery.

Total deposits were $1.26 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $2.5 million or 0.2% from September 30, 2025. Total loans were $1.18 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $142.0 million or 13.6% from September 30, 2025. Total deposits grew $36.3 million or 3.0%, and loans grew $30.2 million or 2.6% in the third quarter of 2026.

Jeff DeVine, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, "In our twentieth anniversary year, we are pleased to report record year to date earnings made possible by double digit loan growth in the communities we serve. Over the past year, efforts by our team have increased our loan to deposit ratio from 82.6% to 93.7% while maintaining strong credit quality and underwriting standards."

Financial Highlights

Unaudited net income and earnings per share have improved 46.7% and 45.7%, respectively, from the first nine months of 2025.

Return on average assets was 1.10%, return on average equity was 11.57% and efficiency ratio was 62.33% for the first nine months of 2026.

Total shareholders' equity was $137.5 million at September 30, 2026, an increase of $15.4 million or 12.7% from the same reporting period in the previous year.

Tangible book value per share was $23.02 at September 30, 2026, an increase of $2.50 or 12.2% from the same reporting period in the previous year.

The Company's tangible common equity ratio was 9.02% at September 30, 2026, an increase from the 8.27% ratio reported for the same reporting period in the previous year.

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits were $486.5 million or 38.5% of total deposits at September 30, 2026, and have increased $4.2 million or 0.9% since September 30, 2025.

Total demand deposits were $658.3 million or 52.1% of total deposits at September 30, 2026, and have decreased $5.0 million or 0.8% since September 30, 2025.

As a result of the Bank's core funding and relationship-based deposits, cost of deposits was 1.27% for the third quarter of 2026, an improvement of 18 basis points from the 1.45% reported for the same quarter in the previous year. However, cost of deposits has increased 3 basis points from the second quarter of 2026 primarily due to a competitive deposit rate environment.

Cost of funds was 1.42% for the third quarter of 2026, an improvement of 6 basis points from the 1.48% reported for the same quarter in the previous year. However, cost of funds has increased 6 basis points from the second quarter of 2026 primarily due to increased average short-term borrowings carried to support loan growth.

Net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 4.11% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 4.01% in the prior quarter, and has improved 45 basis points from the 3.66% reported for the same quarter in the previous year. NIM has improved as a result of steady loan yield improvement and continued favorable cost of funds.

On-balance sheet liquidity continues to be substantial with $192.9 million of cash, due from banks, and available-for-sale ("AFS") securities at market value as of September 30, 2026.

At September 30, 2026, the Bank's commercial real estate ("CRE") portfolio was diverse, with weighted average loan-to-values of 28% to 55% and weighted average debt coverage ratios between 1.49x and 2.45x depending on the individual CRE category as of the most recent CRE stress test in July 2026.

The Bank maintained strong credit quality with no other real estate owned, no loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing, and only $4.2 million or 0.35% of total loans on non-accrual status, which are well supported by collateral, borrower assets, SBA guarantees, or specific reserves.

Third Quarter 2026 Earnings

For the third quarter of 2026, unaudited net income was $4.3 million, compared to $3.3 million reported in the second quarter of 2026, and $2.9 million reported in the third quarter of 2025. The third quarter of 2026 includes $0.5 million of loan interest recovery related to one non-accrual loan that was sold.

Unaudited net income pre-tax, pre-provision (non-GAAP) has increased sequentially over the last five quarters and was $6.3 million in the third quarter of 2026, a $0.9 million or 16.0% increase from the second quarter of 2026, and a $1.8 million or 40.2% increase from the $4.5 million reported in the third quarter of 2025.

The Bank has grown interest and fees on loans sequentially over the last five quarters from $14.8 million in the third quarter of 2025 to $17.8 million in the third quarter of 2026, representing a $3.0 million or 20.6% increase.

Total interest expense has remained stable at $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $4.6 million for the third quarter of 2025. Total interest expense increased $0.4 million from the prior quarter primarily due to increased average short-term borrowings carried to support loan growth.

Net interest income before provision in the third quarter of 2026 increased $2.5 million or 20.1% compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Total non-interest income was $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $0.1 million from the prior quarter, and an increase of $0.3 million from the third quarter of 2025. Variances between the quarters can be attributed to Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") dividends, SBA loan sale premiums, mortgage broker fees, loan prepayment fees and gains or losses on sale of securities.

Total non-interest expense was $9.6 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase from the $9.2 million reported in the prior quarter, and an increase from the $8.6 million reported for the third quarter of 2025. Variances between the quarters can be attributed to changes in staffing, bonus accrual adjustments, operating losses and recoveries, and the timing of expenses related to advertising and events.

The Company has significantly improved operating leverage with total non-interest expense up only $2.6 million or 10.4% for the first nine months of 2026 versus the first nine months of 2025, while net interest income before provision increased $6.6 million, or 18.9% for the comparison period.

Loans and Asset Quality

Total loans were $1.18 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $30.2 million or 2.6% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $142.0 million or 13.6% from September 30, 2025.

The Bank's Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") was $14.3 million at September 30, 2026, with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.21%, an increase from the prior quarter coverage ratio of 1.19%. As of September 30, 2026, non-accrual loans totaled only $4.2 million, a $3.7 million decrease from the previous quarter-end, and a $5.6 million decrease from the $9.8 million reported at September 30, 2025. All loans on non-accrual are well supported by collateral, borrower assets, SBA guarantees, or specific reserves.

Deposits & Borrowings

Total deposits were $1.26 billion at September 30, 2026, a $36.3 million or 3.0% increase from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $2.5 million or 0.2% from September 30, 2025. Deposit growth quarter-over-quarter was primarily from core deposits, with only $5.0 million of wholesale brokered deposits accepted at September 30, 2026.

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits totaled $486.5 million at September 30, 2026, an increase of $7.3 million or 1.5% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $4.2 million or 0.9% from September 30, 2025.

Interest-bearing demand deposits totaled $171.8 million at September 30, 2026, an increase of $12.9 million or 8.1% from the prior quarter-end, and a decrease of $9.2 million or 5.1% from September 30, 2025. Total demand deposits, including interest-bearing demand, represent 52.1% of total deposits at September 30, 2026, compared to 52.0% at the prior quarter-end, and 52.6% at September 30, 2025.

Other interest-bearing deposits totaled $604.9 million at September 30, 2026, an increase of $16.1 million or 2.7% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $7.5 million or 1.3% from September 30, 2025.

The weighted average cost of deposits for the third quarter of 2026 increased 3 basis points to 1.27% from 1.24% for the second quarter of 2026 and decreased 18 basis points from the 1.45% reported for the same quarter of the previous year. The decrease in cost of deposits in the last year was due to the Federal Reserve's three 25 basis point rate cuts in the last four months of 2025 which carried into 2026. The recent increase in cost of deposits is primarily due to a competitive deposit rate environment.

The Company's total borrowings were $60.7 million at September 30, 2026, a decrease of $8.0 million from the prior quarter-end and a $34.2 million increase from September 30, 2025 to support loan growth. At September 30, 2026, the Company had $9.5 million outstanding on a correspondent bank loan at a rate of 3.85%, $16.2 million of subordinated notes outstanding at a rate of 3.75%, and $35.0 million of short-term, one month or less duration advances with a weighted average cost of 4.00%. The weighted average cost on all borrowings for the third quarter of 2026 was 3.85%, resulting in $0.7 million of interest expense on borrowings, an increase of $0.2 million compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $0.5 million compared to the interest expense on borrowings for the third quarter of 2025.

Due to favorable demand deposit mix and continued focus on maintaining and growing relationships, total cost of funds remained low at 1.42% for the third quarter of 2026, which was 6 basis points higher than the 1.36% reported for the previous quarter, but 6 basis points lower than the 1.48% reported for the third quarter of 2025.

The Company's net interest margin improved to 4.11% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 4.01% in the prior quarter, and improved a significant 45 basis points from the 3.66% reported for the same quarter of last year as a result of steady loan yield improvement and a decline in total cost of funds. Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2026 adjusted to exclude $477,000 of non-recurring loan interest recovery was 4.02%.

The Bank's liquidity position remained strong with a primary liquidity ratio (cash and cash equivalents, deposits held in other banks and unpledged AFS securities as a percentage of total assets) of 11.7% at September 30, 2026, compared to 11.8% at June 30, 2026. As of September 30, 2026, the Bank had $545.0 million of available contingent funding sources.

Overall uninsured deposits, excluding public agency deposits that are collateralized, are conservatively estimated to be $439.6 million, or 34.8% of total deposit balances as of September 30, 2026. The actual level of uninsured deposits is lower than the percentage stated above, as our knowledgeable bankers have helped clients obtain more than $250,000 of FDIC insurance with vesting structures such as joint accounts, payable upon death accounts, and revocable trust accounts with multiple beneficiaries. In addition, the Bank can offer up to $285 million of FDIC pass-through insurance to clients via the IntraFi network Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS") or Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service ("CDARS") products.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity was $137.5 million at September 30, 2026, a $2.7 million or 2.0% increase since June 30, 2026, and an increase of $15.4 million or 12.7% from the same quarter in the previous year. The tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities, which is a component of equity (accumulated other comprehensive income or "AOCI"), was $16.0 million at September 30, 2026, and has increased $1.3 million or 8.7% from September 30, 2025. The Bank fully expects to receive all principal when the securities mature.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had repurchased a cumulative 130,616 shares of common stock at a weighted average cost of $19.80, leaving $2.4 million available for repurchase under the existing share repurchase program. No shares were repurchased in the quarter ending September 30, 2026.

Company Profile

American Riviera Bancorp (OTCQX:ARBV) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. American Riviera Bank, the 100% owned subsidiary of American Riviera Bancorp, is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders. Full-service branches are located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, Atascadero, and Paso Robles. In December 2025, the Bank opened a lending center in the City of Ventura and anticipates opening a full-service branch in early 2027. The Bank provides commercial business, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction, and Small Business Administration lending services as well as convenient online and mobile technology. The Bank maintains a "5 Star - Superior" rating from Bauer Financial, and for fifteen consecutive years has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports. The Bank is rated "Outstanding" by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act. BankonBetter OTCQX

American Riviera Bank

www.americanriviera.bank

805-965-5942

Michelle Martinich

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events concerning expectations for growth and market forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, effects of interest rate changes, ability to control costs and expenses, impact of consolidation in the banking industry, financial policies of the US government, and general economic conditions.

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) September 30, September 30, One Year One Year 2026 2025 $ Change % Change Assets Cash & Due From Banks $ 34,867 $ 128,753 $ (93,886 ) -73 % Available-for-sale securities 158,045 164,459 (6,414 ) -4 % Held-to-maturity securities, net 41,489 41,411 78 0 % Loans 1,183,819 1,041,839 141,980 14 % Allowance For Credit Losses (14,348 ) (12,689 ) (1,659 ) 13 % Net Loans 1,169,471 1,029,150 140,321 14 % Premise & Equipment 9,780 7,494 2,286 31 % Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset 4,663 5,885 (1,222 ) -21 % Bank Owned Life Insurance 14,474 12,489 1,985 16 % Stock in Other Banks 7,243 6,786 457 7 % Goodwill and Other Intangibles 4,887 4,883 4 0 % Other Assets 30,003 21,142 8,861 42 % Total Assets $ 1,474,922 $ 1,422,452 $ 52,470 4 % Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits $ 486,542 $ 482,343 $ 4,199 1 % Interest-bearing Demand Deposits 171,756 180,930 (9,174 ) -5 % Other Interest-bearing Deposits 604,927 597,454 7,473 1 % Total Deposits 1,263,225 1,260,727 2,498 0 % Borrowed Funds 60,650 26,500 34,150 129 % Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures 776 1,215 (439 ) -36 % Other Liabilities 12,777 11,956 821 7 % Total Liabilities 1,337,428 1,300,398 37,030 3 % Common Stock 67,552 68,493 (941 ) -1 % Retained Earnings 85,936 68,276 17,660 26 % Other Capital (15,994 ) (14,715 ) (1,279 ) -9 % Total Shareholders' Equity 137,494 122,054 15,440 13 % Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,474,922 $ 1,422,452 $ 52,470 4 %

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Assets Cash & Due From Banks $ 34,867 $ 27,964 $ 66,678 $ 21,395 $ 128,753 Available-for-sale securities 158,045 164,117 164,958 169,793 164,459 Held-to-maturity securities 41,489 41,469 41,450 41,430 41,411 Loans 1,183,819 1,153,669 1,099,436 1,081,696 1,041,839 Allowance for Credit Losses (14,348 ) (13,733 ) (12,712 ) (12,689 ) (12,689 ) Net Loans 1,169,471 1,139,936 1,086,724 1,069,007 1,029,150 Premise & Equipment 9,780 9,972 7,108 7,255 7,494 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset 4,663 4,973 5,280 5,584 5,885 Bank Owned Life Insurance 14,474 14,329 14,193 14,051 12,489 Stock in Other Banks 7,243 7,243 6,786 6,786 6,786 Goodwill and Other Intangibles 4,887 4,872 4,873 4,871 4,883 Other Assets 30,003 28,037 25,201 27,117 21,142 Total Assets $ 1,474,922 $ 1,442,912 $ 1,423,251 $ 1,367,289 $ 1,422,452 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits $ 486,542 $ 479,267 $ 464,816 $ 451,721 $ 482,343 Interest-bearing Demand Deposits 171,756 158,852 191,756 168,399 180,930 Other Interest-bearing Deposits 604,927 588,826 598,427 579,902 597,454 Total Deposits 1,263,225 1,226,945 1,254,999 1,200,022 1,260,727 Borrowed Funds 60,650 68,650 26,150 26,500 26,500 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures 776 974 974 974 1,215 Other Liabilities 12,777 11,528 9,822 12,123 11,956 Total Liabilities 1,337,428 1,308,097 1,291,945 1,239,619 1,300,398 Common Stock 67,552 67,203 66,858 67,263 68,493 Retained Earnings 85,936 81,617 78,309 74,330 68,276 Other Capital (15,994 ) (14,005 ) (13,861 ) (13,923 ) (14,715 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 137,494 134,815 131,306 127,670 122,054 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,474,922 $ 1,442,912 $ 1,423,251 $ 1,367,289 $ 1,422,452

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) 3Q 2026 2Q 2026 1Q 2026 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 Average Average Average Average Average Assets Cash & Due From Banks $ 26,844 $ 21,423 $ 26,222 $ 109,112 $ 70,822 Available-for-sale securities 162,810 164,624 168,770 166,373 162,709 Held-to-maturity securities 41,475 41,455 41,436 41,416 41,397 Loans 1,173,527 1,121,809 1,089,710 1,055,371 1,031,749 Allowance for Credit Losses (13,874 ) (12,790 ) (12,690 ) (12,689 ) (12,626 ) Net Loans 1,159,653 1,109,019 1,077,020 1,042,682 1,019,123 Premise & Equipment 9,902 7,154 7,212 7,392 7,666 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset 4,861 5,162 5,467 5,762 6,057 Bank Owned Life Insurance 14,424 14,282 14,141 13,762 12,448 Stock in Other Banks 7,243 7,168 6,786 6,786 6,786 Goodwill and Other Intangibles 4,870 4,876 4,870 4,877 4,887 Other Assets 28,052 25,207 25,267 21,352 21,981 Total Assets $ 1,460,134 $ 1,400,370 $ 1,377,191 $ 1,419,514 $ 1,353,876 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits $ 474,956 $ 452,972 $ 452,958 $ 476,473 $ 465,622 Interest-bearing Demand Deposits 158,359 158,369 156,074 156,271 150,042 Other Interest-bearing Deposits 600,189 586,709 585,890 621,162 579,637 Total Deposits 1,233,504 1,198,050 1,194,922 1,253,906 1,195,301 Borrowed Funds 75,677 56,876 39,039 26,589 26,674 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures 981 974 974 1,212 1,085 Other Liabilities 12,644 10,747 11,857 13,149 12,052 Total Liabilities 1,322,806 1,266,647 1,246,792 1,294,856 1,235,112 Common Stock 67,405 67,064 67,159 68,695 68,413 Retained Earnings 84,185 80,476 76,468 70,292 67,886 Other Capital (14,262 ) (13,817 ) (13,228 ) (14,329 ) (17,535 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 137,328 133,723 130,399 124,658 118,764 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,460,134 $ 1,400,370 $ 1,377,191 $ 1,419,514 $ 1,353,876

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries Statement of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30,



September 30, September 30,



2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans $ 17,834 $ 14,789 21 % $ 49,673 $ 42,655 16 % Interest on Securities 1,347 1,340 1 % 4,141 4,268 -3 % Interest on Due From Banks 128 621 -79 % 308 865 -64 % Total Interest Income 19,309 16,750 15 % 54,122 47,788 13 % Interest Expense Interest Expense on Deposits 3,945 4,315 -9 % 11,248 12,002 -6 % Interest Expense on Borrowings 734 257 186 % 1,648 1,117 48 % Total Interest Expense 4,679 4,572 2 % 12,896 13,119 -2 % Net Interest Income 14,630 12,178 20 % 41,226 34,669 19 % Provision for Credit Losses 616 194 218 % 1,659 1,115 49 % Provision for Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposures (198 ) 221 -190 % (198 ) 162 -222 % Net Interest Income After Provision 14,212 11,763 21 % 39,765 33,392 19 % Non-Interest Income Service Charges, Commissions and Fees 768 631 22 % 2,193 1,818 21 % Other Non-Interest Income 440 289 52 % 1,303 803 62 % Total Non-Interest Income 1,208 920 31 % 3,496 2,621 33 % Non-Interest Expense Salaries and Employee Benefits 6,075 5,467 11 % 17,552 16,115 9 % Occupancy and Equipment 998 922 8 % 2,842 2,788 2 % Other Non-Interest Expense 2,501 2,240 12 % 7,479 6,349 18 % Total Non-Interest Expense 9,574 8,629 11 % 27,873 25,252 10 % Net Income Before Provision for Taxes 5,846 4,054 44 % 15,388 10,761 43 % Provision for Taxes 1,528 1,125 36 % 3,807 2,865 33 % Net Income $ 4,318 $ 2,929 47 % $ 11,581 $ 7,896 47 % Shares Outstanding 5,759,589 5,708,960 1 % 5,759,589 5,708,960 1 % Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.75 $ 0.51 47 % $ 2.01 $ 1.38 46 % Return on Average Assets 1.17 % 0.85 % 38 % 1.10 % 0.81 % 36 % Return on Average Equity 12.47 % 9.75 % 28 % 11.57 % 9.13 % 27 % Net Interest Margin 4.11 % 3.66 % 12 % 4.03 % 3.64 % 11 %

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries Five Quarter Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans $ 17,834 $ 16,345 $ 15,494 $ 15,437 $ 14,789 Interest on Securities 1,347 1,394 1,400 1,378 1,340 Interest on Due From Banks 128 68 112 962 621 Total Interest Income 19,309 17,807 17,006 17,777 16,750 Interest Expense Interest Expense on Deposits 3,945 3,719 3,584 4,282 4,315 Interest Expense on Borrowings 734 540 374 254 257 Total Interest Expense 4,679 4,259 3,958 4,536 4,572 Net Interest Income 14,630 13,548 13,048 13,241 12,178 Provision for Credit Losses 616 1,020 23 - 194 Provision for Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposures (198 ) - - (240 ) 221 Net Interest Income After Provision 14,212 12,528 13,025 13,481 11,763 Non-Interest Income Service Charges, Commissions and Fees 768 795 630 609 631 Other Non-Interest Income 440 292 571 284 289 Total Non-Interest Income 1,208 1,087 1,201 893 920 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and Employee Benefits 6,075 5,670 5,807 5,744 5,467 Occupancy and Equipment 998 914 930 917 922 Other Non-Interest Expense 2,501 2,653 2,325 2,393 2,240 Total Non-Interest Expense 9,574 9,237 9,062 9,054 8,629 Net Income Before Provision for Taxes 5,846 4,378 5,164 5,320 4,054 Provision for Taxes 1,528 1,070 1,209 772 1,125 Net Income $ 4,318 $ 3,308 $ 3,955 $ 4,548 $ 2,929 Shares Outstanding 5,759,589 5,759,969 5,750,168 5,713,022 5,708,960 Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.75 $ 0.57 $ 0.69 $ 0.80 $ 0.51 Net Income pre-tax, pre-provision (Non-GAAP) $ 6,264 $ 5,398 $ 5,187 $ 5,080 $ 4,469

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) At or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Income and performance ratios: Net Income $ 4,318 $ 3,308 $ 3,955 $ 4,549 $ 2,929 Earnings per share - basic 0.75 0.57 0.69 0.80 0.51 Return on average assets 1.17 % 0.95 % 1.16 % 1.27 % 0.85 % Return on average equity 12.47 % 9.92 % 12.30 % 14.48 % 9.75 % Return on average tangible common equity 12.92 % 10.29 % 12.77 % 15.06 % 10.22 % Loan yield 6.03 % 5.84 % 5.77 % 5.80 % 5.69 % Cost of funds 1.42 % 1.36 % 1.30 % 1.41 % 1.48 % Cost of deposits 1.27 % 1.24 % 1.22 % 1.29 % 1.45 % Net interest margin 4.11 % 4.01 % 3.97 % 3.81 % 3.66 % Efficiency ratio (b) 60.45 % 63.12 % 63.60 % 64.05 % 65.89 % Balance Sheet ratios: Loan-to-deposit ratio 93.71 % 94.03 % 87.60 % 90.14 % 82.64 % Non-interest-bearing deposits / total deposits 38.52 % 39.06 % 37.04 % 37.64 % 38.26 % Demand deposits / total deposits 52.11 % 52.01 % 52.32 % 51.68 % 52.61 % Asset quality: Allowance for credit losses $ 14,348 $ 13,733 $ 12,712 $ 12,689 $ 12,689 Nonperforming assets 4,196 7,888 8,013 8,116 9,803 Allowance for credit losses / total loans and leases 1.21 % 1.19 % 1.16 % 1.17 % 1.22 % Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Texas ratio (a) 3.55 % 6.78 % 7.04 % 7.37 % 9.38 % Capital ratios (c) : Community bank leverage ratio (Bank) 11.13 % 11.25 % 11.16 % 10.55 % 10.69 % Tangible common equity ratio (Company) 9.02 % 9.04 % 8.91 % 9.01 % 8.27 % Equity and share related: Common equity $ 137,494 $ 134,815 $ 131,306 $ 127,670 $ 122,054 Book value per share 23.87 23.41 22.84 22.35 21.38 Tangible book value per share 23.02 22.56 21.99 21.49 20.52 Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (d) 25.80 24.99 24.40 23.93 23.10 Stock closing price per share 28.65 25.60 23.60 23.90 21.99 Number of shares issued and outstanding 5,759.59 5,759.97 5,750.17 5,713.02 5,708.96

Notes:

(a) Sum of Nonperforming Assets and Other Real Estate Owned, divided by the sum of Total Shareholder Equity and Total Allowance for Credit Losses less Preferred Stock and Intangible Assets.

(b) Annualized Operating Expense excluding Provision for Credit Losses minus Annualized Extraordinary Expense, divided by Annualized Interest Income including Loan Fees minus Annualized Interest Expense plus Annualized Non-Interest Income minus Annualized Extraordinary Income, expressed as a percentage.

(c) Current period capital ratios are preliminary.

(d) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) is comprised of the tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities and is presented as Other Capital on the Balance Sheet.

SOURCE: American Riviera Bancorp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/american-riviera-bancorp-announces-results-for-the-third-quarter-of-1243468