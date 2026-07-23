American Riviera Bancorp: American Riviera Bank Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / American Riviera Bancorp ("Company") (OTCQX:ARBV), holding company of American Riviera Bank ("Bank"), announced today unaudited net income of $7.3 million ($1.26 per share) for the six months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of 46.2% compared to $5.0 million ($0.86 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year.

Unaudited net income was $3.3 million ($0.57 per share) for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $4.0 million ($0.69 per share) in the previous quarter, and $2.6 million ($0.46 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year. Net income pre-tax, pre-provision (non-GAAP) continued to increase, reaching $5.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $5.2 million in the previous quarter, and $4.0 million in the same reporting period in the previous year.

Total deposits were $1.23 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $95.5 million or 8.4% from June 30, 2025. Total loans were $1.15 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $133.4 million or 13.1% from June 30, 2025. Total loans grew $72.0 million or 6.7% in the first half of 2026. Significant loan growth of $54.2 million in the most recent quarter necessitated a $1.0 million loan loss provision to maintain an appropriate allowance to total loans of 1.19% at June 30, 2026.

Jeff DeVine, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, "American Riviera Bank recently celebrated our twenty-year business anniversary. Our vibrant Central Coast economy has made it possible for the Bank to significantly grow loans and substantially improve profitability over the prior year to date. We have our loyal clients, knowledgeable bankers and community to thank for this longevity and success."

Financial Highlights

Unaudited net income and earnings per share have improved 46.2% and 46.5%, respectively, from the first six months of 2025.

Return on average assets was 1.05%, return on average equity was 11.09% and efficiency ratio was 63.35% for the first six months of 2026.

Total shareholders' equity was $134.8 million at June 30, 2026, an increase of $17.2 million or 14.6% from the same reporting period in the previous year.

Tangible book value per share was $22.56 at June 30, 2026, an increase of $3.16 or 16.3% from the same reporting period in the previous year.

The Company's tangible common equity ratio was 9.04% at June 30, 2026, compared to 8.70% at June 30, 2025. Strong earnings and improvement in the market value of the securities portfolio were partially offset by cumulative share repurchases since June 30, 2025 totaling $2.0 million and the impact of 11.0% asset growth over the previous year.

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits were $479.3 million or 39.1% of total deposits at June 30, 2026, and have increased $31.7 million or 7.1% since June 30, 2025.

Total demand deposits were $638.1 million or 52.0% of total deposits at June 30, 2026, and have increased $56.0 million or 9.6% since June 30, 2025.

As a result of the Bank's core funding and relationship-based deposits, the cost of deposits and total cost of funds were 1.24% and 1.36%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2026. Total cost of funds has improved by 14 basis points from the 1.50% reported for the same quarter in the previous year.

Net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 4.01% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 3.97% in the prior quarter, and has improved 36 basis points from the 3.65% reported for the same quarter in the previous year. NIM has improved as a result of steady loan yield improvement and continued low cost of funds.

On-balance sheet liquidity continues to be substantial with $192.1 million of cash, due from banks, and available-for-sale ("AFS") securities at market value as of June 30, 2026.

At June 30, 2026, the Bank's commercial real estate ("CRE") portfolio was diverse, with weighted average loan-to-values of 28% to 52% and weighted average debt coverage ratios between 1.85x and 3.10x depending on the individual CRE category as of the most recent CRE stress test in January 2026.

The Bank maintained strong credit quality with no other real estate owned, no loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing, and $7.9 million or 0.69% of total loans on non-accrual status, which are well supported by collateral, borrower assets, SBA guarantees, or specific reserves.

Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

For the second quarter of 2026, unaudited net income was $3.3 million, compared to $4.0 million reported in the first quarter of 2026, and $2.6 million reported in the second quarter of 2025. The decline in unaudited net income for the second quarter of 2026 was primarily due to an additional $1.0 million provision for credit losses due to significant loan growth in the quarter.

Unaudited net income pre-tax, pre-provision (non-GAAP) has increased sequentially over the last five quarters and was $5.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, a $0.2 million or 4.1% increase from the first quarter of 2026, and a $1.4 million or 34.4% increase from the $4.0 million reported in the second quarter of 2025.

The Bank has grown interest and fees on loans sequentially over the last five quarters from $14.2 million in the second quarter of 2025 to $16.3 million in the second quarter of 2026, representing a $2.1 million or 15.4% increase.

Total interest expense has remained stable at $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2025, even though deposits have grown $95.5 million or 8.4% since the second quarter of 2025. Total interest expense has increased from the prior quarter due to increased borrowings to support loan growth.

Net interest income before provision in the second quarter of 2026 increased $2.2 million or 19.1% compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Total non-interest income was $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of $0.1 million from the prior quarter, and an increase of $0.2 million from the second quarter of the previous year. Variances between the quarters can be attributed to Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") dividends, SBA loan sale premiums, mortgage broker fees, loan interest rate swap fees, loan prepayment fees and gains or losses on sale of securities.

Total non-interest expense was $9.2 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase from $9.1 million from the prior quarter, and an increase from the $8.3 million reported for the same quarter in the previous year. Variances between the quarters can be attributed to changes in staffing, bonus accrual adjustments, operating losses and recoveries, and the timing of expenses related to advertising and events. The Company has significantly improved operating leverage with total non-interest expense up only $1.7 million or 10.1% for the first six months of 2026 versus the first six months of 2025, while net interest income before provision increased $4.1 million, or 18.3% for the comparison period.

Loans and Asset Quality

Total loans were $1.15 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $54.2 million or 4.9% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $133.4 million or 13.1% from June 30, 2025. The Bank's Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") was $13.7 million at June 30, 2026, with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.19%, an increase from the prior quarter of 1.16%. As of June 30, 2026, non-accrual loans totaled $7.9 million, a $0.1 million decrease from the previous quarter-end, and a $0.5 million decrease from the $8.4 million reported at June 30, 2025. All loans on non-accrual are well supported by collateral, borrower assets, SBA guarantees, or specific reserves.

Deposits & Borrowings

Total deposits were $1.23 billion at June 30, 2026, a $28.1 million or 2.2% decrease from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $95.5 million or 8.4% from June 30, 2025. Deposit growth year-over-year was represented by core deposits, with no wholesale brokered funds at June 30, 2026.

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits totaled $479.3 million at June 30, 2026, an increase of $14.5 million or 3.1% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $31.7 million or 7.1% from June 30, 2025.

Interest-bearing demand deposits totaled $158.9 million at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $32.9 million or 17.2% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $24.3 million or 18.1% from June 30, 2025. Total demand deposits, including interest-bearing demand, represent 52.0% of total deposits at June 30, 2026, compared to 52.3% at the prior quarter-end, and 51.4% at June 30, 2025.

Other interest-bearing deposits totaled $588.8 million at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $9.6 million or 1.6% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $39.4 million or 7.2% from June 30, 2025.

The weighted average cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2026 increased 2 basis points to 1.24% from 1.22% for the first quarter of 2026 and decreased 15 basis points from the 1.39% reported for the same quarter of the previous year. The decrease in cost of deposits in the last year was due to significant growth in demand deposits, and the Federal Reserve's three 25 basis point rate cuts in the last four months of 2025.

The Company's total borrowings were $68.7 million at June 30, 2026, an increase of $42.5 million from the prior quarter-end and a $30.2 million increase from June 30, 2025. At June 30, 2026, the Company had $9.5 million outstanding on a correspondent loan at a rate of 3.85%, $16.2 million of subordinated notes outstanding at a rate of 3.75%, and $43.0 million of short-term, one month or less duration advances with a weighted average cost of 3.75%. The weighted average cost on all borrowings for the second quarter of 2026 was 3.81%, resulting in $0.5 million of interest expense on borrowings, an increase of $0.1 million compared to the prior quarter, and equal to the interest expense on borrowings for the second quarter of 2025.

Due to significant demand deposits balances and continued focus on maintaining and growing relationships, total cost of funds remained low at 1.36% for the second quarter of 2026, which was 6 basis points higher than the 1.30% reported for the previous quarter, but 14 basis points lower than the 1.50% reported for the same quarter of the previous year.

The Company's net interest margin improved to 4.01% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 3.97% in the prior quarter, and improved a significant 36 basis points from the 3.65% reported for the same quarter of last year as a result of steady loan yield improvement and a decline in total cost of funds for the comparison period.

The Bank's liquidity position remained strong with a primary liquidity ratio (cash and cash equivalents, deposits held in other banks and unpledged AFS securities as a percentage of total assets) of 11.8% at June 30, 2026, compared to 14.7% at March 31, 2026. As of June 30, 2026, the Bank had available and unused, secured borrowing capacity with the FHLB of $403.7 million, and had available and unused, secured borrowing capacity with the Federal Reserve of $6.5 million. In addition, the Bank had $144.3 million of unused Fed funds lines of credit with correspondent banks at June 30, 2026. Available contingent funding sources of $554.5 million remain robust.

Overall uninsured deposits, excluding public agency deposits that are collateralized, are conservatively estimated to be $430.4 million, or 35.1% of total deposit balances as of June 30, 2026. The actual level of uninsured deposits is lower than the percentage stated above, as our knowledgeable bankers have helped clients obtain more than $250,000 of FDIC insurance with vesting structures such as joint accounts, payable upon death accounts, and revocable trust accounts with multiple beneficiaries. In addition, the Bank can offer up to $285 million of FDIC pass-through insurance to clients via the IntraFi network Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS") or Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service ("CDARS") products.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity was $134.8 million at June 30, 2026, a $3.5 million or 2.7% increase since March 31, 2026, and an increase of $17.2 million or 14.6% over the same period of the prior year. The tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities, which is a component of equity (accumulated other comprehensive income or "AOCI"), was $14.0 million at June 30, 2026, and improved $3.9 million or 22.0% from June 30, 2025. The Bank fully expects to receive all principal when the investments mature.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had repurchased a cumulative 130,616 shares of common stock at a weighted average cost of $19.80, leaving $2.4 million available for repurchase under the share repurchase program. No shares were repurchased in the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

Company Profile

American Riviera Bancorp (OTCQX: ARBV) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. American Riviera Bank, the 100% owned subsidiary of American Riviera Bancorp, is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders. Full-service branches are located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, Atascadero, and Paso Robles. In December 2025, the Bank opened a lending center in the City of Ventura. The Bank provides commercial business, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction, and Small Business Administration lending services as well as convenient online and mobile technology. The Bank maintains a "5 Star - Superior" rating from Bauer Financial and for fifteen consecutive years, has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports. The Bank is rated "Outstanding" by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act. The Bank was recognized by S&P Global as a Top 100 Small US Community Bank Deposit Franchise as of June 30, 2025. BankonBetter OTCQX

American Riviera Bank

www.americanriviera.bank

805-965-5942

Michelle Martinich

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events concerning expectations for growth and market forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, effects of interest rate changes, ability to control costs and expenses, impact of consolidation in the banking industry, financial policies of the US government, and general economic conditions.

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

June 30, June 30, One Year One Year 2026 2025 $ Change % Change Assets Cash & Due From Banks $ 27,964 $ 28,111 $ (147 ) -1 % Available-for-sale securities 164,117 162,089 2,028 1 % Held-to-maturity securities, net 41,469 41,392 77 0 %

Loans 1,153,669 1,020,261 133,408 13 % Allowance For Credit Losses (13,733 ) (12,496 ) (1,237 ) 10 % Net Loans 1,139,936 1,007,765 132,171 13 % Premise & Equipment 9,972 7,773 2,199 28 % Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset 4,973 6,184 (1,211 ) -20 % Bank Owned Life Insurance 14,329 12,370 1,959 16 % Stock in Other Banks 7,243 6,786 457 - Goodwill and Other Intangibles 4,872 4,889 (17 ) 0 % Other Assets 28,037 23,086 4,951 21 % Total Assets $ 1,442,912 $ 1,300,445 $ 142,467 11 % Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits $ 479,267 $ 447,534 $ 31,733 7 % Interest-bearing Demand Deposits 158,852 134,538 24,314 18 % Other Interest-bearing Deposits 588,826 549,404 39,422 7 % Total Deposits 1,226,945 1,131,476 95,469 8 % Borrowed Funds 68,650 38,500 30,150 78 % Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures 974 993 (19 ) -2 % Other Liabilities 11,528 11,865 (337 ) -3 % Total Liabilities 1,308,097 1,182,834 125,263 11 % Common Stock 67,203 67,914 (711 ) -1 % Retained Earnings 81,617 67,645 13,972 21 % Other Capital (14,005 ) (17,948 ) 3,943 22 % Total Shareholders' Equity 134,815 117,611 17,204 15 % Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,442,912 $ 1,300,445 $ 142,467 11 %

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Assets Cash & Due From Banks $ 27,964 $ 66,678 $ 21,395 $ 128,753 $ 28,111 Available-for-sale securities 164,117 164,958 169,793 164,459 162,089 Held-to-maturity securities 41,469 41,450 41,430 41,411 41,392 Loans 1,153,669 1,099,436 1,081,696 1,041,839 1,020,261 Allowance for Credit Losses (13,733 ) (12,712 ) (12,689 ) (12,689 ) (12,496 ) Net Loans 1,139,936 1,086,724 1,069,007 1,029,150 1,007,765 Premise & Equipment 9,972 7,108 7,255 7,494 7,773 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset 4,973 5,280 5,584 5,885 6,184 Bank Owned Life Insurance 14,329 14,193 14,051 12,489 12,370 Stock in Other Banks 7,243 6,786 6,786 6,786 6,786 Goodwill and Other Intangibles 4,872 4,873 4,871 4,883 4,889 Other Assets 28,037 25,201 27,117 21,142 23,086 Total Assets $ 1,442,912 $ 1,423,251 $ 1,367,289 $ 1,422,452 $ 1,300,445 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits $ 479,267 $ 464,816 $ 451,721 $ 482,343 $ 447,534 Interest-bearing Demand Deposits 158,852 191,756 168,399 180,930 134,538 Other Interest-bearing Deposits 588,826 598,427 579,902 597,454 549,404 Total Deposits 1,226,945 1,254,999 1,200,022 1,260,727 1,131,476 Borrowed Funds 68,650 26,150 26,500 26,500 38,500 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures 974 974 974 1,215 993 Other Liabilities 11,528 9,822 12,123 11,956 11,865 Total Liabilities 1,308,097 1,291,945 1,239,619 1,300,398 1,182,834 Common Stock 67,203 66,858 67,263 68,493 67,914 Retained Earnings 81,617 78,309 74,330 68,276 67,645 Other Capital (14,005 ) (13,861 ) (13,923 ) (14,715 ) (17,948 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 134,815 131,306 127,670 122,054 117,611 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,442,912 $ 1,423,251 $ 1,367,289 $ 1,422,452 $ 1,300,445

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

2Q 2026 1Q 2026 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 Average Average Average Average Average Assets Cash & Due From Banks $ 21,423 $ 26,222 $ 109,112 $ 70,822 $ 21,159 Available-for-sale securities 164,624 168,770 166,373 162,709 166,833 Held-to-maturity securities 41,455 41,436 41,416 41,397 41,414 Loans 1,121,809 1,089,710 1,055,371 1,031,749 1,007,429 Allowance for Credit Losses (12,790 ) (12,690 ) (12,689 ) (12,626 ) (12,010 ) Net Loans 1,109,019 1,077,020 1,042,682 1,019,123 995,419 Premise & Equipment 7,154 7,212 7,392 7,666 7,910 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset 5,162 5,467 5,762 6,057 4,636 Bank Owned Life Insurance 14,282 14,141 13,762 12,448 12,330 Stock in Other Banks 7,168 6,786 6,786 6,786 6,786 Goodwill and Other Intangibles 4,876 4,870 4,877 4,887 4,894 Other Assets 25,207 25,267 21,352 21,981 20,943 Total Assets $ 1,400,370 $ 1,377,191 $ 1,419,514 $ 1,353,876 $ 1,282,324 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits $ 452,972 $ 452,958 $ 476,473 $ 465,622 $ 433,652 Interest-bearing Demand Deposits 158,369 156,074 156,271 150,042 120,062 Other Interest-bearing Deposits 586,709 585,890 621,162 579,637 554,088 Total Deposits 1,198,050 1,194,922 1,253,906 1,195,301 1,107,802 Borrowed Funds 56,876 39,039 26,589 26,674 47,231 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures 974 974 1,212 1,085 1,092 Other Liabilities 10,747 11,857 13,149 12,052 10,208 Total Liabilities 1,266,647 1,246,792 1,294,856 1,235,112 1,166,333 Common Stock 67,064 67,159 68,695 68,413 68,092 Retained Earnings 80,476 76,468 70,292 67,886 66,288 Other Capital (13,817 ) (13,228 ) (14,329 ) (17,535 ) (18,389 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 133,723 130,399 124,658 118,764 115,991 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,400,370 $ 1,377,191 $ 1,419,514 $ 1,353,876 $ 1,282,324

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Statement of Income (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans $ 16,345 $ 14,168 15 % $ 31,839 $ 27,866 14 % Interest on Securities 1,394 1,439 -3 % 2,794 2,928 -5 % Interest on Due From Banks 68 82 -17 % 180 244 -26 % Total Interest Income 17,807 15,689 13 % 34,813 31,038 12 % Interest Expense Interest Expense on Deposits 3,719 3,822 -3 % 7,303 7,687 -5 % Interest Expense on Borrowings 540 487 11 % 914 860 6 % Total Interest Expense 4,259 4,309 -1 % 8,217 8,547 -4 % Net Interest Income 13,548 11,380 19 % 26,596 22,491 18 % Provision for Credit Losses 1,020 634 61 % 1,043 921 13 % Provision for Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposures - (133 ) -100 % - (59 ) -100 % Net Interest Income After Provision 12,528 10,879 15 % 25,553 21,629 18 % Non-Interest Income Service Charges, Commissions and Fees 795 639 24 % 1,425 1,187 20 % Other Non-Interest Income 292 247 18 % 863 514 68 % Total Non-Interest Income 1,087 886 23 % 2,288 1,701 35 % Non-Interest Expense Salaries and Employee Benefits 5,670 5,250 8 % 11,477 10,648 8 % Occupancy and Equipment 914 929 -2 % 1,844 1,866 -1 % Other Non-Interest Expense 2,653 2,072 28 % 4,978 4,109 21 % Total Non-Interest Expense 9,237 8,251 12 % 18,299 16,623 10 % Net Income Before Provision for Taxes 4,378 3,514 25 % 9,542 6,707 42 % Provision for Taxes 1,070 870 23 % 2,279 1,740 31 % Net Income $ 3,308 $ 2,644 25 % $ 7,263 $ 4,967 46 % Shares Outstanding 5,759,969 5,810,042 -1 % 5,759,969 5,810,042 -1 % Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.57 $ 0.46 24 % $ 1.26 $ 0.86 47 % Return on Average Assets 0.95 % 0.83 % 14 % 1.05 % 0.78 % 35 % Return on Average Equity 9.92 % 9.14 % 9 % 11.09 % 8.74 % 27 % Net Interest Margin 4.01 % 3.65 % 10 % 3.99 % 3.63 % 10 %

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Five Quarter Statements of Income (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June, 30 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans $ 16,345 $ 15,494 $ 15,437 $ 14,789 $ 14,168 Interest on Securities 1,394 1,400 1,378 1,340 1,439 Interest on Due From Banks 68 112 962 621 82 Total Interest Income 17,807 17,006 17,777 16,750 15,689 Interest Expense Interest Expense on Deposits 3,719 3,584 4,282 4,315 3,822 Interest Expense on Borrowings 540 374 254 257 487 Total Interest Expense 4,259 3,958 4,536 4,572 4,309 Net Interest Income 13,548 13,048 13,241 12,178 11,380 Provision for Credit Losses 1,020 23 - 194 634 Provision for Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposures - - (240 ) 221 (133 ) Net Interest Income After Provision 12,528 13,025 13,481 11,763 10,879 Non-Interest Income Service Charges, Commissions and Fees 795 630 609 631 639 Other Non-Interest Income 292 571 284 289 247 Total Non-Interest Income 1,087 1,201 893 920 886 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and Employee Benefits 5,670 5,807 5,744 5,467 5,250 Occupancy and Equipment 914 930 917 922 929 Other Non-Interest Expense 2,653 2,325 2,393 2,240 2,072 Total Non-Interest Expense 9,237 9,062 9,054 8,629 8,251 Net Income Before Provision for Taxes 4,378 5,164 5,320 4,054 3,514 Provision for Taxes 1,070 1,209 772 1,125 870 Net Income $ 3,308 $ 3,955 $ 4,548 $ 2,929 $ 2,644 Shares Outstanding 5,759,969 5,750,168 5,713,022 5,708,960 5,810,042 Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.57 $ 0.69 $ 0.80 $ 0.51 $ 0.46 Net Income pre-tax, pre-provision (Non-GAAP) $ 5,398 $ 5,187 $ 5,080 $ 4,469 $ 4,015

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

At or for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Income and performance ratios: Net Income $ 3,308 $ 3,955 $ 4,549 $ 2,929 $ 2,644 Earnings per share - basic 0.57 0.69 0.80 0.51 0.46 Return on average assets 0.95 % 1.16 % 1.27 % 0.85 % 0.83 % Return on average equity 9.92 % 12.30 % 14.48 % 9.75 % 9.14 % Return on tangible common equity 10.29 % 12.77 % 15.06 % 10.22 % 9.54 % Loan yield 5.84 % 5.77 % 5.80 % 5.69 % 5.64 % Cost of funds 1.36 % 1.30 % 1.41 % 1.48 % 1.50 % Cost of deposits 1.24 % 1.22 % 1.29 % 1.45 % 1.39 % Net interest margin 4.01 % 3.97 % 3.81 % 3.66 % 3.65 % Efficiency ratio (b) 63.12 % 63.60 % 64.05 % 65.89 % 67.26 % Balance Sheet ratios: Loan-to-deposit ratio 94.03 % 87.60 % 90.14 % 82.64 % 90.17 % Non-interest-bearing deposits / total deposits 39.06 % 37.04 % 37.64 % 38.26 % 39.55 % Demand deposits / total deposits 52.01 % 52.32 % 51.68 % 52.61 % 51.44 % Asset quality: Allowance for credit losses $ 13,733 $ 12,712 $ 12,689 $ 12,689 $ 12,496 Nonperforming assets 7,888 8,013 8,116 9,803 8,442 Allowance for credit losses / total loans and leases 1.19 % 1.16 % 1.17 % 1.22 % 1.22 % Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Texas ratio (a) 6.78 % 7.04 % 7.37 % 9.38 % 8.42 % Capital ratios for American Riviera Bank (c) : Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.40 % 12.69 % 12.54 % 12.56 % 13.39 % Total risk-based capital 13.56 % 13.82 % 13.68 % 13.77 % 14.59 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.25 % 11.16 % 10.55 % 10.69 % 11.78 % Capital ratios for American Riviera Bancorp (c): Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.36 % 11.63 % 11.48 % 11.49 % 11.61 % Total risk-based capital 13.72 % 14.02 % 13.93 % 14.03 % 14.19 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.32 % 10.22 % 9.66 % 9.78 % 10.16 % Tangible common equity ratio 9.04 % 8.91 % 9.01 % 8.27 % 8.70 % Equity and share related: Common equity $ 134,815 $ 131,306 $ 127,670 $ 122,054 $ 117,611 Book value per share 23.41 22.84 22.35 21.38 20.24 Tangible book value per share 22.56 21.99 21.49 20.52 19.40 Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (d) 24.99 24.40 23.93 23.10 22.49 Stock closing price per share 25.60 23.60 23.90 21.99 19.27 Number of shares issued and outstanding 5,759.97 5,750.17 5,713.02 5,708.96 5,810.04 Notes: (a) Sum of Nonperforming Assets and Other Real Estate Owned, divided by the sum of Total Shareholder Equity and Total Allowance for Credit Losses less Preferred Stock and Intangible Assets. (b) Annualized Operating Expense excluding Provision for Credit Losses minus Annualized Extraordinary Expense, divided by Annualized Interest Income including Loan Fees minus Annualized Interest Expense plus Annualized Non-Interest Income minus Annualized Extraordinary Income, expressed as a percentage. (c) Current period capital ratios are preliminary. (d) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) is comprised of the tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities and is presented as Other Capital on the Balance Sheet.

SOURCE: American Riviera Bancorp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/american-riviera-bank-announces-results-for-the-second-quarter-of-20-1195224