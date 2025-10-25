Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
American Riviera Bancorp Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2025

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / American Riviera Bancorp ("Company") (OTCQX:ARBV), holding company of American Riviera Bank ("Bank"), announced today unaudited net income of $7.9 million ($1.38 per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $6.7 million ($1.15 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year. Unaudited net income was $2.9 million ($0.51 per share) for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $2.6 million ($0.46 per share) in the previous quarter, and $2.1 million ($0.36 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year.

Total deposits were $1.26 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $128.0 million or 11.3% from September 30, 2024. At September 30, 2025, all deposits were "core deposits" from our clients, with no wholesale-funded certificates of deposit. Total loans were $1.04 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $65.6 million or 6.7% from September 30, 2024. Total loans grew $21.6 million or 2.1% in the third quarter of 2025.

Jeff DeVine, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, "Our loyal clients have helped us achieve substantial growth in deposits, loans and profitability year to date. We are excited to announce American Riviera Bank's expansion into Ventura County with the recent hiring of two experienced relationship bankers to open our Ventura loan production office."

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Recognized by S&P Global as a Top 100 Small US Community Bank Deposit Franchise as of June 30, 2025.

  • Unaudited net income and earnings per share have increased sequentially over the past three quarters and have improved 40.1% and 41.7%, respectively, from the third quarter of 2024.

  • Return on average assets was 0.85%, return on average equity was 9.75% and efficiency ratio was 65.89% for the third quarter of 2025, with sequential improvement in all of these ratios over the past three quarters.

  • Total shareholders' equity was $122.1 million at September 30, 2025, and increased $9.9 million or 8.9% from the same reporting period in the previous year.

  • Tangible book value per share was $20.52 at September 30, 2025, and increased $2.15 or 11.7% from the same reporting period in the previous year.

  • Pursuant to the approved share repurchase program, the Company acquired 100,000 shares of common stock at a weighted average cost of $20.28 in the third quarter of 2025, which was below tangible book value per share of $20.52 at September 30, 2025.

  • The Company's tangible common equity ratio was stable at 8.27% at September 30, 2025, compared to 8.31% at September 30, 2024. Strong earnings and improved shareholder equity over the prior year were offset by cumulative share repurchases totaling $2.6 million and 9.9% asset growth.

  • Non-interest-bearing demand deposits were $482.3 million or 38.3% of total deposits at September 30, 2025, and have increased $51.3 million or 11.9% year to date.

  • Total demand deposits were $663.3 million or 52.6% of total deposits at September 30, 2025, and have increased $115.3 million or 21.0% year to date.

  • As a result of the Bank's core funding and relationship-based deposits, the cost of deposits and total cost of funds remain low at 1.45% and 1.48%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2025. Total cost of funds has improved by 18 basis points from the 1.66% reported for the same quarter in the prior year.

  • Net interest margin ("NIM") was stable at 3.66% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 3.65% in the prior quarter, and has improved 33 basis points from the 3.33% reported for the same quarter in the prior year. NIM has improved as a result of steady loan yield improvement and declining total cost of funds.

  • On-balance sheet liquidity continues to be substantial with $293.2 million of cash, due from banks, and available-for-sale ("AFS") securities market value at September 30, 2025.

  • At September 30, 2025, the Bank's commercial real estate ("CRE") portfolio is diverse, with only $80.7 million in the non-owner-occupied office category and weighted average loan-to-values of 29% to 53% depending on the individual CRE category. As of the most recent CRE stress test in July 2025, weighted average debt coverage ratios were between 1.73x and 4.40x depending on the individual CRE category.

  • The Bank maintained strong credit quality with no other real estate owned, no loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing, and $9.8 million or 0.94% of total loans on non-accrual status, which are well supported by collateral, borrower assets, SBA guarantees, or specific reserves. Subsequent to quarter-end, a $1.5 million loan which was moved to non-accrual during the third quarter of 2025 was repaid in full including interest.

Third Quarter 2025 Earnings

For the third quarter of 2025, unaudited net income was $2.9 million, compared to $2.6 million reported in the second quarter of 2025, and $2.1 million reported in the third quarter of 2024. Unaudited net income pre-tax, pre-provision (non-GAAP) was $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, a $0.5 million or 12.5% increase from the $4.0 million reported in the second quarter of 2025, and a $1.6 million or 55.2% increase from the $2.9 million reported in the third quarter of 2024.

The Bank continues to grow interest and fees on loans sequentially over the last five quarters from $13.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 to $14.8 million in the third quarter of 2025, representing a $1.4 million or 10.4% increase.

Total interest expense has decreased from $4.9 million in the third quarter of 2024 to $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2025, a $0.3 million or 5.7% decrease. Even though deposits have grown $128.0 million or 11.3% since the third quarter of 2024, total interest expense has notably declined due to the favorable shift in funding mix, reduced borrowings and deposit rate reductions which have followed the Federal Reserve's actions to lower its target rate.

Net interest income pre-provision increased $0.8 million or 7.0% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2025, and increased $1.7 million or 16.8% compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Total non-interest income was $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, the same as the prior quarter, and the same as the third quarter of last year. Variances between the quarters can be attributed to SBA loan sale premiums, mortgage broker fees, loan interest rate swap fees, loan prepayment fees and gains or losses on sale of securities.

Total non-interest expense was $8.6 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase from the $8.3 million reported for the prior quarter and the $8.4 million reported for the same quarter last year. Variances between the quarters can be attributed to changes in bonus accruals, check fraud and legal costs and the timing of expenses related to advertising and events. The Company has benefitted from tight expense control with total non-interest expense up only $0.7 million or 2.9% year to date 2025 versus year to date 2024.

Loans and Asset Quality
Total loans were $1.04 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $21.6 million or 2.1% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $65.6 million or 6.7% from September 30, 2024.

The Bank's Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") was $12.7 million at September 30, 2025, with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.22%, as compared to $12.5 million or 1.22% at the prior quarter-end and $11.7 million or 1.20% at September 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2025, non-accrual loans totaled $9.8 million, a $1.4 million increase from the previous quarter-end, and a $9.3 million increase from the $0.5 million reported at September 30, 2024. Subsequent to quarter-end, a $1.5 million loan which was moved to non-accrual during the third quarter of 2025 was repaid in full including interest. All loans on non-accrual are well supported by collateral, borrower assets, SBA guarantees, or specific reserves.

Deposits & Borrowings

Total deposits were $1.26 billion at September 30, 2025, a $129.3 million increase from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $128.0 million or 11.3% from September 30, 2024. Deposit growth year-over-year was represented by core deposits, with no wholesale brokered funds at September 30, 2025.

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits totaled $482.3 million at September 30, 2025, an increase of $34.8 million or 7.8% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $15.8 million or 3.4% from September 30, 2024. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits represent 38.3% of total deposits at September 30, 2025, compared to 39.6% at the prior quarter-end, and 41.2% at September 30, 2024.

Interest-bearing demand deposits totaled $180.9 million at September 30, 2025, an increase of $46.4 million or 34.5% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $64.3 million or 55.1% from September 30, 2024. Total demand deposits, including interest-bearing demand, represent 52.6% of total deposits at September 30, 2025, compared to 51.4% at the prior quarter-end, and 51.5% at September 30, 2024.

Other interest-bearing deposits totaled $597.5 million at September 30, 2025, an increase of $48.1 million or 8.7% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $47.9 million or 8.7% from September 30, 2024.

The weighted average cost of deposits for the third quarter of 2025 increased to 1.45% from 1.39% for the second quarter of 2025, but remained lower than the 1.52% reported for the same quarter of last year. The increase in the cost of deposits was due to significant growth in interest-bearing deposits during the third quarter of 2025.

The Company's total borrowings decreased to $26.5 million at September 30, 2025, from $38.5 million at June 30, 2025. At September 30, 2025, the Company had $10.0 million drawn on a correspondent bank line of credit at a rate of 3.85%, and $16.5 million of subordinated notes outstanding at a rate of 3.75%. The weighted average cost on all borrowings for the third quarter of 2025 was 3.84%, resulting in $0.3 million of interest expense on borrowings, a slight decrease compared to the $0.5 million of borrowing expense for the previous quarter, and lower than the $0.6 million incurred for the same quarter last year.

As a result of the continued favorable shift to core funding and the impact of deposit pricing changes, total cost of funds was 1.48% for the third quarter of 2025, 2 basis points better than the 1.50% reported for the previous quarter, and 18 basis points better than the 1.66% reported for the same quarter of last year. The Company's net interest margin slightly improved to 3.66% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 3.65% in the prior quarter, and improved a significant 33 basis points from the 3.33% reported for the same quarter of last year as a result of steady loan yield improvement and decline in total cost of funds.

The Bank's liquidity position remained strong with a primary liquidity ratio (cash and cash equivalents, deposits held in other banks and unpledged AFS securities as a percentage of total assets) of 18.6% at September 30, 2025, compared to 12.8% at June 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, the Bank had available and unused, secured borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco of $267.1 million, and had available and unused, secured borrowing capacity with the Federal Reserve of $46.0 million. In addition, the Bank had $142.7 million of unused fed funds lines of credit with correspondent banks at September 30, 2025. Available contingent funding sources of $455.8 million remain robust.

Overall uninsured deposits, excluding public agency deposits that are collateralized, are conservatively estimated to be $440.6 million, or 35.0% of total deposit balances as of September 30, 2025. The actual level of uninsured deposits is lower than the percentage stated above, as our knowledgeable bankers have helped clients obtain more than $250,000 of FDIC insurance with vesting structures such as joint accounts, payable upon death accounts, and revocable trust accounts with multiple beneficiaries. In addition, the Bank can offer up to $285 million of FDIC pass-through insurance to clients via the IntraFi network Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS") or Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service ("CDARS") products.

Shareholders' Equity
Total shareholders' equity was $122.1 million at September 30, 2025, a $4.4 million or 3.8% increase since June 30, 2025, and an increase of $9.9 million or 8.9% over the same period of the prior year. The tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities, which is a component of equity (accumulated other comprehensive income or "AOCI"), improved $3.2 million or 18.0% from $17.9 million at June 30, 2025, to $14.7 million at September 30, 2025, and improved $1.9 million or 11.4% from September 30, 2024. The Bank fully expects to receive all principal when the investments mature.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had repurchased 130,616 shares of common stock at a weighted average cost of $19.80, leaving $2.4 million available for repurchase under the share repurchase program.

Company Profile

American Riviera Bancorp (OTCQX:ARBV) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. American Riviera Bank, the 100% owned subsidiary of American Riviera Bancorp, is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders. Full-service branches are located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, Atascadero, and Paso Robles. The Bank provides commercial business, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction, and Small Business Administration lending services as well as convenient online and mobile technology. The Bank maintains a "5 Star - Superior" rating from Bauer Financial and for fourteen consecutive years, has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports. The Bank was rated "Outstanding" by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2023 for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act. The Company was named to the "OTCQX Best 50" list for equal weighted share trading volume and total return in 2024. The Bank was recognized by S&P Global as a Top 100 Small US Community Bank Deposit Franchise as of June 30, 2025. BankonBetter OTCQX

American Riviera Bank
www.americanriviera.bank
805-965-5942
Michelle Martinich

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events concerning expectations for growth and market forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, effects of interest rate changes, ability to control costs and expenses, impact of consolidation in the banking industry, financial policies of the US government, and general economic conditions.

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

September 30,

September 30,

One Year

One Year

2025

2024

$ Change

% Change

Assets

Cash & Due From Banks

$

128,753

$

40,549

$

88,204

218

%

Available-for-sale securities

164,459

188,173

(23,714

)

-13

%

Held-to-maturity securities, net

41,411

41,377

34

0

%

Loans

1,041,839

976,257

65,582

7

%

Allowance For Credit Losses

(12,689

)

(11,694

)

(995

)

9

%

Net Loans

1,029,150

964,563

64,587

7

%

Premise & Equipment

7,494

8,477

(983

)

-12

%

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset

5,885

5,153

732

14

%

Bank Owned Life Insurance

12,489

12,027

462

4

%

Stock in Other Banks

6,786

6,786

-

-

Goodwill and Other Intangibles

4,883

4,939

(56

)

-1

%

Other Assets

21,142

22,716

(1,574

)

-7

%

Total Assets

$

1,422,452

$

1,294,758

$

127,694

10

%

Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits

$

482,343

$

466,537

$

15,806

3

%

Interest-bearing Demand Deposits

180,930

116,624

64,306

55

%

Other Interest-bearing Deposits

597,454

549,601

47,853

9

%

Total Deposits

1,260,727

1,132,762

127,965

11

%

Borrowed Funds

26,500

36,500

(10,000

)

-27

%

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures

1,215

649

566

87

%

Other Liabilities

11,956

12,723

(767

)

-6

%

Total Liabilities

1,300,398

1,182,634

117,764

10

%

Common Stock

68,493

67,841

652

1

%

Retained Earnings

68,276

60,901

7,375

12

%

Other Capital

(14,715

)

(16,617

)

1,902

11

%

Total Shareholders' Equity

122,054

112,125

9,929

9

%

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

1,422,452

$

1,294,758

$

127,694

10

%

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Assets

Cash & Due From Banks

$

128,753

$

28,111

$

30,525

$

20,948

$

40,549

Available-for-sale securities

164,459

162,089

175,787

178,082

188,173

Held-to-maturity securities

41,411

41,392

41,410

41,393

41,377

Loans

1,041,839

1,020,261

994,788

989,941

976,257

Allowance for Credit Losses

(12,689

)

(12,496

)

(11,859

)

(11,572

)

(11,694

)

Net Loans

1,029,150

1,007,765

982,928

978,369

964,563

Premise & Equipment

7,494

7,773

7,943

8,221

8,477

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset

5,885

6,184

4,528

4,841

5,153

Bank Owned Life Insurance

12,489

12,370

12,254

12,131

12,027

Stock in Other Banks

6,786

6,786

6,786

6,786

6,786

Goodwill and Other Intangibles

4,883

4,889

4,898

4,911

4,939

Other Assets

21,142

23,086

21,725

23,629

22,716

Total Assets

$

1,422,452

$

1,300,445

$

1,288,784

$

1,279,312

$

1,294,758

Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits

$

482,343

$

447,534

$

445,533

$

431,031

$

466,537

Interest-bearing Demand Deposits

180,930

134,538

116,425

116,995

116,624

Other Interest-bearing Deposits

597,454

549,404

572,936

565,312

549,601

Total Deposits

1,260,727

1,131,476

1,134,894

1,113,338

1,132,762

Borrowed Funds

26,500

38,500

26,500

41,500

36,500

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures

1,215

993

1,126

1,052

649

Other Liabilities

11,956

11,865

11,158

12,039

12,723

Total Liabilities

1,300,398

1,182,834

1,173,678

1,167,929

1,182,634

Common Stock

68,493

67,914

67,914

68,041

67,841

Retained Earnings

68,276

67,645

65,334

63,012

60,901

Other Capital

(14,715

)

(17,948

)

(18,142

)

(19,670

)

(16,617

)

Total Shareholders' Equity

122,054

117,611

115,106

111,383

112,125

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

1,422,452

$

1,300,445

$

1,288,784

$

1,279,312

$

1,294,758

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

3Q 2025
Average

2Q 2025
Average

1Q 2025
Average

4Q 2024
Average

3Q 2024
Average

Assets

Cash & Due From Banks

$

70,822

$

21,159

$

28,207

$

49,181

$

36,917

Available-for-sale securities

162,709

166,833

176,964

183,256

188,006

Held-to-maturity securities

41,397

41,414

41,400

41,383

41,367

Loans

1,031,749

1,007,429

988,262

980,848

965,895

Allowance for Credit Losses

(12,626

)

(12,010

)

(11,575

)

(11,692

)

(11,694

)

Net Loans

1,019,123

995,419

976,687

969,156

954,201

Premise & Equipment

7,666

7,910

8,118

8,384

8,612

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset

6,057

4,636

4,676

4,945

5,013

Bank Owned Life Insurance

12,448

12,330

12,183

12,072

11,975

Stock in Other Banks

6,786

6,786

6,786

6,786

6,786

Goodwill and Other Intangibles

4,887

4,894

4,904

4,925

4,947

Other Assets

21,981

20,943

21,893

22,926

23,289

Total Assets

$

1,353,876

$

1,282,324

$

1,281,818

$

1,303,014

$

1,281,113

Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits

$

465,622

$

433,652

$

435,938

$

452,802

$

441,631

Interest-bearing Demand Deposits

150,042

120,062

113,411

113,218

114,737

Other Interest-bearing Deposits

579,637

554,088

568,440

584,053

547,344

Total Deposits

1,195,301

1,107,802

1,117,789

1,150,073

1,103,712

Borrowed Funds

26,674

47,231

37,389

27,772

55,181

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures

1,085

1,092

1,053

654

649

Other Liabilities

12,052

10,208

12,364

13,125

13,535

Total Liabilities

1,235,112

1,166,333

1,168,595

1,191,624

1,173,077

Common Stock

68,413

68,092

68,076

68,057

67,676

Retained Earnings

67,886

66,288

64,320

61,775

59,846

Other Capital

(17,535

)

(18,389

)

(19,173

)

(18,442

)

(19,486

)

Total Shareholders' Equity

118,764

115,991

113,223

111,390

108,036

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

1,353,876

$

1,282,324

$

1,281,818

$

1,303,014

$

1,281,113

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Statement of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Interest Income

Interest and Fees on Loans

$

14,789

$

13,395

10

%

$

42,655

$

39,110

9

%

Interest on Securities

1,340

1,577

-15

%

4,268

4,884

-13

%

Interest on Due From Banks

621

305

104

%

865

748

16

%

Total Interest Income

16,750

15,277

10

%

47,788

44,742

7

%

Interest Expense

Interest Expense on Deposits

4,315

4,225

2

%

12,002

10,565

14

%

Interest Expense on Borrowings

257

624

-59

%

1,117

3,532

-68

%

Total Interest Expense

4,572

4,849

-6

%

13,119

14,097

-7

%

Net Interest Income

12,178

10,428

17

%

34,669

30,645

13

%

Provision for Credit Losses

194

-

-

1,115

111

905

%

Provision for Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposures

221

-

-

162

-

-

Net Interest Income After Provision

11,763

10,428

13

%

33,392

30,534

9

%

Non-Interest Income

Service Charges, Commissions and Fees

631

606

4

%

1,818

1,857

-2

%

Other Non-Interest Income

289

272

6

%

803

1,438

-44

%

Total Non-Interest Income

920

878

5

%

2,621

3,295

-20

%

Non-Interest Expense

Salaries and Employee Benefits

5,467

4,965

10

%

16,115

15,292

5

%

Occupancy and Equipment

922

978

-6

%

2,788

2,744

2

%

Other Non-Interest Expense

2,240

2,429

-8

%

6,349

6,496

-2

%

Total Non-Interest Expense

8,629

8,372

3

%

25,252

24,532

3

%

Net Income Before Provision for Taxes

4,054

2,934

38

%

10,761

9,297

16

%

Provision for Taxes

1,125

845

33

%

2,865

2,572

11

%

Net Income

$

2,929

$

2,089

40

%

$

7,896

$

6,725

17

%

Shares Outstanding

5,708,960

5,833,825

-2

%

5,708,960

5,833,825

-2

%

Earnings Per Share - Basic

$

0.51

$

0.36

42

%

$

1.38

$

1.15

20

%

Return on Average Assets

0.85

%

0.65

%

31

%

0.81

%

0.70

%

16

%

Return on Average Equity

9.75

%

7.73

%

26

%

9.13

%

8.64

%

6

%

Net Interest Margin

3.66

%

3.33

%

10

%

3.64

%

3.29

%

11

%

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Five Quarter Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Interest Income

Interest and Fees on Loans

$

14,789

$

14,168

$

13,698

$

13,426

$

13,395

Interest on Securities

1,340

1,439

1,489

1,518

1,577

Interest on Due From Banks

621

82

162

445

305

Total Interest Income

16,750

15,689

15,349

15,389

15,277

Interest Expense

Interest Expense on Deposits

4,315

3,822

3,865

4,555

4,225

Interest Expense on Borrowings

257

487

373

258

624

Total Interest Expense

4,572

4,309

4,238

4,813

4,849

Net Interest Income

12,178

11,380

11,111

10,576

10,428

Provision for Credit Losses

194

634

287

(121

)

-

Provision for Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposures

221

(133

)

74

403

-

Net Interest Income After Provision

11,763

10,879

10,750

10,294

10,428

Non-Interest Income

Service Charges, Commissions and Fees

631

639

548

530

606

Other Non-Interest Income

289

247

267

299

272

Total Non-Interest Income

920

886

815

828

878

Non-Interest Expense

Salaries and Employee Benefits

5,467

5,250

5,398

4,705

4,965

Occupancy and Equipment

922

929

937

981

978

Other Non-Interest Expense

2,240

2,072

2,037

2,432

2,429

Total Non-Interest Expense

8,629

8,251

8,372

8,118

8,372

Net Income Before Provision for Taxes

4,054

3,514

3,193

3,004

2,935

Provision for Taxes

1,125

870

870

986

845

Net Income

$

2,929

$

2,644

$

2,323

$

2,018

$

2,089

Shares Outstanding

5,708,960

5,810,042

5,833,247

5,815,818

5,833,825

Earnings Per Share - Basic

$

0.51

$

0.46

$

0.40

$

0.35

$

0.36

Net Income pre-tax, pre-provision (Non-GAAP)

$

4,469

$

4,015

$

3,554

$

3,286

$

2,935

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

At or for the Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Income and performance ratios:

Net Income

$

2,929

$

2,644

$

2,323

$

2,018

$

2,089

Earnings per share - basic

0.51

0.46

0.40

0.35

0.36

Return on average assets

0.85

%

0.83

%

0.74

%

0.62

%

0.65

%

Return on average equity

9.75

%

9.14

%

8.39

%

7.27

%

7.73

%

Loan yield

5.69

%

5.64

%

5.62

%

5.45

%

5.52

%

Cost of funds

1.48

%

1.50

%

1.49

%

1.63

%

1.66

%

Cost of deposits

1.45

%

1.39

%

1.39

%

1.58

%

1.52

%

Net interest margin

3.66

%

3.65

%

3.61

%

3.32

%

3.33

%

Efficiency ratio (b)

65.89

%

67.26

%

70.20

%

71.18

%

74.06

%

Balance Sheet ratios:

Loan-to-deposit ratio

82.64

%

90.17

%

87.65

%

88.92

%

86.18

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits / total deposits

38.26

%

39.55

%

39.26

%

38.72

%

41.19

%

Demand deposits / total deposits

52.61

%

51.44

%

49.52

%

49.22

%

51.48

%

Asset quality:

Allowance for credit losses

$

12,689

$

12,496

$

11,859

$

11,572

$

11,694

Nonperforming assets

9,803

8,442

4,799

6,098

521

Allowance for credit losses / total loans and leases

1.22

%

1.22

%

1.19

%

1.17

%

1.20

%

Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Texas ratio (a)

9.38

%

8.42

%

4.87

%

5.47

%

0.54

%

Capital ratios for American Riviera Bank(c):

Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.56

%

13.39

%

13.34

%

13.21

%

12.93

%

Total risk-based capital

13.77

%

14.59

%

14.51

%

14.36

%

14.05

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.69

%

11.78

%

11.55

%

11.17

%

11.15

%

Capital ratios for American Riviera Bancorp(c):

Tier 1 risk-based capital

11.49

%

11.61

%

11.61

%

11.49

%

11.24

%

Total risk-based capital

14.03

%

14.19

%

14.17

%

14.05

%

13.80

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.78

%

10.16

%

9.89

%

9.72

%

9.70

%

Tangible common equity ratio

8.27

%

8.70

%

8.58

%

8.35

%

8.31

%

Equity and share related:

Common equity

$

122,054

$

117,611

$

115,106

$

111,383

$

112,125

Book value per share

21.38

20.24

19.73

19.15

19.22

Tangible book value per share

20.52

19.40

18.89

18.31

18.37

Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (d)

23.10

22.49

22.00

21.69

21.22

Stock closing price per share

21.99

19.27

19.16

20.00

19.40

Number of shares issued and outstanding

5,708.96

5,810.04

5,833.25

5,815.82

5,833.83

Notes:

(a) Sum of Nonperforming Assets and Other Real Estate Owned, divided by the sum of Total Shareholder Equity and Total Allowance for Credit Losses less Preferred Stock and Intangible Assets.

(b) Annualized Operating Expense excluding Provision for Credit Losses minus Annualized Extraordinary Expense, divided by Annualized Interest Income including Loan Fees minus Annualized Interest Expense plus Annualized Non-Interest Income minus Annualized Extraordinary Income, expressed as a percentage.

(c) Current period capital ratios are preliminary.

(d) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) is comprised of the tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities and is presented as Other Capital on the Balance Sheet.

