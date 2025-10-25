American Riviera Bancorp Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2025

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / American Riviera Bancorp ("Company") (OTCQX:ARBV), holding company of American Riviera Bank ("Bank"), announced today unaudited net income of $7.9 million ($1.38 per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $6.7 million ($1.15 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year. Unaudited net income was $2.9 million ($0.51 per share) for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $2.6 million ($0.46 per share) in the previous quarter, and $2.1 million ($0.36 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year.
Total deposits were $1.26 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $128.0 million or 11.3% from September 30, 2024. At September 30, 2025, all deposits were "core deposits" from our clients, with no wholesale-funded certificates of deposit. Total loans were $1.04 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $65.6 million or 6.7% from September 30, 2024. Total loans grew $21.6 million or 2.1% in the third quarter of 2025.
Jeff DeVine, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, "Our loyal clients have helped us achieve substantial growth in deposits, loans and profitability year to date. We are excited to announce American Riviera Bank's expansion into Ventura County with the recent hiring of two experienced relationship bankers to open our Ventura loan production office."
Third Quarter 2025 Highlights
Recognized by S&P Global as a Top 100 Small US Community Bank Deposit Franchise as of June 30, 2025.
Unaudited net income and earnings per share have increased sequentially over the past three quarters and have improved 40.1% and 41.7%, respectively, from the third quarter of 2024.
Return on average assets was 0.85%, return on average equity was 9.75% and efficiency ratio was 65.89% for the third quarter of 2025, with sequential improvement in all of these ratios over the past three quarters.
Total shareholders' equity was $122.1 million at September 30, 2025, and increased $9.9 million or 8.9% from the same reporting period in the previous year.
Tangible book value per share was $20.52 at September 30, 2025, and increased $2.15 or 11.7% from the same reporting period in the previous year.
Pursuant to the approved share repurchase program, the Company acquired 100,000 shares of common stock at a weighted average cost of $20.28 in the third quarter of 2025, which was below tangible book value per share of $20.52 at September 30, 2025.
The Company's tangible common equity ratio was stable at 8.27% at September 30, 2025, compared to 8.31% at September 30, 2024. Strong earnings and improved shareholder equity over the prior year were offset by cumulative share repurchases totaling $2.6 million and 9.9% asset growth.
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits were $482.3 million or 38.3% of total deposits at September 30, 2025, and have increased $51.3 million or 11.9% year to date.
Total demand deposits were $663.3 million or 52.6% of total deposits at September 30, 2025, and have increased $115.3 million or 21.0% year to date.
As a result of the Bank's core funding and relationship-based deposits, the cost of deposits and total cost of funds remain low at 1.45% and 1.48%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2025. Total cost of funds has improved by 18 basis points from the 1.66% reported for the same quarter in the prior year.
Net interest margin ("NIM") was stable at 3.66% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 3.65% in the prior quarter, and has improved 33 basis points from the 3.33% reported for the same quarter in the prior year. NIM has improved as a result of steady loan yield improvement and declining total cost of funds.
On-balance sheet liquidity continues to be substantial with $293.2 million of cash, due from banks, and available-for-sale ("AFS") securities market value at September 30, 2025.
At September 30, 2025, the Bank's commercial real estate ("CRE") portfolio is diverse, with only $80.7 million in the non-owner-occupied office category and weighted average loan-to-values of 29% to 53% depending on the individual CRE category. As of the most recent CRE stress test in July 2025, weighted average debt coverage ratios were between 1.73x and 4.40x depending on the individual CRE category.
The Bank maintained strong credit quality with no other real estate owned, no loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing, and $9.8 million or 0.94% of total loans on non-accrual status, which are well supported by collateral, borrower assets, SBA guarantees, or specific reserves. Subsequent to quarter-end, a $1.5 million loan which was moved to non-accrual during the third quarter of 2025 was repaid in full including interest.
Third Quarter 2025 Earnings
For the third quarter of 2025, unaudited net income was $2.9 million, compared to $2.6 million reported in the second quarter of 2025, and $2.1 million reported in the third quarter of 2024. Unaudited net income pre-tax, pre-provision (non-GAAP) was $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, a $0.5 million or 12.5% increase from the $4.0 million reported in the second quarter of 2025, and a $1.6 million or 55.2% increase from the $2.9 million reported in the third quarter of 2024.
The Bank continues to grow interest and fees on loans sequentially over the last five quarters from $13.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 to $14.8 million in the third quarter of 2025, representing a $1.4 million or 10.4% increase.
Total interest expense has decreased from $4.9 million in the third quarter of 2024 to $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2025, a $0.3 million or 5.7% decrease. Even though deposits have grown $128.0 million or 11.3% since the third quarter of 2024, total interest expense has notably declined due to the favorable shift in funding mix, reduced borrowings and deposit rate reductions which have followed the Federal Reserve's actions to lower its target rate.
Net interest income pre-provision increased $0.8 million or 7.0% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2025, and increased $1.7 million or 16.8% compared to the third quarter of 2024.
Non-Interest Income and Expense
Total non-interest income was $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, the same as the prior quarter, and the same as the third quarter of last year. Variances between the quarters can be attributed to SBA loan sale premiums, mortgage broker fees, loan interest rate swap fees, loan prepayment fees and gains or losses on sale of securities.
Total non-interest expense was $8.6 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase from the $8.3 million reported for the prior quarter and the $8.4 million reported for the same quarter last year. Variances between the quarters can be attributed to changes in bonus accruals, check fraud and legal costs and the timing of expenses related to advertising and events. The Company has benefitted from tight expense control with total non-interest expense up only $0.7 million or 2.9% year to date 2025 versus year to date 2024.
Loans and Asset Quality
Total loans were $1.04 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $21.6 million or 2.1% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $65.6 million or 6.7% from September 30, 2024.
The Bank's Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") was $12.7 million at September 30, 2025, with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.22%, as compared to $12.5 million or 1.22% at the prior quarter-end and $11.7 million or 1.20% at September 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2025, non-accrual loans totaled $9.8 million, a $1.4 million increase from the previous quarter-end, and a $9.3 million increase from the $0.5 million reported at September 30, 2024. Subsequent to quarter-end, a $1.5 million loan which was moved to non-accrual during the third quarter of 2025 was repaid in full including interest. All loans on non-accrual are well supported by collateral, borrower assets, SBA guarantees, or specific reserves.
Deposits & Borrowings
Total deposits were $1.26 billion at September 30, 2025, a $129.3 million increase from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $128.0 million or 11.3% from September 30, 2024. Deposit growth year-over-year was represented by core deposits, with no wholesale brokered funds at September 30, 2025.
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits totaled $482.3 million at September 30, 2025, an increase of $34.8 million or 7.8% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $15.8 million or 3.4% from September 30, 2024. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits represent 38.3% of total deposits at September 30, 2025, compared to 39.6% at the prior quarter-end, and 41.2% at September 30, 2024.
Interest-bearing demand deposits totaled $180.9 million at September 30, 2025, an increase of $46.4 million or 34.5% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $64.3 million or 55.1% from September 30, 2024. Total demand deposits, including interest-bearing demand, represent 52.6% of total deposits at September 30, 2025, compared to 51.4% at the prior quarter-end, and 51.5% at September 30, 2024.
Other interest-bearing deposits totaled $597.5 million at September 30, 2025, an increase of $48.1 million or 8.7% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $47.9 million or 8.7% from September 30, 2024.
The weighted average cost of deposits for the third quarter of 2025 increased to 1.45% from 1.39% for the second quarter of 2025, but remained lower than the 1.52% reported for the same quarter of last year. The increase in the cost of deposits was due to significant growth in interest-bearing deposits during the third quarter of 2025.
The Company's total borrowings decreased to $26.5 million at September 30, 2025, from $38.5 million at June 30, 2025. At September 30, 2025, the Company had $10.0 million drawn on a correspondent bank line of credit at a rate of 3.85%, and $16.5 million of subordinated notes outstanding at a rate of 3.75%. The weighted average cost on all borrowings for the third quarter of 2025 was 3.84%, resulting in $0.3 million of interest expense on borrowings, a slight decrease compared to the $0.5 million of borrowing expense for the previous quarter, and lower than the $0.6 million incurred for the same quarter last year.
As a result of the continued favorable shift to core funding and the impact of deposit pricing changes, total cost of funds was 1.48% for the third quarter of 2025, 2 basis points better than the 1.50% reported for the previous quarter, and 18 basis points better than the 1.66% reported for the same quarter of last year. The Company's net interest margin slightly improved to 3.66% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 3.65% in the prior quarter, and improved a significant 33 basis points from the 3.33% reported for the same quarter of last year as a result of steady loan yield improvement and decline in total cost of funds.
The Bank's liquidity position remained strong with a primary liquidity ratio (cash and cash equivalents, deposits held in other banks and unpledged AFS securities as a percentage of total assets) of 18.6% at September 30, 2025, compared to 12.8% at June 30, 2025.
As of September 30, 2025, the Bank had available and unused, secured borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco of $267.1 million, and had available and unused, secured borrowing capacity with the Federal Reserve of $46.0 million. In addition, the Bank had $142.7 million of unused fed funds lines of credit with correspondent banks at September 30, 2025. Available contingent funding sources of $455.8 million remain robust.
Overall uninsured deposits, excluding public agency deposits that are collateralized, are conservatively estimated to be $440.6 million, or 35.0% of total deposit balances as of September 30, 2025. The actual level of uninsured deposits is lower than the percentage stated above, as our knowledgeable bankers have helped clients obtain more than $250,000 of FDIC insurance with vesting structures such as joint accounts, payable upon death accounts, and revocable trust accounts with multiple beneficiaries. In addition, the Bank can offer up to $285 million of FDIC pass-through insurance to clients via the IntraFi network Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS") or Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service ("CDARS") products.
Shareholders' Equity
Total shareholders' equity was $122.1 million at September 30, 2025, a $4.4 million or 3.8% increase since June 30, 2025, and an increase of $9.9 million or 8.9% over the same period of the prior year. The tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities, which is a component of equity (accumulated other comprehensive income or "AOCI"), improved $3.2 million or 18.0% from $17.9 million at June 30, 2025, to $14.7 million at September 30, 2025, and improved $1.9 million or 11.4% from September 30, 2024. The Bank fully expects to receive all principal when the investments mature.
As of September 30, 2025, the Company had repurchased 130,616 shares of common stock at a weighted average cost of $19.80, leaving $2.4 million available for repurchase under the share repurchase program.
Company Profile
American Riviera Bancorp (OTCQX:ARBV) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. American Riviera Bank, the 100% owned subsidiary of American Riviera Bancorp, is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders. Full-service branches are located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, Atascadero, and Paso Robles. The Bank provides commercial business, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction, and Small Business Administration lending services as well as convenient online and mobile technology. The Bank maintains a "5 Star - Superior" rating from Bauer Financial and for fourteen consecutive years, has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports. The Bank was rated "Outstanding" by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2023 for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act. The Company was named to the "OTCQX Best 50" list for equal weighted share trading volume and total return in 2024. The Bank was recognized by S&P Global as a Top 100 Small US Community Bank Deposit Franchise as of June 30, 2025. BankonBetter OTCQX
American Riviera Bank
Statements concerning future performance, developments or events concerning expectations for growth and market forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, effects of interest rate changes, ability to control costs and expenses, impact of consolidation in the banking industry, financial policies of the US government, and general economic conditions.
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
September 30,
September 30,
One Year
One Year
2025
2024
$ Change
% Change
Assets
Cash & Due From Banks
$
128,753
$
40,549
$
88,204
218
%
Available-for-sale securities
164,459
188,173
(23,714
)
-13
%
Held-to-maturity securities, net
41,411
41,377
34
0
%
Loans
1,041,839
976,257
65,582
7
%
Allowance For Credit Losses
(12,689
)
(11,694
)
(995
)
9
%
Net Loans
1,029,150
964,563
64,587
7
%
Premise & Equipment
7,494
8,477
(983
)
-12
%
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset
5,885
5,153
732
14
%
Bank Owned Life Insurance
12,489
12,027
462
4
%
Stock in Other Banks
6,786
6,786
-
-
Goodwill and Other Intangibles
4,883
4,939
(56
)
-1
%
Other Assets
21,142
22,716
(1,574
)
-7
%
Total Assets
$
1,422,452
$
1,294,758
$
127,694
10
%
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits
$
482,343
$
466,537
$
15,806
3
%
Interest-bearing Demand Deposits
180,930
116,624
64,306
55
%
Other Interest-bearing Deposits
597,454
549,601
47,853
9
%
Total Deposits
1,260,727
1,132,762
127,965
11
%
Borrowed Funds
26,500
36,500
(10,000
)
-27
%
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures
1,215
649
566
87
%
Other Liabilities
11,956
12,723
(767
)
-6
%
Total Liabilities
1,300,398
1,182,634
117,764
10
%
Common Stock
68,493
67,841
652
1
%
Retained Earnings
68,276
60,901
7,375
12
%
Other Capital
(14,715
)
(16,617
)
1,902
11
%
Total Shareholders' Equity
122,054
112,125
9,929
9
%
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
1,422,452
$
1,294,758
$
127,694
10
%
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2025
2025
2025
2024
2024
Assets
Cash & Due From Banks
$
128,753
$
28,111
$
30,525
$
20,948
$
40,549
Available-for-sale securities
164,459
162,089
175,787
178,082
188,173
Held-to-maturity securities
41,411
41,392
41,410
41,393
41,377
Loans
1,041,839
1,020,261
994,788
989,941
976,257
Allowance for Credit Losses
(12,689
)
(12,496
)
(11,859
)
(11,572
)
(11,694
)
Net Loans
1,029,150
1,007,765
982,928
978,369
964,563
Premise & Equipment
7,494
7,773
7,943
8,221
8,477
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset
5,885
6,184
4,528
4,841
5,153
Bank Owned Life Insurance
12,489
12,370
12,254
12,131
12,027
Stock in Other Banks
6,786
6,786
6,786
6,786
6,786
Goodwill and Other Intangibles
4,883
4,889
4,898
4,911
4,939
Other Assets
21,142
23,086
21,725
23,629
22,716
Total Assets
$
1,422,452
$
1,300,445
$
1,288,784
$
1,279,312
$
1,294,758
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits
$
482,343
$
447,534
$
445,533
$
431,031
$
466,537
Interest-bearing Demand Deposits
180,930
134,538
116,425
116,995
116,624
Other Interest-bearing Deposits
597,454
549,404
572,936
565,312
549,601
Total Deposits
1,260,727
1,131,476
1,134,894
1,113,338
1,132,762
Borrowed Funds
26,500
38,500
26,500
41,500
36,500
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures
1,215
993
1,126
1,052
649
Other Liabilities
11,956
11,865
11,158
12,039
12,723
Total Liabilities
1,300,398
1,182,834
1,173,678
1,167,929
1,182,634
Common Stock
68,493
67,914
67,914
68,041
67,841
Retained Earnings
68,276
67,645
65,334
63,012
60,901
Other Capital
(14,715
)
(17,948
)
(18,142
)
(19,670
)
(16,617
)
Total Shareholders' Equity
122,054
117,611
115,106
111,383
112,125
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
1,422,452
$
1,300,445
$
1,288,784
$
1,279,312
$
1,294,758
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
3Q 2025
2Q 2025
1Q 2025
4Q 2024
3Q 2024
Assets
Cash & Due From Banks
$
70,822
$
21,159
$
28,207
$
49,181
$
36,917
Available-for-sale securities
162,709
166,833
176,964
183,256
188,006
Held-to-maturity securities
41,397
41,414
41,400
41,383
41,367
Loans
1,031,749
1,007,429
988,262
980,848
965,895
Allowance for Credit Losses
(12,626
)
(12,010
)
(11,575
)
(11,692
)
(11,694
)
Net Loans
1,019,123
995,419
976,687
969,156
954,201
Premise & Equipment
7,666
7,910
8,118
8,384
8,612
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset
6,057
4,636
4,676
4,945
5,013
Bank Owned Life Insurance
12,448
12,330
12,183
12,072
11,975
Stock in Other Banks
6,786
6,786
6,786
6,786
6,786
Goodwill and Other Intangibles
4,887
4,894
4,904
4,925
4,947
Other Assets
21,981
20,943
21,893
22,926
23,289
Total Assets
$
1,353,876
$
1,282,324
$
1,281,818
$
1,303,014
$
1,281,113
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits
$
465,622
$
433,652
$
435,938
$
452,802
$
441,631
Interest-bearing Demand Deposits
150,042
120,062
113,411
113,218
114,737
Other Interest-bearing Deposits
579,637
554,088
568,440
584,053
547,344
Total Deposits
1,195,301
1,107,802
1,117,789
1,150,073
1,103,712
Borrowed Funds
26,674
47,231
37,389
27,772
55,181
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures
1,085
1,092
1,053
654
649
Other Liabilities
12,052
10,208
12,364
13,125
13,535
Total Liabilities
1,235,112
1,166,333
1,168,595
1,191,624
1,173,077
Common Stock
68,413
68,092
68,076
68,057
67,676
Retained Earnings
67,886
66,288
64,320
61,775
59,846
Other Capital
(17,535
)
(18,389
)
(19,173
)
(18,442
)
(19,486
)
Total Shareholders' Equity
118,764
115,991
113,223
111,390
108,036
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
1,353,876
$
1,282,324
$
1,281,818
$
1,303,014
$
1,281,113
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Statement of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2025
2024
Change
2025
2024
Change
Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans
$
14,789
$
13,395
10
%
$
42,655
$
39,110
9
%
Interest on Securities
1,340
1,577
-15
%
4,268
4,884
-13
%
Interest on Due From Banks
621
305
104
%
865
748
16
%
Total Interest Income
16,750
15,277
10
%
47,788
44,742
7
%
Interest Expense
Interest Expense on Deposits
4,315
4,225
2
%
12,002
10,565
14
%
Interest Expense on Borrowings
257
624
-59
%
1,117
3,532
-68
%
Total Interest Expense
4,572
4,849
-6
%
13,119
14,097
-7
%
Net Interest Income
12,178
10,428
17
%
34,669
30,645
13
%
Provision for Credit Losses
194
-
-
1,115
111
905
%
Provision for Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposures
221
-
-
162
-
-
Net Interest Income After Provision
11,763
10,428
13
%
33,392
30,534
9
%
Non-Interest Income
Service Charges, Commissions and Fees
631
606
4
%
1,818
1,857
-2
%
Other Non-Interest Income
289
272
6
%
803
1,438
-44
%
Total Non-Interest Income
920
878
5
%
2,621
3,295
-20
%
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and Employee Benefits
5,467
4,965
10
%
16,115
15,292
5
%
Occupancy and Equipment
922
978
-6
%
2,788
2,744
2
%
Other Non-Interest Expense
2,240
2,429
-8
%
6,349
6,496
-2
%
Total Non-Interest Expense
8,629
8,372
3
%
25,252
24,532
3
%
Net Income Before Provision for Taxes
4,054
2,934
38
%
10,761
9,297
16
%
Provision for Taxes
1,125
845
33
%
2,865
2,572
11
%
Net Income
$
2,929
$
2,089
40
%
$
7,896
$
6,725
17
%
Shares Outstanding
5,708,960
5,833,825
-2
%
5,708,960
5,833,825
-2
%
Earnings Per Share - Basic
$
0.51
$
0.36
42
%
$
1.38
$
1.15
20
%
Return on Average Assets
0.85
%
0.65
%
31
%
0.81
%
0.70
%
16
%
Return on Average Equity
9.75
%
7.73
%
26
%
9.13
%
8.64
%
6
%
Net Interest Margin
3.66
%
3.33
%
10
%
3.64
%
3.29
%
11
%
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Five Quarter Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2025
2025
2025
2024
2024
Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans
$
14,789
$
14,168
$
13,698
$
13,426
$
13,395
Interest on Securities
1,340
1,439
1,489
1,518
1,577
Interest on Due From Banks
621
82
162
445
305
Total Interest Income
16,750
15,689
15,349
15,389
15,277
Interest Expense
Interest Expense on Deposits
4,315
3,822
3,865
4,555
4,225
Interest Expense on Borrowings
257
487
373
258
624
Total Interest Expense
4,572
4,309
4,238
4,813
4,849
Net Interest Income
12,178
11,380
11,111
10,576
10,428
Provision for Credit Losses
194
634
287
(121
)
-
Provision for Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposures
221
(133
)
74
403
-
Net Interest Income After Provision
11,763
10,879
10,750
10,294
10,428
Non-Interest Income
Service Charges, Commissions and Fees
631
639
548
530
606
Other Non-Interest Income
289
247
267
299
272
Total Non-Interest Income
920
886
815
828
878
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and Employee Benefits
5,467
5,250
5,398
4,705
4,965
Occupancy and Equipment
922
929
937
981
978
Other Non-Interest Expense
2,240
2,072
2,037
2,432
2,429
Total Non-Interest Expense
8,629
8,251
8,372
8,118
8,372
Net Income Before Provision for Taxes
4,054
3,514
3,193
3,004
2,935
Provision for Taxes
1,125
870
870
986
845
Net Income
$
2,929
$
2,644
$
2,323
$
2,018
$
2,089
Shares Outstanding
5,708,960
5,810,042
5,833,247
5,815,818
5,833,825
Earnings Per Share - Basic
$
0.51
$
0.46
$
0.40
$
0.35
$
0.36
Net Income pre-tax, pre-provision (Non-GAAP)
$
4,469
$
4,015
$
3,554
$
3,286
$
2,935
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
At or for the Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2025
2025
2025
2024
2024
Income and performance ratios:
Net Income
$
2,929
$
2,644
$
2,323
$
2,018
$
2,089
Earnings per share - basic
0.51
0.46
0.40
0.35
0.36
Return on average assets
0.85
%
0.83
%
0.74
%
0.62
%
0.65
%
Return on average equity
9.75
%
9.14
%
8.39
%
7.27
%
7.73
%
Loan yield
5.69
%
5.64
%
5.62
%
5.45
%
5.52
%
Cost of funds
1.48
%
1.50
%
1.49
%
1.63
%
1.66
%
Cost of deposits
1.45
%
1.39
%
1.39
%
1.58
%
1.52
%
Net interest margin
3.66
%
3.65
%
3.61
%
3.32
%
3.33
%
Efficiency ratio (b)
65.89
%
67.26
%
70.20
%
71.18
%
74.06
%
Balance Sheet ratios:
Loan-to-deposit ratio
82.64
%
90.17
%
87.65
%
88.92
%
86.18
%
Non-interest-bearing deposits / total deposits
38.26
%
39.55
%
39.26
%
38.72
%
41.19
%
Demand deposits / total deposits
52.61
%
51.44
%
49.52
%
49.22
%
51.48
%
Asset quality:
Allowance for credit losses
$
12,689
$
12,496
$
11,859
$
11,572
$
11,694
Nonperforming assets
9,803
8,442
4,799
6,098
521
Allowance for credit losses / total loans and leases
1.22
%
1.22
%
1.19
%
1.17
%
1.20
%
Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Texas ratio (a)
9.38
%
8.42
%
4.87
%
5.47
%
0.54
%
Capital ratios for American Riviera Bank(c):
Tier 1 risk-based capital
12.56
%
13.39
%
13.34
%
13.21
%
12.93
%
Total risk-based capital
13.77
%
14.59
%
14.51
%
14.36
%
14.05
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.69
%
11.78
%
11.55
%
11.17
%
11.15
%
Capital ratios for American Riviera Bancorp(c):
Tier 1 risk-based capital
11.49
%
11.61
%
11.61
%
11.49
%
11.24
%
Total risk-based capital
14.03
%
14.19
%
14.17
%
14.05
%
13.80
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.78
%
10.16
%
9.89
%
9.72
%
9.70
%
Tangible common equity ratio
8.27
%
8.70
%
8.58
%
8.35
%
8.31
%
Equity and share related:
Common equity
$
122,054
$
117,611
$
115,106
$
111,383
$
112,125
Book value per share
21.38
20.24
19.73
19.15
19.22
Tangible book value per share
20.52
19.40
18.89
18.31
18.37
Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (d)
23.10
22.49
22.00
21.69
21.22
Stock closing price per share
21.99
19.27
19.16
20.00
19.40
Number of shares issued and outstanding
5,708.96
5,810.04
5,833.25
5,815.82
5,833.83
Notes:
(a) Sum of Nonperforming Assets and Other Real Estate Owned, divided by the sum of Total Shareholder Equity and Total Allowance for Credit Losses less Preferred Stock and Intangible Assets.
(b) Annualized Operating Expense excluding Provision for Credit Losses minus Annualized Extraordinary Expense, divided by Annualized Interest Income including Loan Fees minus Annualized Interest Expense plus Annualized Non-Interest Income minus Annualized Extraordinary Income, expressed as a percentage.
(c) Current period capital ratios are preliminary.
(d) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) is comprised of the tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities and is presented as Other Capital on the Balance Sheet.
