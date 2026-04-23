American Riviera Bancorp Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2026

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / American Riviera Bancorp ("Company") (OTCQX:ARBV), holding company of American Riviera Bank ("Bank"), announced today unaudited net income of $4.0 million ($0.69 per share) for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $4.5 million ($0.80 per share) in the previous quarter, and $2.3 million ($0.40 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year.
Total deposits were $1.25 billion at March 31, 2026, an increase of $120.1 million or 10.6% from March 31, 2025. At March 31, 2026, all deposits were "core deposits" from our clients, with no wholesale-funded certificates of deposit. Total loans were $1.10 billion at March 31, 2026, an increase of $104.6 million or 10.5% from March 31, 2025. Total loans grew $17.7 million or 1.6% in the first quarter of 2026.
Jeff DeVine, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, "2026 is off to a strong start with double digit loan and deposit growth and increasing earnings over the past year. We continue to attract new clients and grow existing relationships as evidenced in our loan and deposit growth. Our technology and high touch service has allowed the Bank to reach new markets and better serve our communities. As a result of this growth, the Company was able to deliver a quarterly return on average assets above 1%, quarterly return on average equity above 12%, and a 23% increase in our ARBV share price over the past year to our shareholders."
First Quarter 2026 Highlights
Unaudited net income and earnings per share have improved 70.3% and 72.5%, respectively, from the first quarter of 2025.
Return on average assets was 1.16%, return on average equity was 12.30% and efficiency ratio was 63.60% for the first quarter of 2026.
Total shareholders' equity was $131.3 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $16.2 million or 14.1% from the same reporting period in the previous year.
Tangible book value per share was $21.99 at March 31, 2026, an increase of $3.10 or 16.4% from the same reporting period in the previous year.
The Company's tangible common equity ratio was 8.91% at March 31, 2026, compared to 8.58% at March 31, 2025. Strong earnings and improvement in the market value of the securities portfolio were partially offset by cumulative share repurchases in 2025 totaling $2.6 million and the impact of 10.4% asset growth over the previous year.
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits were $464.8 million or 37.0% of total deposits at March 31, 2026, and have increased $19.3 million or 4.3% since March 31, 2025.
Total demand deposits were $656.6 million or 52.3% of total deposits at March 31, 2026, and have increased $94.6 million or 16.8% since March 31, 2025.
As a result of the Bank's core funding and relationship-based deposits, the cost of deposits and total cost of funds declined to 1.22% and 1.30%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2026. Total cost of funds has improved by 19 basis points from the 1.49% reported for the same quarter in the previous year.
Net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 3.97% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 3.81% in the prior quarter, and has improved 36 basis points from the 3.61% reported for the same quarter in the previous year. NIM improved as a result of steady loan yield improvement and declining total cost of funds.
On-balance sheet liquidity continues to be substantial with $231.6 million of cash, due from banks, and available-for-sale ("AFS") securities at market value as of March 31, 2026.
At March 31, 2026, the Bank's commercial real estate ("CRE") portfolio is diverse, with weighted average loan-to-values of 29% to 53% and weighted average debt coverage ratios between 1.85x and 3.10x depending on the individual CRE category and as of the most recent CRE stress test in January 2026.
The Bank maintained strong credit quality with no other real estate owned, no loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing, and $8.0 million or 0.73% of total loans on non-accrual status, which are well supported by collateral, borrower assets, SBA guarantees, or specific reserves.
First Quarter 2026 Earnings
For the first quarter of 2026, unaudited net income was $4.0 million, compared to $4.5 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2025, and $2.3 million reported in the first quarter of 2025. The primary difference between unaudited net income for the first quarter of 2026 and the fourth quarter of 2025 was the previously reported $535,000 benefit received in the fourth quarter of 2025 from the purchase of a Federal energy tax credit at a discount. The Company's effective tax rate was only 14.5% in the fourth quarter of 2025 versus 23.4% in the first quarter of 2026.
Unaudited net income pre-tax, pre-provision (non-GAAP) has increased sequentially over the last five quarters and was $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2026, a $0.1 million or 2.1% increase from the fourth quarter of 2025, and a $1.6 million or 45.9% increase from the $3.6 million reported in the first quarter of 2025.
The Bank has grown interest and fees on loans sequentially over the last five quarters from $13.7 million in the first quarter of 2025 to $15.5 million in the first quarter of 2026, representing a $1.8 million or 13.1% increase.
Total interest expense has decreased from $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 to $4.0 million in the first quarter of 2026, a $0.2 million or 6.6% decrease, even though deposits have grown $120.1 million or 10.6% since the first quarter of 2025. Total interest expense has declined due to the favorable shift in funding mix and deposit rate reductions which followed the Federal Reserve's actions to lower its target rate by a total of 75 basis points in the last four months of 2025.
Net interest income pre-provision in the first quarter of 2026 increased $1.9 million or 17.4% compared to the first quarter of 2025.
Non-Interest Income and Expense
Total non-interest income was $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $0.3 million from the prior quarter, and an increase of $0.4 million from the first quarter of the previous year. Variances between the quarters can be attributed to Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") dividends, SBA loan sale premiums, mortgage broker fees, loan interest rate swap fees, loan prepayment fees and gains or losses on sale of securities.
Total non-interest expense was $9.1 million for the first quarter of 2026, equal to the prior quarter, and an increase from the $8.4 million reported for the same quarter in the previous year. Variances between the quarters can be attributed to changes in staffing, bonus accrual adjustments, operating losses and recoveries, and the timing of expenses related to advertising and events. The Company has significantly improved operating leverage with total non-interest expense up only $0.7 million or 8.2% for the first quarter of 2026 versus the first quarter of 2025, while net interest income increased $1.9 million, or 17.4% for the comparison period.
Loans and Asset Quality
Total loans were $1.10 billion at March 31, 2026, an increase of $17.7 million or 1.6% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $104.6 million or 10.5% from March 31, 2025.
The Bank's Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") was $12.7 million at March 31, 2026, with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.16%, a slight decrease from the prior quarter of 1.17%. As of March 31, 2026, non-accrual loans totaled $8.0 million, a $0.1 million decrease from the previous quarter-end, and a $3.2 million increase from the $4.8 million reported at March 31, 2025. All loans on non-accrual are well supported by collateral, borrower assets, SBA guarantees, or specific reserves.
Deposits & Borrowings
Total deposits were $1.25 billion at March 31, 2025, a $55.0 million or 4.6% increase from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $120.1 million or 10.6% from March 31, 2025. Deposit growth year-over-year was represented by core deposits, with no wholesale brokered funds at March 31, 2026.
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits totaled $464.8 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $13.1 million or 2.9% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $19.3 million or 4.3% from March 31, 2025.
Interest-bearing demand deposits totaled $191.8 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $23.4 million or 13.9% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $75.3 million or 64.7% from March 31, 2025. Total demand deposits, including interest-bearing demand, represent 52.3% of total deposits at March 31, 2026, compared to 51.6% at the prior quarter-end, and 49.5% at March 31, 2025.
Other interest-bearing deposits totaled $598.4 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $18.5 million or 3.2% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $25.5 million or 4.4% from March 31, 2025.
The weighted average cost of deposits for the first quarter of 2026 decreased 7 basis points to 1.22% from 1.29% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and decreased 17 basis points from the 1.39% reported for the same quarter of the previous year. The decrease in the cost of deposits was due to significant growth in demand deposits throughout the year, and the Federal Reserve's three 25 basis point rate cuts in the last four months of 2025.
The Company's total borrowings were $26.2 million at March 31, 2026, a decrease of $0.3 million from the prior quarter-end and from March 31, 2025. At March 31, 2026, the Company had $10.0 million drawn on a correspondent bank line of credit at a rate of 3.85%, and $16.2 million of subordinated notes outstanding at a rate of 3.75%. The weighted average cost on all borrowings for the first quarter of 2026 was 3.88%, resulting in $0.4 million of interest expense on borrowings, an increase of $0.1 million compared to the prior quarter, and equal to the interest expense on borrowings for the first quarter of 2025.
As a result of the favorable shift to demand deposits and the impact of deposit pricing changes, total cost of funds was 1.30% for the first quarter of 2026, 11 basis points better than the 1.41% reported for the previous quarter, and 19 basis points better than the 1.49% reported for the same quarter of the previous year.
The Company's net interest margin improved to 3.97% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 3.81% in the prior quarter, and improved a significant 36 basis points from the 3.61% reported for the same quarter of last year as a result of steady loan yield improvement and decline in total cost of funds.
The Bank's liquidity position remained strong with a primary liquidity ratio (cash and cash equivalents, deposits held in other banks and unpledged AFS securities as a percentage of total assets) of 14.7% at March 31, 2026, compared to 12.1% at December 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2026, the Bank had available and unused, secured borrowing capacity with the FHLB of $316.9 million, and had available and unused, secured borrowing capacity with the Federal Reserve of $48.1 million. In addition, the Bank had $144.3 million of unused fed funds lines of credit with correspondent banks at March 31, 2026. Available contingent funding sources of $509.3 million remain robust.
Overall uninsured deposits, excluding public agency deposits that are collateralized, are conservatively estimated to be $420.8 million, or 33.5% of total deposit balances as of March 31, 2026. The actual level of uninsured deposits is lower than the percentage stated above, as our knowledgeable bankers have helped clients obtain more than $250,000 of FDIC insurance with vesting structures such as joint accounts, payable upon death accounts, and revocable trust accounts with multiple beneficiaries. In addition, the Bank can offer up to $285 million of FDIC pass-through insurance to clients via the IntraFi network Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS") or Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service ("CDARS") products.
Shareholders' Equity
Total shareholders' equity was $131.3 million at March 31, 2026, a $3.6 million or 2.8% increase since December 31, 2025, and an increase of $16.2 million or 14.1% over the same period of the prior year. The tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities, which is a component of equity (accumulated other comprehensive income or "AOCI"), was unchanged from $13.9 million at December 31, 2025, and improved $4.3 million or 23.6% from March 31, 2025. The Bank fully expects to receive all principal when the investments mature.
As of March 31, 2026, the Company had repurchased 130,616 shares of common stock at a weighted average cost of $19.80, leaving $2.4 million available for repurchase under the share repurchase program.
Company Profile
American Riviera Bancorp (OTCQX:ARBV) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. American Riviera Bank, the 100% owned subsidiary of American Riviera Bancorp, is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders. Full-service branches are located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, Atascadero, and Paso Robles. In December 2025, the Bank opened a lending center in the City of Ventura. The Bank provides commercial business, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction, and Small Business Administration lending services as well as convenient online and mobile technology. The Bank maintains a "5 Star - Superior" rating from Bauer Financial and for fifteen consecutive years, has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports. The Bank was rated "Outstanding" by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2023 for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act. The Company was named to the "OTCQX Best 50" list for equal weighted share trading volume and total return in 2024. The Bank was recognized by S&P Global as a Top 100 Small US Community Bank Deposit Franchise as of June 30, 2025. BankonBetter OTCQX
American Riviera Bank
www.americanriviera.bank
805-965-5942
Michelle Martinich
Statements concerning future performance, developments or events concerning expectations for growth and market forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, effects of interest rate changes, ability to control costs and expenses, impact of consolidation in the banking industry, financial policies of the US government, and general economic conditions.
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
March 31,
March 31,
One Year
One Year
2026
2025
$ Change
% Change
Assets
Cash & Due From Banks
$
66,678
$
30,525
$
36,153
118
%
Available-for-sale securities
164,958
175,787
(10,829
)
-6
%
Held-to-maturity securities, net
41,450
41,410
40
0
%
Loans
1,099,436
994,788
104,648
11
%
Allowance For Credit Losses
(12,712
)
(11,859
)
(853
)
7
%
Net Loans
1,086,724
982,928
103,795
11
%
Premise & Equipment
7,108
7,943
(835
)
-11
%
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset
5,280
4,528
752
17
%
Bank Owned Life Insurance
14,193
12,254
1,939
16
%
Stock in Other Banks
6,786
6,786
-
-
Goodwill and Other Intangibles
4,873
4,898
(25
)
-1
%
Other Assets
25,201
21,725
3,476
16
%
Total Assets
$
1,423,251
$
1,288,784
$
134,467
10
%
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits
$
464,816
$
445,533
$
19,283
4
%
Interest-bearing Demand Deposits
191,756
116,425
75,331
65
%
Other Interest-bearing Deposits
598,427
572,936
25,491
4
%
Total Deposits
1,254,999
1,134,894
120,105
11
%
Borrowed Funds
26,150
26,500
(350
)
-1
%
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures
974
1,126
(152
)
-13
%
Other Liabilities
9,822
11,158
(1,336
)
-12
%
Total Liabilities
1,291,945
1,173,678
118,267
10
%
Common Stock
66,858
67,914
(1,056
)
-2
%
Retained Earnings
78,309
65,334
12,975
20
%
Other Capital
(13,861
)
(18,142
)
4,281
24
%
Total Shareholders' Equity
131,306
115,106
16,200
14
%
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
1,423,251
$
1,288,784
$
134,467
10
%
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Assets
Cash & Due From Banks
$
66,678
$
21,395
$
128,753
$
28,111
$
30,525
Available-for-sale securities
164,958
169,793
164,459
162,089
175,787
Held-to-maturity securities
41,450
41,430
41,411
41,392
41,410
Loans
1,099,436
1,081,696
1,041,839
1,020,261
994,788
Allowance for Credit Losses
(12,712
)
(12,689
)
(12,689
)
(12,496
)
(11,859
)
Net Loans
1,086,724
1,069,007
1,029,150
1,007,765
982,928
Premise & Equipment
7,108
7,255
7,494
7,773
7,943
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset
5,280
5,584
5,885
6,184
4,528
Bank Owned Life Insurance
14,193
14,051
12,489
12,370
12,254
Stock in Other Banks
6,786
6,786
6,786
6,786
6,786
Goodwill and Other Intangibles
4,873
4,871
4,883
4,889
4,898
Other Assets
25,201
27,117
21,142
23,086
21,725
Total Assets
$
1,423,251
$
1,367,289
$
1,422,452
$
1,300,445
$
1,288,784
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits
$
464,816
$
451,721
$
482,343
$
447,534
$
445,533
Interest-bearing Demand Deposits
191,756
168,399
180,930
134,538
116,425
Other Interest-bearing Deposits
598,427
579,902
597,454
549,404
572,936
Total Deposits
1,254,999
1,200,022
1,260,727
1,131,476
1,134,894
Borrowed Funds
26,150
26,500
26,500
38,500
26,500
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures
974
974
1,215
993
1,126
Other Liabilities
9,822
12,123
11,956
11,865
11,158
Total Liabilities
1,291,945
1,239,619
1,300,398
1,182,834
1,173,678
Common Stock
66,858
67,263
68,493
67,914
67,914
Retained Earnings
78,309
74,330
68,276
67,645
65,334
Other Capital
(13,861
)
(13,923
)
(14,715
)
(17,948
)
(18,142
)
Total Shareholders' Equity
131,306
127,670
122,054
117,611
115,106
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
1,423,251
$
1,367,289
$
1,422,452
$
1,300,445
$
1,288,784
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
1Q 2026
4Q 2025
3Q 2025
2Q 2025
1Q 2025
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Assets
Cash & Due From Banks
$
26,222
$
109,112
$
70,822
$
21,159
$
28,207
Available-for-sale securities
168,770
166,373
162,709
166,833
176,964
Held-to-maturity securities
41,436
41,416
41,397
41,414
41,400
Loans
1,089,710
1,055,371
1,031,749
1,007,429
988,262
Allowance for Credit Losses
(12,690
)
(12,689
)
(12,626
)
(12,010
)
(11,575
)
Net Loans
1,077,020
1,042,682
1,019,123
995,419
976,687
Premise & Equipment
7,212
7,392
7,666
7,910
8,118
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset
5,467
5,762
6,057
4,636
4,676
Bank Owned Life Insurance
14,141
13,762
12,448
12,330
12,183
Stock in Other Banks
6,786
6,786
6,786
6,786
6,786
Goodwill and Other Intangibles
4,870
4,877
4,887
4,894
4,904
Other Assets
25,267
21,352
21,981
20,943
21,893
Total Assets
$
1,377,191
$
1,419,514
$
1,353,876
$
1,282,324
$
1,281,818
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits
$
452,958
$
476,473
$
465,622
$
433,652
$
435,938
Interest-bearing Demand Deposits
156,074
156,271
150,042
120,062
113,411
Other Interest-bearing Deposits
585,890
621,162
579,637
554,088
568,440
Total Deposits
1,194,922
1,253,906
1,195,301
1,107,802
1,117,789
Borrowed Funds
39,039
26,589
26,674
47,231
37,389
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures
974
1,212
1,085
1,092
1,053
Other Liabilities
11,857
13,149
12,052
10,208
12,364
Total Liabilities
1,246,792
1,294,856
1,235,112
1,166,333
1,168,595
Common Stock
67,159
68,695
68,413
68,092
68,076
Retained Earnings
76,468
70,292
67,886
66,288
64,320
Other Capital
(13,228
)
(14,329
)
(17,535
)
(18,389
)
(19,173
)
Total Shareholders' Equity
130,399
124,658
118,764
115,991
113,223
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
1,377,191
$
1,419,514
$
1,353,876
$
1,282,324
$
1,281,818
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Statement of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2026
2025
Change
Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans
$
15,494
$
13,698
13
%
Interest on Securities
1,400
1,489
-6
%
Interest on Due From Banks
112
162
-31
%
Total Interest Income
17,006
15,349
11
%
Interest Expense
Interest Expense on Deposits
3,584
3,865
-7
%
Interest Expense on Borrowings
374
373
0
%
Total Interest Expense
3,958
4,238
-7
%
Net Interest Income
13,048
11,111
17
%
Provision for Credit Losses
23
287
-92
%
Provision for Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposures
-
74
-100
%
Net Interest Income After Provision
13,025
10,750
21
%
Non-Interest Income
Service Charges, Commissions and Fees
630
548
15
%
Other Non-Interest Income
571
267
114
%
Total Non-Interest Income
1,201
815
47
%
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and Employee Benefits
5,807
5,398
8
%
Occupancy and Equipment
930
937
-1
%
Other Non-Interest Expense
2,325
2,037
14
%
Total Non-Interest Expense
9,062
8,372
8
%
Net Income Before Provision for Taxes
5,164
3,193
62
%
Provision for Taxes
1,209
870
39
%
Net Income
$
3,955
$
2,323
70
%
Shares Outstanding
5,750,168
5,833,247
-1
%
Earnings Per Share - Basic
$
0.69
$
0.40
73
%
Return on Average Assets
1.16
%
0.74
%
57
%
Return on Average Equity
12.30
%
8.39
%
47
%
Net Interest Margin
3.97
%
3.61
%
10
%
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Five Quarter Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans
$
15,494
$
15,437
$
14,789
$
14,168
$
13,698
Interest on Securities
1,400
1,378
1,340
1,439
1,489
Interest on Due From Banks
112
962
621
82
162
Total Interest Income
17,006
17,777
16,750
15,689
15,349
Interest Expense
Interest Expense on Deposits
3,584
4,282
4,315
3,822
3,865
Interest Expense on Borrowings
374
254
257
487
373
Total Interest Expense
3,958
4,536
4,572
4,309
4,238
Net Interest Income
13,048
13,241
12,178
11,380
11,111
Provision for Credit Losses
23
-
194
634
287
Provision for Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposures
-
(240
)
221
(133
)
74
Net Interest Income After Provision
13,025
13,481
11,763
10,879
10,750
Non-Interest Income
Service Charges, Commissions and Fees
630
609
631
639
548
Other Non-Interest Income
571
284
289
247
267
Total Non-Interest Income
1,201
893
920
886
815
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and Employee Benefits
5,807
5,744
5,467
5,250
5,398
Occupancy and Equipment
930
917
922
929
937
Other Non-Interest Expense
2,325
2,393
2,240
2,072
2,037
Total Non-Interest Expense
9,062
9,054
8,629
8,251
8,372
Net Income Before Provision for Taxes
5,164
5,320
4,054
3,514
3,193
Provision for Taxes
1,209
772
1,125
870
870
Net Income
$
3,955
$
4,548
$
2,929
$
2,644
$
2,323
Shares Outstanding
5,750,168
5,713,022
5,708,960
5,810,042
5,833,247
Earnings Per Share - Basic
$
0.69
$
0.80
$
0.51
$
0.46
$
0.40
Net Income pre-tax, pre-provision (Non-GAAP)
$
5,187
$
5,080
$
4,469
$
4,015
$
3,554
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
At or for the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Income and performance ratios:
Net Income
$
3,955
$
4,549
$
2,929
$
2,644
$
2,323
Earnings per share - basic
0.69
0.80
0.51
0.46
0.40
Return on average assets
1.16
%
1.27
%
0.85
%
0.83
%
0.74
%
Return on average equity
12.30
%
14.48
%
9.75
%
9.14
%
8.39
%
Loan yield
5.77
%
5.80
%
5.69
%
5.64
%
5.62
%
Cost of funds
1.30
%
1.41
%
1.48
%
1.50
%
1.49
%
Cost of deposits
1.22
%
1.29
%
1.45
%
1.39
%
1.39
%
Net interest margin
3.97
%
3.81
%
3.66
%
3.65
%
3.61
%
Efficiency ratio (b)
63.60
%
64.05
%
65.89
%
67.26
%
70.20
%
Balance Sheet ratios:
Loan-to-deposit ratio
87.60
%
90.14
%
82.64
%
90.17
%
87.65
%
Non-interest-bearing deposits / total deposits
37.04
%
37.64
%
38.26
%
39.55
%
39.26
%
Demand deposits / total deposits
52.32
%
51.68
%
52.61
%
51.44
%
49.52
%
Asset quality:
Allowance for credit losses
$
12,712
$
12,689
$
12,689
$
12,496
$
11,859
Nonperforming assets
8,013
8,116
9,803
8,442
4,799
Allowance for credit losses / total loans and leases
1.16
%
1.17
%
1.22
%
1.22
%
1.19
%
Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Texas ratio (a)
7.04
%
7.37
%
9.38
%
8.42
%
4.87
%
Capital ratios for American Riviera Bank (c):
Tier 1 risk-based capital
12.69
%
12.54
%
12.56
%
13.39
%
13.34
%
Total risk-based capital
13.82
%
13.68
%
13.77
%
14.59
%
14.51
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
11.16
%
10.55
%
10.69
%
11.78
%
11.55
%
Capital ratios for American Riviera Bancorp (c):
Tier 1 risk-based capital
11.63
%
11.48
%
11.49
%
11.61
%
11.61
%
Total risk-based capital
14.02
%
13.93
%
14.03
%
14.19
%
14.17
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.22
%
9.66
%
9.78
%
10.16
%
9.89
%
Tangible common equity ratio
8.91
%
9.01
%
8.27
%
8.70
%
8.58
%
Equity and share related:
Common equity
$
131,306
$
127,670
$
122,054
$
117,611
$
115,106
Book value per share
22.84
22.35
21.38
20.24
19.73
Tangible book value per share
21.99
21.49
20.52
19.40
18.89
Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (d)
24.40
23.93
23.10
22.49
22.00
Stock closing price per share
23.60
23.90
21.99
19.27
19.16
Number of shares issued and outstanding
5,750.17
5,713.02
5,708.96
5,810.04
5,833.25
Notes:
(a) Sum of Nonperforming Assets and Other Real Estate Owned, divided by the sum of Total Shareholder Equity and Total Allowance for Credit Losses less Preferred Stock and Intangible Assets.
(b) Annualized Operating Expense excluding Provision for Credit Losses minus Annualized Extraordinary Expense, divided by Annualized Interest Income including Loan Fees minus Annualized Interest Expense plus Annualized Non-Interest Income minus Annualized Extraordinary Income, expressed as a percentage.
(c) Current period capital ratios are preliminary.
(d) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) is comprised of the tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities and is presented as Other Capital on the Balance Sheet.
SOURCE: American Riviera Bancorp
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/american-riviera-bancorp-announces-results-for-the-first-quarter-of-1160220