American Riviera Bancorp Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2026

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / American Riviera Bancorp ("Company") (OTCQX:ARBV), holding company of American Riviera Bank ("Bank"), announced today unaudited net income of $4.0 million ($0.69 per share) for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $4.5 million ($0.80 per share) in the previous quarter, and $2.3 million ($0.40 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year.

Total deposits were $1.25 billion at March 31, 2026, an increase of $120.1 million or 10.6% from March 31, 2025. At March 31, 2026, all deposits were "core deposits" from our clients, with no wholesale-funded certificates of deposit. Total loans were $1.10 billion at March 31, 2026, an increase of $104.6 million or 10.5% from March 31, 2025. Total loans grew $17.7 million or 1.6% in the first quarter of 2026.

Jeff DeVine, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, "2026 is off to a strong start with double digit loan and deposit growth and increasing earnings over the past year. We continue to attract new clients and grow existing relationships as evidenced in our loan and deposit growth. Our technology and high touch service has allowed the Bank to reach new markets and better serve our communities. As a result of this growth, the Company was able to deliver a quarterly return on average assets above 1%, quarterly return on average equity above 12%, and a 23% increase in our ARBV share price over the past year to our shareholders."

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

Unaudited net income and earnings per share have improved 70.3% and 72.5%, respectively, from the first quarter of 2025.

Return on average assets was 1.16%, return on average equity was 12.30% and efficiency ratio was 63.60% for the first quarter of 2026.

Total shareholders' equity was $131.3 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $16.2 million or 14.1% from the same reporting period in the previous year.

Tangible book value per share was $21.99 at March 31, 2026, an increase of $3.10 or 16.4% from the same reporting period in the previous year.

The Company's tangible common equity ratio was 8.91% at March 31, 2026, compared to 8.58% at March 31, 2025. Strong earnings and improvement in the market value of the securities portfolio were partially offset by cumulative share repurchases in 2025 totaling $2.6 million and the impact of 10.4% asset growth over the previous year.

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits were $464.8 million or 37.0% of total deposits at March 31, 2026, and have increased $19.3 million or 4.3% since March 31, 2025.

Total demand deposits were $656.6 million or 52.3% of total deposits at March 31, 2026, and have increased $94.6 million or 16.8% since March 31, 2025.

As a result of the Bank's core funding and relationship-based deposits, the cost of deposits and total cost of funds declined to 1.22% and 1.30%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2026. Total cost of funds has improved by 19 basis points from the 1.49% reported for the same quarter in the previous year.

Net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 3.97% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 3.81% in the prior quarter, and has improved 36 basis points from the 3.61% reported for the same quarter in the previous year. NIM improved as a result of steady loan yield improvement and declining total cost of funds.

On-balance sheet liquidity continues to be substantial with $231.6 million of cash, due from banks, and available-for-sale ("AFS") securities at market value as of March 31, 2026.

At March 31, 2026, the Bank's commercial real estate ("CRE") portfolio is diverse, with weighted average loan-to-values of 29% to 53% and weighted average debt coverage ratios between 1.85x and 3.10x depending on the individual CRE category and as of the most recent CRE stress test in January 2026.

The Bank maintained strong credit quality with no other real estate owned, no loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing, and $8.0 million or 0.73% of total loans on non-accrual status, which are well supported by collateral, borrower assets, SBA guarantees, or specific reserves.

First Quarter 2026 Earnings

For the first quarter of 2026, unaudited net income was $4.0 million, compared to $4.5 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2025, and $2.3 million reported in the first quarter of 2025. The primary difference between unaudited net income for the first quarter of 2026 and the fourth quarter of 2025 was the previously reported $535,000 benefit received in the fourth quarter of 2025 from the purchase of a Federal energy tax credit at a discount. The Company's effective tax rate was only 14.5% in the fourth quarter of 2025 versus 23.4% in the first quarter of 2026.

Unaudited net income pre-tax, pre-provision (non-GAAP) has increased sequentially over the last five quarters and was $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2026, a $0.1 million or 2.1% increase from the fourth quarter of 2025, and a $1.6 million or 45.9% increase from the $3.6 million reported in the first quarter of 2025.

The Bank has grown interest and fees on loans sequentially over the last five quarters from $13.7 million in the first quarter of 2025 to $15.5 million in the first quarter of 2026, representing a $1.8 million or 13.1% increase.

Total interest expense has decreased from $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 to $4.0 million in the first quarter of 2026, a $0.2 million or 6.6% decrease, even though deposits have grown $120.1 million or 10.6% since the first quarter of 2025. Total interest expense has declined due to the favorable shift in funding mix and deposit rate reductions which followed the Federal Reserve's actions to lower its target rate by a total of 75 basis points in the last four months of 2025.

Net interest income pre-provision in the first quarter of 2026 increased $1.9 million or 17.4% compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Total non-interest income was $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $0.3 million from the prior quarter, and an increase of $0.4 million from the first quarter of the previous year. Variances between the quarters can be attributed to Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") dividends, SBA loan sale premiums, mortgage broker fees, loan interest rate swap fees, loan prepayment fees and gains or losses on sale of securities.

Total non-interest expense was $9.1 million for the first quarter of 2026, equal to the prior quarter, and an increase from the $8.4 million reported for the same quarter in the previous year. Variances between the quarters can be attributed to changes in staffing, bonus accrual adjustments, operating losses and recoveries, and the timing of expenses related to advertising and events. The Company has significantly improved operating leverage with total non-interest expense up only $0.7 million or 8.2% for the first quarter of 2026 versus the first quarter of 2025, while net interest income increased $1.9 million, or 17.4% for the comparison period.

Loans and Asset Quality

Total loans were $1.10 billion at March 31, 2026, an increase of $17.7 million or 1.6% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $104.6 million or 10.5% from March 31, 2025.

The Bank's Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") was $12.7 million at March 31, 2026, with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.16%, a slight decrease from the prior quarter of 1.17%. As of March 31, 2026, non-accrual loans totaled $8.0 million, a $0.1 million decrease from the previous quarter-end, and a $3.2 million increase from the $4.8 million reported at March 31, 2025. All loans on non-accrual are well supported by collateral, borrower assets, SBA guarantees, or specific reserves.

Deposits & Borrowings

Total deposits were $1.25 billion at March 31, 2025, a $55.0 million or 4.6% increase from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $120.1 million or 10.6% from March 31, 2025. Deposit growth year-over-year was represented by core deposits, with no wholesale brokered funds at March 31, 2026.

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits totaled $464.8 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $13.1 million or 2.9% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $19.3 million or 4.3% from March 31, 2025.

Interest-bearing demand deposits totaled $191.8 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $23.4 million or 13.9% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $75.3 million or 64.7% from March 31, 2025. Total demand deposits, including interest-bearing demand, represent 52.3% of total deposits at March 31, 2026, compared to 51.6% at the prior quarter-end, and 49.5% at March 31, 2025.

Other interest-bearing deposits totaled $598.4 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $18.5 million or 3.2% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $25.5 million or 4.4% from March 31, 2025.

The weighted average cost of deposits for the first quarter of 2026 decreased 7 basis points to 1.22% from 1.29% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and decreased 17 basis points from the 1.39% reported for the same quarter of the previous year. The decrease in the cost of deposits was due to significant growth in demand deposits throughout the year, and the Federal Reserve's three 25 basis point rate cuts in the last four months of 2025.

The Company's total borrowings were $26.2 million at March 31, 2026, a decrease of $0.3 million from the prior quarter-end and from March 31, 2025. At March 31, 2026, the Company had $10.0 million drawn on a correspondent bank line of credit at a rate of 3.85%, and $16.2 million of subordinated notes outstanding at a rate of 3.75%. The weighted average cost on all borrowings for the first quarter of 2026 was 3.88%, resulting in $0.4 million of interest expense on borrowings, an increase of $0.1 million compared to the prior quarter, and equal to the interest expense on borrowings for the first quarter of 2025.

As a result of the favorable shift to demand deposits and the impact of deposit pricing changes, total cost of funds was 1.30% for the first quarter of 2026, 11 basis points better than the 1.41% reported for the previous quarter, and 19 basis points better than the 1.49% reported for the same quarter of the previous year.

The Company's net interest margin improved to 3.97% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 3.81% in the prior quarter, and improved a significant 36 basis points from the 3.61% reported for the same quarter of last year as a result of steady loan yield improvement and decline in total cost of funds.

The Bank's liquidity position remained strong with a primary liquidity ratio (cash and cash equivalents, deposits held in other banks and unpledged AFS securities as a percentage of total assets) of 14.7% at March 31, 2026, compared to 12.1% at December 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2026, the Bank had available and unused, secured borrowing capacity with the FHLB of $316.9 million, and had available and unused, secured borrowing capacity with the Federal Reserve of $48.1 million. In addition, the Bank had $144.3 million of unused fed funds lines of credit with correspondent banks at March 31, 2026. Available contingent funding sources of $509.3 million remain robust.

Overall uninsured deposits, excluding public agency deposits that are collateralized, are conservatively estimated to be $420.8 million, or 33.5% of total deposit balances as of March 31, 2026. The actual level of uninsured deposits is lower than the percentage stated above, as our knowledgeable bankers have helped clients obtain more than $250,000 of FDIC insurance with vesting structures such as joint accounts, payable upon death accounts, and revocable trust accounts with multiple beneficiaries. In addition, the Bank can offer up to $285 million of FDIC pass-through insurance to clients via the IntraFi network Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS") or Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service ("CDARS") products.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity was $131.3 million at March 31, 2026, a $3.6 million or 2.8% increase since December 31, 2025, and an increase of $16.2 million or 14.1% over the same period of the prior year. The tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities, which is a component of equity (accumulated other comprehensive income or "AOCI"), was unchanged from $13.9 million at December 31, 2025, and improved $4.3 million or 23.6% from March 31, 2025. The Bank fully expects to receive all principal when the investments mature.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had repurchased 130,616 shares of common stock at a weighted average cost of $19.80, leaving $2.4 million available for repurchase under the share repurchase program.

Company Profile

American Riviera Bancorp (OTCQX:ARBV) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. American Riviera Bank, the 100% owned subsidiary of American Riviera Bancorp, is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders. Full-service branches are located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, Atascadero, and Paso Robles. In December 2025, the Bank opened a lending center in the City of Ventura. The Bank provides commercial business, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction, and Small Business Administration lending services as well as convenient online and mobile technology. The Bank maintains a "5 Star - Superior" rating from Bauer Financial and for fifteen consecutive years, has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports. The Bank was rated "Outstanding" by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2023 for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act. The Company was named to the "OTCQX Best 50" list for equal weighted share trading volume and total return in 2024. The Bank was recognized by S&P Global as a Top 100 Small US Community Bank Deposit Franchise as of June 30, 2025. BankonBetter OTCQX

American Riviera Bank

www.americanriviera.bank

805-965-5942

Michelle Martinich

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events concerning expectations for growth and market forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, effects of interest rate changes, ability to control costs and expenses, impact of consolidation in the banking industry, financial policies of the US government, and general economic conditions.

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) March 31, March 31, One Year One Year 2026 2025 $ Change % Change Assets Cash & Due From Banks $ 66,678 $ 30,525 $ 36,153 118 % Available-for-sale securities 164,958 175,787 (10,829 ) -6 % Held-to-maturity securities, net 41,450 41,410 40 0 % Loans 1,099,436 994,788 104,648 11 % Allowance For Credit Losses (12,712 ) (11,859 ) (853 ) 7 % Net Loans 1,086,724 982,928 103,795 11 % Premise & Equipment 7,108 7,943 (835 ) -11 % Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset 5,280 4,528 752 17 % Bank Owned Life Insurance 14,193 12,254 1,939 16 % Stock in Other Banks 6,786 6,786 - - Goodwill and Other Intangibles 4,873 4,898 (25 ) -1 % Other Assets 25,201 21,725 3,476 16 % Total Assets $ 1,423,251 $ 1,288,784 $ 134,467 10 % Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits $ 464,816 $ 445,533 $ 19,283 4 % Interest-bearing Demand Deposits 191,756 116,425 75,331 65 % Other Interest-bearing Deposits 598,427 572,936 25,491 4 % Total Deposits 1,254,999 1,134,894 120,105 11 % Borrowed Funds 26,150 26,500 (350 ) -1 % Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures 974 1,126 (152 ) -13 % Other Liabilities 9,822 11,158 (1,336 ) -12 % Total Liabilities 1,291,945 1,173,678 118,267 10 % Common Stock 66,858 67,914 (1,056 ) -2 % Retained Earnings 78,309 65,334 12,975 20 % Other Capital (13,861 ) (18,142 ) 4,281 24 % Total Shareholders' Equity 131,306 115,106 16,200 14 % Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,423,251 $ 1,288,784 $ 134,467 10 %

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 Assets Cash & Due From Banks $ 66,678 $ 21,395 $ 128,753 $ 28,111 $ 30,525 Available-for-sale securities 164,958 169,793 164,459 162,089 175,787 Held-to-maturity securities 41,450 41,430 41,411 41,392 41,410 Loans 1,099,436 1,081,696 1,041,839 1,020,261 994,788 Allowance for Credit Losses (12,712 ) (12,689 ) (12,689 ) (12,496 ) (11,859 ) Net Loans 1,086,724 1,069,007 1,029,150 1,007,765 982,928 Premise & Equipment 7,108 7,255 7,494 7,773 7,943 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset 5,280 5,584 5,885 6,184 4,528 Bank Owned Life Insurance 14,193 14,051 12,489 12,370 12,254 Stock in Other Banks 6,786 6,786 6,786 6,786 6,786 Goodwill and Other Intangibles 4,873 4,871 4,883 4,889 4,898 Other Assets 25,201 27,117 21,142 23,086 21,725 Total Assets $ 1,423,251 $ 1,367,289 $ 1,422,452 $ 1,300,445 $ 1,288,784 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits $ 464,816 $ 451,721 $ 482,343 $ 447,534 $ 445,533 Interest-bearing Demand Deposits 191,756 168,399 180,930 134,538 116,425 Other Interest-bearing Deposits 598,427 579,902 597,454 549,404 572,936 Total Deposits 1,254,999 1,200,022 1,260,727 1,131,476 1,134,894 Borrowed Funds 26,150 26,500 26,500 38,500 26,500 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures 974 974 1,215 993 1,126 Other Liabilities 9,822 12,123 11,956 11,865 11,158 Total Liabilities 1,291,945 1,239,619 1,300,398 1,182,834 1,173,678 Common Stock 66,858 67,263 68,493 67,914 67,914 Retained Earnings 78,309 74,330 68,276 67,645 65,334 Other Capital (13,861 ) (13,923 ) (14,715 ) (17,948 ) (18,142 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 131,306 127,670 122,054 117,611 115,106 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,423,251 $ 1,367,289 $ 1,422,452 $ 1,300,445 $ 1,288,784

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) 1Q 2026 4Q 2025 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 Average Average Average Average Average Assets Cash & Due From Banks $ 26,222 $ 109,112 $ 70,822 $ 21,159 $ 28,207 Available-for-sale securities 168,770 166,373 162,709 166,833 176,964 Held-to-maturity securities 41,436 41,416 41,397 41,414 41,400 Loans 1,089,710 1,055,371 1,031,749 1,007,429 988,262 Allowance for Credit Losses (12,690 ) (12,689 ) (12,626 ) (12,010 ) (11,575 ) Net Loans 1,077,020 1,042,682 1,019,123 995,419 976,687 Premise & Equipment 7,212 7,392 7,666 7,910 8,118 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset 5,467 5,762 6,057 4,636 4,676 Bank Owned Life Insurance 14,141 13,762 12,448 12,330 12,183 Stock in Other Banks 6,786 6,786 6,786 6,786 6,786 Goodwill and Other Intangibles 4,870 4,877 4,887 4,894 4,904 Other Assets 25,267 21,352 21,981 20,943 21,893 Total Assets $ 1,377,191 $ 1,419,514 $ 1,353,876 $ 1,282,324 $ 1,281,818 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits $ 452,958 $ 476,473 $ 465,622 $ 433,652 $ 435,938 Interest-bearing Demand Deposits 156,074 156,271 150,042 120,062 113,411 Other Interest-bearing Deposits 585,890 621,162 579,637 554,088 568,440 Total Deposits 1,194,922 1,253,906 1,195,301 1,107,802 1,117,789 Borrowed Funds 39,039 26,589 26,674 47,231 37,389 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures 974 1,212 1,085 1,092 1,053 Other Liabilities 11,857 13,149 12,052 10,208 12,364 Total Liabilities 1,246,792 1,294,856 1,235,112 1,166,333 1,168,595 Common Stock 67,159 68,695 68,413 68,092 68,076 Retained Earnings 76,468 70,292 67,886 66,288 64,320 Other Capital (13,228 ) (14,329 ) (17,535 ) (18,389 ) (19,173 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 130,399 124,658 118,764 115,991 113,223 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,377,191 $ 1,419,514 $ 1,353,876 $ 1,282,324 $ 1,281,818

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries Statement of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended March 31, March 31, 2026 2025 Change Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans $ 15,494 $ 13,698 13 % Interest on Securities 1,400 1,489 -6 % Interest on Due From Banks 112 162 -31 % Total Interest Income 17,006 15,349 11 % Interest Expense Interest Expense on Deposits 3,584 3,865 -7 % Interest Expense on Borrowings 374 373 0 % Total Interest Expense 3,958 4,238 -7 % Net Interest Income 13,048 11,111 17 % Provision for Credit Losses 23 287 -92 % Provision for Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposures - 74 -100 % Net Interest Income After Provision 13,025 10,750 21 % Non-Interest Income Service Charges, Commissions and Fees 630 548 15 % Other Non-Interest Income 571 267 114 % Total Non-Interest Income 1,201 815 47 % Non-Interest Expense Salaries and Employee Benefits 5,807 5,398 8 % Occupancy and Equipment 930 937 -1 % Other Non-Interest Expense 2,325 2,037 14 % Total Non-Interest Expense 9,062 8,372 8 % Net Income Before Provision for Taxes 5,164 3,193 62 % Provision for Taxes 1,209 870 39 % Net Income $ 3,955 $ 2,323 70 % Shares Outstanding 5,750,168 5,833,247 -1 % Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.40 73 % Return on Average Assets 1.16 % 0.74 % 57 % Return on Average Equity 12.30 % 8.39 % 47 % Net Interest Margin 3.97 % 3.61 % 10 %

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries Five Quarter Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans $ 15,494 $ 15,437 $ 14,789 $ 14,168 $ 13,698 Interest on Securities 1,400 1,378 1,340 1,439 1,489 Interest on Due From Banks 112 962 621 82 162 Total Interest Income 17,006 17,777 16,750 15,689 15,349 Interest Expense Interest Expense on Deposits 3,584 4,282 4,315 3,822 3,865 Interest Expense on Borrowings 374 254 257 487 373 Total Interest Expense 3,958 4,536 4,572 4,309 4,238 Net Interest Income 13,048 13,241 12,178 11,380 11,111 Provision for Credit Losses 23 - 194 634 287 Provision for Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposures - (240 ) 221 (133 ) 74 Net Interest Income After Provision 13,025 13,481 11,763 10,879 10,750 Non-Interest Income Service Charges, Commissions and Fees 630 609 631 639 548 Other Non-Interest Income 571 284 289 247 267 Total Non-Interest Income 1,201 893 920 886 815 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and Employee Benefits 5,807 5,744 5,467 5,250 5,398 Occupancy and Equipment 930 917 922 929 937 Other Non-Interest Expense 2,325 2,393 2,240 2,072 2,037 Total Non-Interest Expense 9,062 9,054 8,629 8,251 8,372 Net Income Before Provision for Taxes 5,164 5,320 4,054 3,514 3,193 Provision for Taxes 1,209 772 1,125 870 870 Net Income $ 3,955 $ 4,548 $ 2,929 $ 2,644 $ 2,323 Shares Outstanding 5,750,168 5,713,022 5,708,960 5,810,042 5,833,247 Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.80 $ 0.51 $ 0.46 $ 0.40 Net Income pre-tax, pre-provision (Non-GAAP) $ 5,187 $ 5,080 $ 4,469 $ 4,015 $ 3,554

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) At or for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 Income and performance ratios: Net Income $ 3,955 $ 4,549 $ 2,929 $ 2,644 $ 2,323 Earnings per share - basic 0.69 0.80 0.51 0.46 0.40 Return on average assets 1.16 % 1.27 % 0.85 % 0.83 % 0.74 % Return on average equity 12.30 % 14.48 % 9.75 % 9.14 % 8.39 % Loan yield 5.77 % 5.80 % 5.69 % 5.64 % 5.62 % Cost of funds 1.30 % 1.41 % 1.48 % 1.50 % 1.49 % Cost of deposits 1.22 % 1.29 % 1.45 % 1.39 % 1.39 % Net interest margin 3.97 % 3.81 % 3.66 % 3.65 % 3.61 % Efficiency ratio (b) 63.60 % 64.05 % 65.89 % 67.26 % 70.20 % Balance Sheet ratios: Loan-to-deposit ratio 87.60 % 90.14 % 82.64 % 90.17 % 87.65 % Non-interest-bearing deposits / total deposits 37.04 % 37.64 % 38.26 % 39.55 % 39.26 % Demand deposits / total deposits 52.32 % 51.68 % 52.61 % 51.44 % 49.52 % Asset quality: Allowance for credit losses $ 12,712 $ 12,689 $ 12,689 $ 12,496 $ 11,859 Nonperforming assets 8,013 8,116 9,803 8,442 4,799 Allowance for credit losses / total loans and leases 1.16 % 1.17 % 1.22 % 1.22 % 1.19 % Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Texas ratio (a) 7.04 % 7.37 % 9.38 % 8.42 % 4.87 % Capital ratios for American Riviera Bank (c) : Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.69 % 12.54 % 12.56 % 13.39 % 13.34 % Total risk-based capital 13.82 % 13.68 % 13.77 % 14.59 % 14.51 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.16 % 10.55 % 10.69 % 11.78 % 11.55 % Capital ratios for American Riviera Bancorp (c): Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.63 % 11.48 % 11.49 % 11.61 % 11.61 % Total risk-based capital 14.02 % 13.93 % 14.03 % 14.19 % 14.17 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.22 % 9.66 % 9.78 % 10.16 % 9.89 % Tangible common equity ratio 8.91 % 9.01 % 8.27 % 8.70 % 8.58 % Equity and share related: Common equity $ 131,306 $ 127,670 $ 122,054 $ 117,611 $ 115,106 Book value per share 22.84 22.35 21.38 20.24 19.73 Tangible book value per share 21.99 21.49 20.52 19.40 18.89 Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (d) 24.40 23.93 23.10 22.49 22.00 Stock closing price per share 23.60 23.90 21.99 19.27 19.16 Number of shares issued and outstanding 5,750.17 5,713.02 5,708.96 5,810.04 5,833.25

Notes:

(a) Sum of Nonperforming Assets and Other Real Estate Owned, divided by the sum of Total Shareholder Equity and Total Allowance for Credit Losses less Preferred Stock and Intangible Assets.

(b) Annualized Operating Expense excluding Provision for Credit Losses minus Annualized Extraordinary Expense, divided by Annualized Interest Income including Loan Fees minus Annualized Interest Expense plus Annualized Non-Interest Income minus Annualized Extraordinary Income, expressed as a percentage.

(c) Current period capital ratios are preliminary.

(d) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) is comprised of the tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities and is presented as Other Capital on the Balance Sheet.

SOURCE: American Riviera Bancorp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/american-riviera-bancorp-announces-results-for-the-first-quarter-of-1160220