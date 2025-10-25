American Riviera Bancorp Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2025

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / American Riviera Bancorp ("Company") (OTCQX:ARBV), holding company of American Riviera Bank ("Bank"), announced today unaudited net income of $7.9 million ($1.38 per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $6.7 million ($1.15 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year. Unaudited net income was $2.9 million ($0.51 per share) for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $2.6 million ($0.46 per share) in the previous quarter, and $2.1 million ($0.36 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year.

Total deposits were $1.26 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $128.0 million or 11.3% from September 30, 2024. At September 30, 2025, all deposits were "core deposits" from our clients, with no wholesale-funded certificates of deposit. Total loans were $1.04 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $65.6 million or 6.7% from September 30, 2024. Total loans grew $21.6 million or 2.1% in the third quarter of 2025.

Jeff DeVine, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, "Our loyal clients have helped us achieve substantial growth in deposits, loans and profitability year to date. We are excited to announce American Riviera Bank's expansion into Ventura County with the recent hiring of two experienced relationship bankers to open our Ventura loan production office."

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Recognized by S&P Global as a Top 100 Small US Community Bank Deposit Franchise as of June 30, 2025.

Unaudited net income and earnings per share have increased sequentially over the past three quarters and have improved 40.1% and 41.7%, respectively, from the third quarter of 2024.

Return on average assets was 0.85%, return on average equity was 9.75% and efficiency ratio was 65.89% for the third quarter of 2025, with sequential improvement in all of these ratios over the past three quarters.

Total shareholders' equity was $122.1 million at September 30, 2025, and increased $9.9 million or 8.9% from the same reporting period in the previous year.

Tangible book value per share was $20.52 at September 30, 2025, and increased $2.15 or 11.7% from the same reporting period in the previous year.

Pursuant to the approved share repurchase program, the Company acquired 100,000 shares of common stock at a weighted average cost of $20.28 in the third quarter of 2025, which was below tangible book value per share of $20.52 at September 30, 2025.

The Company's tangible common equity ratio was stable at 8.27% at September 30, 2025, compared to 8.31% at September 30, 2024. Strong earnings and improved shareholder equity over the prior year were offset by cumulative share repurchases totaling $2.6 million and 9.9% asset growth.

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits were $482.3 million or 38.3% of total deposits at September 30, 2025, and have increased $51.3 million or 11.9% year to date.

Total demand deposits were $663.3 million or 52.6% of total deposits at September 30, 2025, and have increased $115.3 million or 21.0% year to date.

As a result of the Bank's core funding and relationship-based deposits, the cost of deposits and total cost of funds remain low at 1.45% and 1.48%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2025. Total cost of funds has improved by 18 basis points from the 1.66% reported for the same quarter in the prior year.

Net interest margin ("NIM") was stable at 3.66% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 3.65% in the prior quarter, and has improved 33 basis points from the 3.33% reported for the same quarter in the prior year. NIM has improved as a result of steady loan yield improvement and declining total cost of funds.

On-balance sheet liquidity continues to be substantial with $293.2 million of cash, due from banks, and available-for-sale ("AFS") securities market value at September 30, 2025.

At September 30, 2025, the Bank's commercial real estate ("CRE") portfolio is diverse, with only $80.7 million in the non-owner-occupied office category and weighted average loan-to-values of 29% to 53% depending on the individual CRE category. As of the most recent CRE stress test in July 2025, weighted average debt coverage ratios were between 1.73x and 4.40x depending on the individual CRE category.

The Bank maintained strong credit quality with no other real estate owned, no loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing, and $9.8 million or 0.94% of total loans on non-accrual status, which are well supported by collateral, borrower assets, SBA guarantees, or specific reserves. Subsequent to quarter-end, a $1.5 million loan which was moved to non-accrual during the third quarter of 2025 was repaid in full including interest.

Third Quarter 2025 Earnings

For the third quarter of 2025, unaudited net income was $2.9 million, compared to $2.6 million reported in the second quarter of 2025, and $2.1 million reported in the third quarter of 2024. Unaudited net income pre-tax, pre-provision (non-GAAP) was $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, a $0.5 million or 12.5% increase from the $4.0 million reported in the second quarter of 2025, and a $1.6 million or 55.2% increase from the $2.9 million reported in the third quarter of 2024.

The Bank continues to grow interest and fees on loans sequentially over the last five quarters from $13.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 to $14.8 million in the third quarter of 2025, representing a $1.4 million or 10.4% increase.

Total interest expense has decreased from $4.9 million in the third quarter of 2024 to $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2025, a $0.3 million or 5.7% decrease. Even though deposits have grown $128.0 million or 11.3% since the third quarter of 2024, total interest expense has notably declined due to the favorable shift in funding mix, reduced borrowings and deposit rate reductions which have followed the Federal Reserve's actions to lower its target rate.

Net interest income pre-provision increased $0.8 million or 7.0% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2025, and increased $1.7 million or 16.8% compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Total non-interest income was $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, the same as the prior quarter, and the same as the third quarter of last year. Variances between the quarters can be attributed to SBA loan sale premiums, mortgage broker fees, loan interest rate swap fees, loan prepayment fees and gains or losses on sale of securities.

Total non-interest expense was $8.6 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase from the $8.3 million reported for the prior quarter and the $8.4 million reported for the same quarter last year. Variances between the quarters can be attributed to changes in bonus accruals, check fraud and legal costs and the timing of expenses related to advertising and events. The Company has benefitted from tight expense control with total non-interest expense up only $0.7 million or 2.9% year to date 2025 versus year to date 2024.

Loans and Asset Quality

Total loans were $1.04 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $21.6 million or 2.1% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $65.6 million or 6.7% from September 30, 2024.

The Bank's Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") was $12.7 million at September 30, 2025, with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.22%, as compared to $12.5 million or 1.22% at the prior quarter-end and $11.7 million or 1.20% at September 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2025, non-accrual loans totaled $9.8 million, a $1.4 million increase from the previous quarter-end, and a $9.3 million increase from the $0.5 million reported at September 30, 2024. Subsequent to quarter-end, a $1.5 million loan which was moved to non-accrual during the third quarter of 2025 was repaid in full including interest. All loans on non-accrual are well supported by collateral, borrower assets, SBA guarantees, or specific reserves.

Deposits & Borrowings

Total deposits were $1.26 billion at September 30, 2025, a $129.3 million increase from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $128.0 million or 11.3% from September 30, 2024. Deposit growth year-over-year was represented by core deposits, with no wholesale brokered funds at September 30, 2025.

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits totaled $482.3 million at September 30, 2025, an increase of $34.8 million or 7.8% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $15.8 million or 3.4% from September 30, 2024. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits represent 38.3% of total deposits at September 30, 2025, compared to 39.6% at the prior quarter-end, and 41.2% at September 30, 2024.

Interest-bearing demand deposits totaled $180.9 million at September 30, 2025, an increase of $46.4 million or 34.5% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $64.3 million or 55.1% from September 30, 2024. Total demand deposits, including interest-bearing demand, represent 52.6% of total deposits at September 30, 2025, compared to 51.4% at the prior quarter-end, and 51.5% at September 30, 2024.

Other interest-bearing deposits totaled $597.5 million at September 30, 2025, an increase of $48.1 million or 8.7% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $47.9 million or 8.7% from September 30, 2024.

The weighted average cost of deposits for the third quarter of 2025 increased to 1.45% from 1.39% for the second quarter of 2025, but remained lower than the 1.52% reported for the same quarter of last year. The increase in the cost of deposits was due to significant growth in interest-bearing deposits during the third quarter of 2025.

The Company's total borrowings decreased to $26.5 million at September 30, 2025, from $38.5 million at June 30, 2025. At September 30, 2025, the Company had $10.0 million drawn on a correspondent bank line of credit at a rate of 3.85%, and $16.5 million of subordinated notes outstanding at a rate of 3.75%. The weighted average cost on all borrowings for the third quarter of 2025 was 3.84%, resulting in $0.3 million of interest expense on borrowings, a slight decrease compared to the $0.5 million of borrowing expense for the previous quarter, and lower than the $0.6 million incurred for the same quarter last year.

As a result of the continued favorable shift to core funding and the impact of deposit pricing changes, total cost of funds was 1.48% for the third quarter of 2025, 2 basis points better than the 1.50% reported for the previous quarter, and 18 basis points better than the 1.66% reported for the same quarter of last year. The Company's net interest margin slightly improved to 3.66% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 3.65% in the prior quarter, and improved a significant 33 basis points from the 3.33% reported for the same quarter of last year as a result of steady loan yield improvement and decline in total cost of funds.

The Bank's liquidity position remained strong with a primary liquidity ratio (cash and cash equivalents, deposits held in other banks and unpledged AFS securities as a percentage of total assets) of 18.6% at September 30, 2025, compared to 12.8% at June 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, the Bank had available and unused, secured borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco of $267.1 million, and had available and unused, secured borrowing capacity with the Federal Reserve of $46.0 million. In addition, the Bank had $142.7 million of unused fed funds lines of credit with correspondent banks at September 30, 2025. Available contingent funding sources of $455.8 million remain robust.

Overall uninsured deposits, excluding public agency deposits that are collateralized, are conservatively estimated to be $440.6 million, or 35.0% of total deposit balances as of September 30, 2025. The actual level of uninsured deposits is lower than the percentage stated above, as our knowledgeable bankers have helped clients obtain more than $250,000 of FDIC insurance with vesting structures such as joint accounts, payable upon death accounts, and revocable trust accounts with multiple beneficiaries. In addition, the Bank can offer up to $285 million of FDIC pass-through insurance to clients via the IntraFi network Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS") or Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service ("CDARS") products.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity was $122.1 million at September 30, 2025, a $4.4 million or 3.8% increase since June 30, 2025, and an increase of $9.9 million or 8.9% over the same period of the prior year. The tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities, which is a component of equity (accumulated other comprehensive income or "AOCI"), improved $3.2 million or 18.0% from $17.9 million at June 30, 2025, to $14.7 million at September 30, 2025, and improved $1.9 million or 11.4% from September 30, 2024. The Bank fully expects to receive all principal when the investments mature.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had repurchased 130,616 shares of common stock at a weighted average cost of $19.80, leaving $2.4 million available for repurchase under the share repurchase program.

Company Profile

American Riviera Bancorp (OTCQX:ARBV) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. American Riviera Bank, the 100% owned subsidiary of American Riviera Bancorp, is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders. Full-service branches are located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, Atascadero, and Paso Robles. The Bank provides commercial business, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction, and Small Business Administration lending services as well as convenient online and mobile technology. The Bank maintains a "5 Star - Superior" rating from Bauer Financial and for fourteen consecutive years, has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports. The Bank was rated "Outstanding" by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2023 for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act. The Company was named to the "OTCQX Best 50" list for equal weighted share trading volume and total return in 2024. The Bank was recognized by S&P Global as a Top 100 Small US Community Bank Deposit Franchise as of June 30, 2025.

American Riviera Bank

www.americanriviera.bank

805-965-5942

Michelle Martinich

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

September 30, September 30, One Year One Year 2025 2024 $ Change % Change Assets Cash & Due From Banks $ 128,753 $ 40,549 $ 88,204 218 % Available-for-sale securities 164,459 188,173 (23,714 ) -13 % Held-to-maturity securities, net 41,411 41,377 34 0 % Loans 1,041,839 976,257 65,582 7 % Allowance For Credit Losses (12,689 ) (11,694 ) (995 ) 9 % Net Loans 1,029,150 964,563 64,587 7 % Premise & Equipment 7,494 8,477 (983 ) -12 % Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset 5,885 5,153 732 14 % Bank Owned Life Insurance 12,489 12,027 462 4 % Stock in Other Banks 6,786 6,786 - - Goodwill and Other Intangibles 4,883 4,939 (56 ) -1 % Other Assets 21,142 22,716 (1,574 ) -7 % Total Assets $ 1,422,452 $ 1,294,758 $ 127,694 10 % Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits $ 482,343 $ 466,537 $ 15,806 3 % Interest-bearing Demand Deposits 180,930 116,624 64,306 55 % Other Interest-bearing Deposits 597,454 549,601 47,853 9 % Total Deposits 1,260,727 1,132,762 127,965 11 % Borrowed Funds 26,500 36,500 (10,000 ) -27 % Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures 1,215 649 566 87 % Other Liabilities 11,956 12,723 (767 ) -6 % Total Liabilities 1,300,398 1,182,634 117,764 10 % Common Stock 68,493 67,841 652 1 % Retained Earnings 68,276 60,901 7,375 12 % Other Capital (14,715 ) (16,617 ) 1,902 11 % Total Shareholders' Equity 122,054 112,125 9,929 9 % Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,422,452 $ 1,294,758 $ 127,694 10 %

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Assets Cash & Due From Banks $ 128,753 $ 28,111 $ 30,525 $ 20,948 $ 40,549 Available-for-sale securities 164,459 162,089 175,787 178,082 188,173 Held-to-maturity securities 41,411 41,392 41,410 41,393 41,377 Loans 1,041,839 1,020,261 994,788 989,941 976,257 Allowance for Credit Losses (12,689 ) (12,496 ) (11,859 ) (11,572 ) (11,694 ) Net Loans 1,029,150 1,007,765 982,928 978,369 964,563 Premise & Equipment 7,494 7,773 7,943 8,221 8,477 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset 5,885 6,184 4,528 4,841 5,153 Bank Owned Life Insurance 12,489 12,370 12,254 12,131 12,027 Stock in Other Banks 6,786 6,786 6,786 6,786 6,786 Goodwill and Other Intangibles 4,883 4,889 4,898 4,911 4,939 Other Assets 21,142 23,086 21,725 23,629 22,716 Total Assets $ 1,422,452 $ 1,300,445 $ 1,288,784 $ 1,279,312 $ 1,294,758 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits $ 482,343 $ 447,534 $ 445,533 $ 431,031 $ 466,537 Interest-bearing Demand Deposits 180,930 134,538 116,425 116,995 116,624 Other Interest-bearing Deposits 597,454 549,404 572,936 565,312 549,601 Total Deposits 1,260,727 1,131,476 1,134,894 1,113,338 1,132,762 Borrowed Funds 26,500 38,500 26,500 41,500 36,500 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures 1,215 993 1,126 1,052 649 Other Liabilities 11,956 11,865 11,158 12,039 12,723 Total Liabilities 1,300,398 1,182,834 1,173,678 1,167,929 1,182,634 Common Stock 68,493 67,914 67,914 68,041 67,841 Retained Earnings 68,276 67,645 65,334 63,012 60,901 Other Capital (14,715 ) (17,948 ) (18,142 ) (19,670 ) (16,617 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 122,054 117,611 115,106 111,383 112,125 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,422,452 $ 1,300,445 $ 1,288,784 $ 1,279,312 $ 1,294,758

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

3Q 2025

Average 2Q 2025

Average 1Q 2025

Average 4Q 2024

Average 3Q 2024

Average Assets Cash & Due From Banks $ 70,822 $ 21,159 $ 28,207 $ 49,181 $ 36,917 Available-for-sale securities 162,709 166,833 176,964 183,256 188,006 Held-to-maturity securities 41,397 41,414 41,400 41,383 41,367 Loans 1,031,749 1,007,429 988,262 980,848 965,895 Allowance for Credit Losses (12,626 ) (12,010 ) (11,575 ) (11,692 ) (11,694 ) Net Loans 1,019,123 995,419 976,687 969,156 954,201 Premise & Equipment 7,666 7,910 8,118 8,384 8,612 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset 6,057 4,636 4,676 4,945 5,013 Bank Owned Life Insurance 12,448 12,330 12,183 12,072 11,975 Stock in Other Banks 6,786 6,786 6,786 6,786 6,786 Goodwill and Other Intangibles 4,887 4,894 4,904 4,925 4,947 Other Assets 21,981 20,943 21,893 22,926 23,289 Total Assets $ 1,353,876 $ 1,282,324 $ 1,281,818 $ 1,303,014 $ 1,281,113 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits $ 465,622 $ 433,652 $ 435,938 $ 452,802 $ 441,631 Interest-bearing Demand Deposits 150,042 120,062 113,411 113,218 114,737 Other Interest-bearing Deposits 579,637 554,088 568,440 584,053 547,344 Total Deposits 1,195,301 1,107,802 1,117,789 1,150,073 1,103,712 Borrowed Funds 26,674 47,231 37,389 27,772 55,181 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures 1,085 1,092 1,053 654 649 Other Liabilities 12,052 10,208 12,364 13,125 13,535 Total Liabilities 1,235,112 1,166,333 1,168,595 1,191,624 1,173,077 Common Stock 68,413 68,092 68,076 68,057 67,676 Retained Earnings 67,886 66,288 64,320 61,775 59,846 Other Capital (17,535 ) (18,389 ) (19,173 ) (18,442 ) (19,486 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 118,764 115,991 113,223 111,390 108,036 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,353,876 $ 1,282,324 $ 1,281,818 $ 1,303,014 $ 1,281,113

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Statement of Income (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans $ 14,789 $ 13,395 10 % $ 42,655 $ 39,110 9 % Interest on Securities 1,340 1,577 -15 % 4,268 4,884 -13 % Interest on Due From Banks 621 305 104 % 865 748 16 % Total Interest Income 16,750 15,277 10 % 47,788 44,742 7 % Interest Expense Interest Expense on Deposits 4,315 4,225 2 % 12,002 10,565 14 % Interest Expense on Borrowings 257 624 -59 % 1,117 3,532 -68 % Total Interest Expense 4,572 4,849 -6 % 13,119 14,097 -7 % Net Interest Income 12,178 10,428 17 % 34,669 30,645 13 % Provision for Credit Losses 194 - - 1,115 111 905 % Provision for Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposures 221 - - 162 - - Net Interest Income After Provision 11,763 10,428 13 % 33,392 30,534 9 % Non-Interest Income Service Charges, Commissions and Fees 631 606 4 % 1,818 1,857 -2 % Other Non-Interest Income 289 272 6 % 803 1,438 -44 % Total Non-Interest Income 920 878 5 % 2,621 3,295 -20 % Non-Interest Expense Salaries and Employee Benefits 5,467 4,965 10 % 16,115 15,292 5 % Occupancy and Equipment 922 978 -6 % 2,788 2,744 2 % Other Non-Interest Expense 2,240 2,429 -8 % 6,349 6,496 -2 % Total Non-Interest Expense 8,629 8,372 3 % 25,252 24,532 3 % Net Income Before Provision for Taxes 4,054 2,934 38 % 10,761 9,297 16 % Provision for Taxes 1,125 845 33 % 2,865 2,572 11 % Net Income $ 2,929 $ 2,089 40 % $ 7,896 $ 6,725 17 % Shares Outstanding 5,708,960 5,833,825 -2 % 5,708,960 5,833,825 -2 % Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.51 $ 0.36 42 % $ 1.38 $ 1.15 20 % Return on Average Assets 0.85 % 0.65 % 31 % 0.81 % 0.70 % 16 % Return on Average Equity 9.75 % 7.73 % 26 % 9.13 % 8.64 % 6 % Net Interest Margin 3.66 % 3.33 % 10 % 3.64 % 3.29 % 11 %

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Five Quarter Statements of Income (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans $ 14,789 $ 14,168 $ 13,698 $ 13,426 $ 13,395 Interest on Securities 1,340 1,439 1,489 1,518 1,577 Interest on Due From Banks 621 82 162 445 305 Total Interest Income 16,750 15,689 15,349 15,389 15,277 Interest Expense Interest Expense on Deposits 4,315 3,822 3,865 4,555 4,225 Interest Expense on Borrowings 257 487 373 258 624 Total Interest Expense 4,572 4,309 4,238 4,813 4,849 Net Interest Income 12,178 11,380 11,111 10,576 10,428 Provision for Credit Losses 194 634 287 (121 ) - Provision for Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposures 221 (133 ) 74 403 - Net Interest Income After Provision 11,763 10,879 10,750 10,294 10,428 Non-Interest Income Service Charges, Commissions and Fees 631 639 548 530 606 Other Non-Interest Income 289 247 267 299 272 Total Non-Interest Income 920 886 815 828 878 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and Employee Benefits 5,467 5,250 5,398 4,705 4,965 Occupancy and Equipment 922 929 937 981 978 Other Non-Interest Expense 2,240 2,072 2,037 2,432 2,429 Total Non-Interest Expense 8,629 8,251 8,372 8,118 8,372 Net Income Before Provision for Taxes 4,054 3,514 3,193 3,004 2,935 Provision for Taxes 1,125 870 870 986 845 Net Income $ 2,929 $ 2,644 $ 2,323 $ 2,018 $ 2,089 Shares Outstanding 5,708,960 5,810,042 5,833,247 5,815,818 5,833,825 Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.51 $ 0.46 $ 0.40 $ 0.35 $ 0.36 Net Income pre-tax, pre-provision (Non-GAAP) $ 4,469 $ 4,015 $ 3,554 $ 3,286 $ 2,935

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

At or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Income and performance ratios: Net Income $ 2,929 $ 2,644 $ 2,323 $ 2,018 $ 2,089 Earnings per share - basic 0.51 0.46 0.40 0.35 0.36 Return on average assets 0.85 % 0.83 % 0.74 % 0.62 % 0.65 % Return on average equity 9.75 % 9.14 % 8.39 % 7.27 % 7.73 % Loan yield 5.69 % 5.64 % 5.62 % 5.45 % 5.52 % Cost of funds 1.48 % 1.50 % 1.49 % 1.63 % 1.66 % Cost of deposits 1.45 % 1.39 % 1.39 % 1.58 % 1.52 % Net interest margin 3.66 % 3.65 % 3.61 % 3.32 % 3.33 % Efficiency ratio (b) 65.89 % 67.26 % 70.20 % 71.18 % 74.06 % Balance Sheet ratios: Loan-to-deposit ratio 82.64 % 90.17 % 87.65 % 88.92 % 86.18 % Non-interest-bearing deposits / total deposits 38.26 % 39.55 % 39.26 % 38.72 % 41.19 % Demand deposits / total deposits 52.61 % 51.44 % 49.52 % 49.22 % 51.48 % Asset quality: Allowance for credit losses $ 12,689 $ 12,496 $ 11,859 $ 11,572 $ 11,694 Nonperforming assets 9,803 8,442 4,799 6,098 521 Allowance for credit losses / total loans and leases 1.22 % 1.22 % 1.19 % 1.17 % 1.20 % Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Texas ratio (a) 9.38 % 8.42 % 4.87 % 5.47 % 0.54 % Capital ratios for American Riviera Bank (c) : Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.56 % 13.39 % 13.34 % 13.21 % 12.93 % Total risk-based capital 13.77 % 14.59 % 14.51 % 14.36 % 14.05 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.69 % 11.78 % 11.55 % 11.17 % 11.15 % Capital ratios for American Riviera Bancorp(c): Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.49 % 11.61 % 11.61 % 11.49 % 11.24 % Total risk-based capital 14.03 % 14.19 % 14.17 % 14.05 % 13.80 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.78 % 10.16 % 9.89 % 9.72 % 9.70 % Tangible common equity ratio 8.27 % 8.70 % 8.58 % 8.35 % 8.31 % Equity and share related: Common equity $ 122,054 $ 117,611 $ 115,106 $ 111,383 $ 112,125 Book value per share 21.38 20.24 19.73 19.15 19.22 Tangible book value per share 20.52 19.40 18.89 18.31 18.37 Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (d) 23.10 22.49 22.00 21.69 21.22 Stock closing price per share 21.99 19.27 19.16 20.00 19.40 Number of shares issued and outstanding 5,708.96 5,810.04 5,833.25 5,815.82 5,833.83

Notes:

(a) Sum of Nonperforming Assets and Other Real Estate Owned, divided by the sum of Total Shareholder Equity and Total Allowance for Credit Losses less Preferred Stock and Intangible Assets.

(b) Annualized Operating Expense excluding Provision for Credit Losses minus Annualized Extraordinary Expense, divided by Annualized Interest Income including Loan Fees minus Annualized Interest Expense plus Annualized Non-Interest Income minus Annualized Extraordinary Income, expressed as a percentage.

(c) Current period capital ratios are preliminary.

(d) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) is comprised of the tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities and is presented as Other Capital on the Balance Sheet.

