American Riviera Bancorp Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2025

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / American Riviera Bancorp ("Company") (OTCQX:ARBV), holding company of American Riviera Bank ("Bank"), announced today unaudited net income of $12.4 million ($2.18 per share) for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $8.7 million ($1.50 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year. Unaudited net income was $4.5 million ($0.80 per share) for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $2.9 million ($0.51 per share) in the previous quarter, and $2.0 million ($0.35 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year.
Total deposits were $1.20 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $86.7 million or 7.8% from December 31, 2024. At December 31, 2025, all deposits were "core deposits" from our clients, with no wholesale-funded certificates of deposit. Total loans were $1.08 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $91.8 million or 9.3% from December 31, 2024. Total loans grew $39.9 million or 3.8% in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Jeff DeVine, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, "In 2025, we achieved over $90 million of net loan growth and similar growth in deposits through onboarding new clients and expanding existing relationships. Earnings improved substantially, and our shareholders were rewarded with a 17.4% increase in tangible book value per share and a new high for ARBV share price. We have reinvested for growth and look forward to opportunities from our new lending center in Ventura County."
Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights
Unaudited net income and earnings per share have increased sequentially over the past four quarters and have improved 125.4% and 128.6%, respectively, from the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2025 included a $535,000 tax credit gain related to the purchase of a qualified energy Federal tax credit at a discount.
Return on average assets was 1.27%, return on average equity was 14.48% and efficiency ratio was 64.05% for the fourth quarter of 2025, with sequential improvement in all of these ratios over the past four quarters. Return on average assets, adjusted to exclude the $535,000 tax credit gain, was 1.13% for the fourth quarter of 2025.
Total shareholders' equity was $127.7 million at December 31, 2025, and increased $16.3 million or 14.6% from the same reporting period in the previous year.
Tangible book value per share was $21.49 at December 31, 2025, and increased $3.18 or 17.4% from the same reporting period in the previous year.
The Company's tangible common equity ratio improved to 9.01% at December 31, 2025, compared to 8.35% at December 31, 2024. Strong earnings and improvements in the market value of the securities portfolio were partially offset by cumulative share repurchases totaling $2.6 million and the impact of 6.9% asset growth over the prior year.
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits were $451.7 million or 37.6% of total deposits at December 31, 2025, and have increased $20.7 million or 4.8% since December 31, 2024.
Total demand deposits were $620.1 million or 51.7% of total deposits at December 31, 2025, and have increased $72.1 million or 13.2% since December 31, 2024.
As a result of the Bank's core funding and relationship-based deposits, the cost of deposits and total cost of funds declined to 1.29% and 1.41%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2025. Total cost of funds has improved by 22 basis points from the 1.63% reported for the same quarter in the prior year.
Net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 3.81% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 3.66% in the prior quarter, and has improved 49 basis points from the 3.32% reported for the same quarter in the prior year. NIM improved as a result of steady loan yield improvement and declining total cost of funds.
On-balance sheet liquidity continues to be substantial with $191.2 million of cash, due from banks, and available-for-sale ("AFS") securities at market value as of December 31, 2025.
At December 31, 2025, the Bank's commercial real estate ("CRE") portfolio is diverse, with weighted average loan-to-values of 29% to 54% and weighted average debt coverage ratios between 1.73x and 4.40x depending on the individual CRE category and as of the most recent CRE stress test in July 2025.
The Bank maintained strong credit quality with no other real estate owned, no loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing, and $8.1 million or 0.75% of total loans on non-accrual status, which are well supported by collateral, borrower assets, SBA guarantees, or specific reserves.
Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings
For the fourth quarter of 2025, unaudited net income was $4.5 million, compared to $2.9 million reported in the third quarter of 2025, and $2.0 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2025 the bank purchased a qualified energy Federal tax credit at a discount, which was applied to 2025 Federal tax liability and carried back for 3 prior tax years, resulting in the recognition of a $535,000 tax credit gain. Unaudited net income pre-tax, pre-provision (non-GAAP) was $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, a $0.6 million or 13.7% increase from the $4.5 million reported in the third quarter of 2025, and a $1.8 million or 54.6% increase from the $3.3 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2024.
The Bank continues to grow interest and fees on loans sequentially over the last five quarters from $13.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $15.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a $2.0 million or 15.0% increase.
Total interest expense has decreased from $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, a $0.3 million or 5.8% decrease, even though deposits have grown $86.7 million or 7.8% since the fourth quarter of 2024. Total interest expense has declined due to the favorable shift in funding mix, reduced borrowings, and deposit rate reductions which followed the Federal Reserve's actions to lower its target rate by a total of 75 basis points in the last four months of 2025.
Net interest income pre-provision increased $1.1 million or 8.7% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025 and increased $2.7 million or 25.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
Non-Interest Income and Expense
Total non-interest income was $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, the same as the prior quarter, and $0.1 million more than the fourth quarter of last year. Variances between the quarters can be attributed to SBA loan sale premiums, mortgage broker fees, loan interest rate swap fees, loan prepayment fees and gains or losses on sale of securities.
Total non-interest expense was $9.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase from the $8.6 million reported for the prior quarter and the $8.1 million reported for the same quarter last year. Variances between the quarters can be attributed to changes in staffing, bonus accrual adjustments, operating losses and recoveries, and the timing of expenses related to advertising and events. The Company has generated significant operating leverage with total non-interest expense up only $1.7 million or 5.1% in fiscal 2025 while net interest income increased $6.7 million, or 16.2% in fiscal 2025.
Loans and Asset Quality
Total loans were $1.08 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $39.9 million or 3.8% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $91.8 million or 9.3% from December 31, 2024.
The Bank's Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") was $12.7 million at December 31, 2025, with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.17%, compared to $11.6 million or 1.17% at December 31, 2024. As of December 31, 2025, non-accrual loans totaled $8.1 million, a $1.7 million decrease from the previous quarter-end, and a $2.0 million increase from the $6.1 million reported at December 31, 2024. All loans on non-accrual are well supported by collateral, borrower assets, SBA guarantees, or specific reserves.
Deposits & Borrowings
Total deposits were $1.20 billion at December 31, 2025, a $60.7 million or 4.8% decrease from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $86.7 million or 7.8% from December 31, 2024. Deposit growth year-over-year was represented by core deposits, with no wholesale brokered funds at December 31, 2025.
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits totaled $451.7 million at December 31, 2025, a decrease of $30.6 million or 6.3% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $20.7 million or 4.8% from December 31, 2024. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits represent 37.6% of total deposits at December 31, 2025, compared to 38.3% at the prior quarter-end, and 38.7% at December 31, 2024.
Interest-bearing demand deposits totaled $168.4 million at December 31, 2025, a decrease of $12.5 million or 6.9% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $51.4 million or 43.9% from December 31, 2024. Total demand deposits, including interest-bearing demand, represent 51.7% of total deposits at December 31, 2025, compared to 52.6% at the prior quarter-end, and 49.2% at December 31, 2024.
Other interest-bearing deposits totaled $579.9 million at December 31, 2025, a decrease of $17.6 million or 2.9% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $14.6 million or 2.6% from December 31, 2024.
The weighted average cost of deposits for the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased to 1.29% from 1.45% for the third quarter of 2025 and decreased 29 basis points from the 1.58% reported for the same quarter of last year. The decrease in the cost of deposits was due to significant growth in demand deposits throughout the year, and the Federal Reserve's three 25 basis point rate cuts in the last four months of 2025.
The Company's total borrowings remained at $26.5 million at December 31, 2025, same as prior quarter, and a decrease from $41.5 million at December 31, 2024. At December 31, 2025, the Company had $10.0 million drawn on a correspondent bank line of credit at a rate of 3.85%, and $16.5 million of subordinated notes outstanding at a rate of 3.75%. The weighted average cost on all borrowings for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 3.84%, resulting in $0.3 million of interest expense on borrowings, the same as the previous quarter and for the same quarter last year.
As a result of the favorable shift to core funding and the impact of deposit pricing changes, total cost of funds was 1.41% for the fourth quarter of 2025, 7 basis points better than the 1.48% reported for the previous quarter, and 22 basis points better than the 1.63% reported for the same quarter of last year. The Company's net interest margin improved to 3.81% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 3.66% in the prior quarter, and improved a significant 49 basis points from the 3.32% reported for the same quarter of last year as a result of steady loan yield improvement and decline in total cost of funds.
The Bank's liquidity position remained strong with a primary liquidity ratio (cash and cash equivalents, deposits held in other banks and unpledged AFS securities as a percentage of total assets) of 12.1% at December 31, 2025, compared to 18.6% at September 30, 2025. As of December 31, 2025, the Bank had available and unused, secured borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco of $263.6 million, and had available and unused, secured borrowing capacity with the Federal Reserve of $44.6 million. In addition, the Bank had $142.7 million of unused fed funds lines of credit with correspondent banks at December 31, 2025. Available contingent funding sources of $450.9 million remain robust.
Overall uninsured deposits, excluding public agency deposits that are collateralized, are conservatively estimated to be $398.4 million, or 33.2% of total deposit balances as of December 31, 2025. The actual level of uninsured deposits is lower than the percentage stated above, as our knowledgeable bankers have helped clients obtain more than $250,000 of FDIC insurance with vesting structures such as joint accounts, payable upon death accounts, and revocable trust accounts with multiple beneficiaries. In addition, the Bank can offer up to $285 million of FDIC pass-through insurance to clients via the IntraFi network Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS") or Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service ("CDARS") products.
Shareholders' Equity
Total shareholders' equity was $127.7 million at December 31, 2025, a $5.6 million or 4.6% increase since September 30, 2025, and an increase of $16.3 million or 14.6% over the same period of the prior year. The tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities, which is a component of equity (accumulated other comprehensive income or "AOCI"), improved $0.8 million or 5.4% from $14.7 million at September 30, 2025, to $13.9 million at December 31, 2025, and improved $5.7 million or 29.2% from December 31, 2024. The Bank fully expects to receive all principal when the investments mature.
As of December 31, 2025, the Company had repurchased 130,616 shares of common stock at a weighted average cost of $19.80, leaving $2.4 million available for repurchase under the share repurchase program.
Company Profile
American Riviera Bancorp (OTCQX:ARBV) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. American Riviera Bank, the 100% owned subsidiary of American Riviera Bancorp, is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders. Full-service branches are located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, Atascadero, and Paso Robles. In December 2025, the Bank opened a lending center in the City of Ventura. The Bank provides commercial business, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction, and Small Business Administration lending services as well as convenient online and mobile technology. The Bank maintains a "5 Star - Superior" rating from Bauer Financial and for fourteen consecutive years, has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports. The Bank was rated "Outstanding" by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2023 for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act. The Company was named to the "OTCQX Best 50" list for equal weighted share trading volume and total return in 2024. The Bank was recognized by S&P Global as a Top 100 Small US Community Bank Deposit Franchise as of June 30, 2025. BankonBetter OTCQX
Statements concerning future performance, developments or events concerning expectations for growth and market forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, effects of interest rate changes, ability to control costs and expenses, impact of consolidation in the banking industry, financial policies of the US government, and general economic conditions.
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
One Year
One Year
2025
2024
$ Change
% Change
Assets
Cash & Due From Banks
$
21,395
$
20,948
$
447
2
%
Available-for-sale securities
169,793
178,082
(8,289
)
-5
%
Held-to-maturity securities, net
41,430
41,393
37
0
%
Loans
1,081,696
989,941
91,755
9
%
Allowance For Credit Losses
(12,689
)
(11,572
)
(1,117
)
10
%
Net Loans
1,069,007
978,369
90,638
9
%
Premise & Equipment
7,255
8,221
(966
)
-12
%
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset
5,584
4,841
743
15
%
Bank Owned Life Insurance
14,051
12,131
1,920
16
%
Stock in Other Banks
6,786
6,786
-
-
Goodwill and Other Intangibles
4,871
4,911
(40
)
-1
%
Other Assets
27,117
23,629
3,488
15
%
Total Assets
$
1,367,289
$
1,279,312
$
87,977
7
%
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits
$
451,721
$
431,031
$
20,690
5
%
Interest-bearing Demand Deposits
168,399
116,996
51,403
44
%
Other Interest-bearing Deposits
579,902
565,312
14,590
3
%
Total Deposits
1,200,022
1,113,338
86,683
8
%
Borrowed Funds
26,500
41,500
(15,000
)
-36
%
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures
974
1,052
(78
)
-7
%
Other Liabilities
12,123
12,039
84
1
%
Total Liabilities
1,239,619
1,167,929
71,689
6
%
Common Stock
68,767
68,134
633
1
%
Retained Earnings
72,826
62,919
9,907
16
%
Other Capital
(13,923
)
(19,670
)
5,747
29
%
Total Shareholders' Equity
127,670
111,383
16,287
15
%
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
1,367,289
$
1,279,312
$
87,977
7
%
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Assets
Cash & Due From Banks
$
21,395
$
128,753
$
28,111
$
30,525
$
20,948
Available-for-sale securities
169,793
164,459
162,089
175,787
178,082
Held-to-maturity securities
41,430
41,411
41,392
41,410
41,393
Loans
1,081,696
1,041,839
1,020,261
994,788
989,941
Allowance for Credit Losses
(12,689
)
(12,689
)
(12,496
)
(11,859
)
(11,572
)
Net Loans
1,069,007
1,029,150
1,007,765
982,928
978,369
Premise & Equipment
7,255
7,494
7,773
7,943
8,221
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset
5,584
5,885
6,184
4,528
4,841
Bank Owned Life Insurance
14,051
12,489
12,370
12,254
12,131
Stock in Other Banks
6,786
6,786
6,786
6,786
6,786
Goodwill and Other Intangibles
4,871
4,883
4,889
4,898
4,911
Other Assets
27,117
21,142
23,086
21,725
23,629
Total Assets
$
1,367,289
$
1,422,452
$
1,300,445
$
1,288,784
$
1,279,312
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits
$
451,721
$
482,343
$
447,534
$
445,533
$
431,031
Interest-bearing Demand Deposits
168,399
180,930
134,538
116,425
116,995
Other Interest-bearing Deposits
579,902
597,454
549,404
572,936
565,312
Total Deposits
1,200,022
1,260,727
1,131,476
1,134,894
1,113,338
Borrowed Funds
26,500
26,500
38,500
26,500
41,500
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures
974
1,215
993
1,126
1,052
Other Liabilities
12,123
11,956
11,865
11,158
12,039
Total Liabilities
1,239,619
1,300,398
1,182,834
1,173,678
1,167,929
Common Stock
68,767
68,493
67,914
67,914
68,041
Retained Earnings
72,826
68,276
67,645
65,334
63,012
Other Capital
(13,923
)
(14,715
)
(17,948
)
(18,142
)
(19,670
)
Total Shareholders' Equity
127,670
122,054
117,611
115,106
111,383
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
1,367,289
$
1,422,452
$
1,300,445
$
1,288,784
$
1,279,312
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
4Q 2025
3Q 2025
2Q 2025
1Q 2025
4Q 2024
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Assets
Cash & Due From Banks
$
109,112
$
70,822
$
21,159
$
28,207
$
49,181
Available-for-sale securities
166,373
162,709
166,833
176,964
183,256
Held-to-maturity securities
41,416
41,397
41,414
41,400
41,383
Loans
1,055,371
1,031,749
1,007,429
988,262
980,848
Allowance for Credit Losses
(12,689
)
(12,626
)
(12,010
)
(11,575
)
(11,692
)
Net Loans
1,042,682
1,019,123
995,419
976,687
969,156
Premise & Equipment
7,392
7,666
7,910
8,118
8,384
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset
5,762
6,057
4,636
4,676
4,945
Bank Owned Life Insurance
13,762
12,448
12,330
12,183
12,072
Stock in Other Banks
6,786
6,786
6,786
6,786
6,786
Goodwill and Other Intangibles
4,877
4,887
4,894
4,904
4,925
Other Assets
21,352
21,981
20,943
21,893
22,926
Total Assets
$
1,419,514
$
1,353,876
$
1,282,324
$
1,281,818
$
1,303,014
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits
$
476,473
$
465,622
$
433,652
$
435,938
$
452,802
Interest-bearing Demand Deposits
156,271
150,042
120,062
113,411
113,218
Other Interest-bearing Deposits
621,162
579,637
554,088
568,440
584,053
Total Deposits
1,253,906
1,195,301
1,107,802
1,117,789
1,150,073
Borrowed Funds
26,589
26,674
47,231
37,389
27,772
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures
1,212
1,085
1,092
1,053
654
Other Liabilities
13,149
12,052
10,208
12,364
13,125
Total Liabilities
1,294,856
1,235,112
1,166,333
1,168,595
1,191,624
Common Stock
68,695
68,413
68,092
68,076
68,057
Retained Earnings
70,292
67,886
66,288
64,320
61,775
Other Capital
(14,329
)
(17,535
)
(18,389
)
(19,173
)
(18,442
)
Total Shareholders' Equity
124,658
118,764
115,991
113,223
111,390
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
1,419,514
$
1,353,876
$
1,282,324
$
1,281,818
$
1,303,014
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Statement of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
Change
2025
2024
Change
Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans
$
15,437
$
13,426
15
%
$
58,092
$
52,536
11
%
Interest on Securities
1,378
1,518
-9
%
5,646
6,401
-12
%
Interest on Due From Banks
962
445
116
%
1,827
1,194
53
%
Total Interest Income
17,777
15,389
16
%
65,565
60,131
9
%
Interest Expense
Interest Expense on Deposits
4,282
4,555
-6
%
16,284
15,120
8
%
Interest Expense on Borrowings
254
258
-2
%
1,371
3,791
-64
%
Total Interest Expense
4,536
4,813
-6
%
17,655
18,911
-7
%
Net Interest Income
13,241
10,576
25
%
47,910
41,220
16
%
Provision for Credit Losses
-
(121
)
-100
%
1,115
(77
)
-1548
%
Provision for Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposures
(240
)
403
-160
%
(78
)
470
-117
%
Net Interest Income After Provision
13,481
10,294
31
%
46,873
40,827
15
%
Non-Interest Income
Service Charges, Commissions and Fees
609
530
15
%
2,427
2,387
2
%
Other Non-Interest Income
284
299
-5
%
1,087
1,736
-37
%
Total Non-Interest Income
893
829
8
%
3,514
4,123
-15
%
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and Employee Benefits
5,744
4,705
22
%
21,859
19,997
9
%
Occupancy and Equipment
917
981
-7
%
3,705
3,726
-1
%
Other Non-Interest Expense
2,393
2,432
-2
%
8,741
8,927
-2
%
Total Non-Interest Expense
9,053
8,118
12
%
34,305
32,650
5
%
Net Income Before Provision for Taxes
5,321
3,005
77
%
16,082
12,300
31
%
Provision for Taxes
772
986
-22
%
3,637
3,559
2
%
Net Income
$
4,549
$
2,019
125
%
$
12,445
$
8,741
42
%
Shares Outstanding
5,713,022
5,815,818
-2
%
5,713,022
5,815,818
-2
%
Earnings Per Share - Basic
$
0.80
$
0.35
129
%
$
2.18
$
1.50
45
%
Return on Average Assets
1.27
%
0.62
%
105
%
0.93
%
0.68
%
37
%
Return on Average Equity
14.48
%
7.27
%
99
%
10.54
%
8.25
%
28
%
Net Interest Margin
3.81
%
3.32
%
15
%
3.69
%
3.30
%
12
%
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Five Quarter Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans
$
15,437
$
14,789
$
14,168
$
13,698
$
13,426
Interest on Securities
1,378
1,340
1,439
1,489
1,518
Interest on Due From Banks
962
621
82
162
445
Total Interest Income
17,777
16,750
15,689
15,349
15,389
Interest Expense
Interest Expense on Deposits
4,282
4,315
3,822
3,865
4,555
Interest Expense on Borrowings
254
257
487
373
258
Total Interest Expense
4,536
4,572
4,309
4,238
4,813
Net Interest Income
13,241
12,178
11,380
11,111
10,576
Provision for Credit Losses
-
194
634
287
(121
)
Provision for Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposures
(240
)
221
(133
)
74
403
Net Interest Income After Provision
13,481
11,763
10,879
10,750
10,294
Non-Interest Income
Service Charges, Commissions and Fees
609
631
639
548
530
Other Non-Interest Income
284
289
247
267
299
Total Non-Interest Income
893
920
886
815
828
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and Employee Benefits
5,744
5,467
5,250
5,398
4,705
Occupancy and Equipment
917
922
929
937
981
Other Non-Interest Expense
2,393
2,240
2,072
2,037
2,432
Total Non-Interest Expense
9,054
8,629
8,251
8,372
8,118
Net Income Before Provision for Taxes
5,320
4,054
3,514
3,193
3,004
Provision for Taxes
772
1,125
870
870
986
Net Income
$
4,548
$
2,929
$
2,644
$
2,323
$
2,018
Shares Outstanding
5,713,022
5,708,960
5,810,042
5,833,247
5,815,818
Earnings Per Share - Basic
$
0.80
$
0.51
$
0.46
$
0.40
$
0.35
Net Income pre-tax, pre-provision (Non-GAAP)
$
5,080
$
4,469
$
4,015
$
3,554
$
3,286
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
At or for the Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Income and performance ratios:
Net Income
$
4,549
$
2,929
$
2,644
$
2,323
$
2,018
Earnings per share - basic
0.80
0.51
0.46
0.40
0.35
Return on average assets
1.27
%
0.85
%
0.83
%
0.74
%
0.62
%
Return on average equity
14.48
%
9.75
%
9.14
%
8.39
%
7.27
%
Loan yield
5.80
%
5.69
%
5.64
%
5.62
%
5.45
%
Cost of funds
1.41
%
1.48
%
1.50
%
1.49
%
1.63
%
Cost of deposits
1.29
%
1.45
%
1.39
%
1.39
%
1.58
%
Net interest margin
3.81
%
3.66
%
3.65
%
3.61
%
3.32
%
Efficiency ratio (b)
64.05
%
65.89
%
67.26
%
70.20
%
71.18
%
Balance Sheet ratios:
Loan-to-deposit ratio
90.14
%
82.64
%
90.17
%
87.65
%
88.92
%
Non-interest-bearing deposits / total deposits
37.64
%
38.26
%
39.55
%
39.26
%
38.72
%
Demand deposits / total deposits
51.68
%
52.61
%
51.44
%
49.52
%
49.22
%
Asset quality:
Allowance for credit losses
$
12,689
$
12,689
$
12,496
$
11,859
$
11,572
Nonperforming assets
8,116
9,803
8,442
4,799
6,098
Allowance for credit losses / total loans and leases
1.17
%
1.22
%
1.22
%
1.19
%
1.17
%
Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Texas ratio (a)
7.37
%
9.38
%
8.42
%
4.87
%
5.47
%
Capital ratios for American Riviera Bank(c):
Tier 1 risk-based capital
12.54
%
12.56
%
13.39
%
13.34
%
13.21
%
Total risk-based capital
13.68
%
13.77
%
14.59
%
14.51
%
14.36
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.55
%
10.69
%
11.78
%
11.55
%
11.17
%
Capital ratios for American Riviera Bancorp(c):
Tier 1 risk-based capital
11.48
%
11.49
%
11.61
%
11.61
%
11.49
%
Total risk-based capital
13.93
%
14.03
%
14.19
%
14.17
%
14.05
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.66
%
9.78
%
10.16
%
9.89
%
9.72
%
Tangible common equity ratio
9.01
%
8.27
%
8.70
%
8.58
%
8.35
%
Equity and share related:
Common equity
$
127,670
$
122,054
$
117,611
$
115,106
$
111,383
Book value per share
22.35
21.38
20.24
19.73
19.15
Tangible book value per share
21.49
20.52
19.40
18.89
18.31
Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (d)
23.93
23.10
22.49
22.00
21.69
Stock closing price per share
23.90
21.99
19.27
19.16
20.00
Number of shares issued and outstanding
5,713.02
5,708.96
5,810.04
5,833.25
5,815.82
Notes:
(a) Sum of Nonperforming Assets and Other Real Estate Owned, divided by the sum of Total Shareholder Equity and Total Allowance for Credit Losses less Preferred Stock and Intangible Assets.
(b) Annualized Operating Expense excluding Provision for Credit Losses minus Annualized Extraordinary Expense, divided by Annualized Interest Income including Loan Fees minus Annualized Interest Expense plus Annualized Non-Interest Income minus Annualized Extraordinary Income, expressed as a percentage.
(c) Current period capital ratios are preliminary.
(d) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) is comprised of the tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities and is presented as Other Capital on the Balance Sheet.
