American Riviera Bancorp Appoints Two New Directors

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / American Riviera Bancorp ("Company") (OTCQX:ARBV), holding company of American Riviera Bank ("Bank"), announced today the appointment of two new directors effective February 19, 2026. Jeff Deuel and Martin Alwin have extensive relevant experience and will serve on the boards of both the Company and the Bank.

The appointments are strategic as the Bank grows, brings new perspectives to its board, evolves governance, and seeks to increase demand, liquidity and trading multiples for our ARBV shares.

Darren Caesar, Chair of the Board of the Company and the Bank stated, "Our board has completed a thorough search, and we have recruited two exceptional leaders with track records that align with our ambitions. Jeff Deuel has led a community bank to over $7 billion in assets, and Martin Alwin brings institutional investor perspective and deep capital markets expertise. These appointments signal our commitment to profitable expansion, enhanced shareholder value, and position the Company and Bank for new levels of success."

Jeff DeVine, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, "These appointments come at a pivotal time as American Riviera Bank is rapidly gaining market share, launching innovative client solutions, and delivering improved financial performance. Jeff and Martin's experience scaling community banks and accessing capital markets will be invaluable to our shareholders."

Jeff Deuel retired as President, CEO and Director of Heritage Financial Corporation and its subsidiary Heritage Bank in May 2025. Mr. Deuel was in this role for 7 years and had a 15-year tenure with Heritage Financial. During that tenure, Heritage Bank grew from less than $1 billion in assets to over $7 billion and operated 50 branches in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Mr. Deuel is well known and respected by institutional investors, bank analysts and community bank market makers. He has considerable experience in bank management, public company governance, mergers and acquisitions, and regional expansion. Mr. Deuel will serve on the Company's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and Compensation Committee.

Martin Alwin is a Senior Analyst at PL Capital Advisors, LLC, an institutional investor with significant investment in community banks including ARBV. Mr. Alwin also serves as a Director for Finward Bancorp and its subsidiary Peoples Bank which has $2 billion in assets and operates 26 branches in Indiana and Illinois. He has managed investments in community banks for PL Capital since 2018. Prior to his tenure with PL Capital, he held various positions in financial institution investment banking and is well known and respected in the community bank investor community. Mr. Alwin has an MBA from the University of Chicago and brings considerable financial analysis, modeling, capital markets, and public company governance experience. Mr. Alwin will serve on the Company's Compensation Committee and the Bank's Asset and Liability Committee.

Company Profile

American Riviera Bancorp (OTCQX:ARBV) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. American Riviera Bank, the 100% owned subsidiary of American Riviera Bancorp, is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders. Full-service branches are located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, Atascadero, and Paso Robles. In December 2025, the Bank opened a lending center in the City of Ventura. The Bank provides commercial business, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction, and Small Business Administration lending services as well as convenient online and mobile technology. The Bank maintains a "5 Star - Superior" rating from Bauer Financial and for fourteen consecutive years, has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports. The Bank was rated "Outstanding" by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2023 for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act. The Company was named to the "OTCQX Best 50" list for equal weighted share trading volume and total return in 2024. The Bank was recognized by S&P Global as a Top 100 Small US Community Bank Deposit Franchise as of June 30, 2025. BankonBetter OTCQX

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events concerning expectations for growth and market forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, effects of interest rate changes, ability to control costs and expenses, impact of consolidation in the banking industry, financial policies of the US government, and general economic conditions.

