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WKN: A3DESV | ISIN: US02933K1034 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
23.04.2026 04:02 Uhr
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American Riviera Bancorp Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2026

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / American Riviera Bancorp ("Company") (OTCQX:ARBV), holding company of American Riviera Bank ("Bank"), announced today unaudited net income of $4.0 million ($0.69 per share) for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $4.5 million ($0.80 per share) in the previous quarter, and $2.3 million ($0.40 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year.

Total deposits were $1.25 billion at March 31, 2026, an increase of $120.1 million or 10.6% from March 31, 2025. At March 31, 2026, all deposits were "core deposits" from our clients, with no wholesale-funded certificates of deposit. Total loans were $1.10 billion at March 31, 2026, an increase of $104.6 million or 10.5% from March 31, 2025. Total loans grew $17.7 million or 1.6% in the first quarter of 2026.

Jeff DeVine, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, "2026 is off to a strong start with double digit loan and deposit growth and increasing earnings over the past year. We continue to attract new clients and grow existing relationships as evidenced in our loan and deposit growth. Our technology and high touch service has allowed the Bank to reach new markets and better serve our communities. As a result of this growth, the Company was able to deliver a quarterly return on average assets above 1%, quarterly return on average equity above 12%, and a 23% increase in our ARBV share price over the past year to our shareholders."

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Unaudited net income and earnings per share have improved 70.3% and 72.5%, respectively, from the first quarter of 2025.

  • Return on average assets was 1.16%, return on average equity was 12.30% and efficiency ratio was 63.60% for the first quarter of 2026.

  • Total shareholders' equity was $131.3 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $16.2 million or 14.1% from the same reporting period in the previous year.

  • Tangible book value per share was $21.99 at March 31, 2026, an increase of $3.10 or 16.4% from the same reporting period in the previous year.

  • The Company's tangible common equity ratio was 8.91% at March 31, 2026, compared to 8.58% at March 31, 2025. Strong earnings and improvement in the market value of the securities portfolio were partially offset by cumulative share repurchases in 2025 totaling $2.6 million and the impact of 10.4% asset growth over the previous year.

  • Non-interest-bearing demand deposits were $464.8 million or 37.0% of total deposits at March 31, 2026, and have increased $19.3 million or 4.3% since March 31, 2025.

  • Total demand deposits were $656.6 million or 52.3% of total deposits at March 31, 2026, and have increased $94.6 million or 16.8% since March 31, 2025.

  • As a result of the Bank's core funding and relationship-based deposits, the cost of deposits and total cost of funds declined to 1.22% and 1.30%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2026. Total cost of funds has improved by 19 basis points from the 1.49% reported for the same quarter in the previous year.

  • Net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 3.97% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 3.81% in the prior quarter, and has improved 36 basis points from the 3.61% reported for the same quarter in the previous year. NIM improved as a result of steady loan yield improvement and declining total cost of funds.

  • On-balance sheet liquidity continues to be substantial with $231.6 million of cash, due from banks, and available-for-sale ("AFS") securities at market value as of March 31, 2026.

  • At March 31, 2026, the Bank's commercial real estate ("CRE") portfolio is diverse, with weighted average loan-to-values of 29% to 53% and weighted average debt coverage ratios between 1.85x and 3.10x depending on the individual CRE category and as of the most recent CRE stress test in January 2026.

  • The Bank maintained strong credit quality with no other real estate owned, no loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing, and $8.0 million or 0.73% of total loans on non-accrual status, which are well supported by collateral, borrower assets, SBA guarantees, or specific reserves.

First Quarter 2026 Earnings

For the first quarter of 2026, unaudited net income was $4.0 million, compared to $4.5 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2025, and $2.3 million reported in the first quarter of 2025. The primary difference between unaudited net income for the first quarter of 2026 and the fourth quarter of 2025 was the previously reported $535,000 benefit received in the fourth quarter of 2025 from the purchase of a Federal energy tax credit at a discount. The Company's effective tax rate was only 14.5% in the fourth quarter of 2025 versus 23.4% in the first quarter of 2026.

Unaudited net income pre-tax, pre-provision (non-GAAP) has increased sequentially over the last five quarters and was $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2026, a $0.1 million or 2.1% increase from the fourth quarter of 2025, and a $1.6 million or 45.9% increase from the $3.6 million reported in the first quarter of 2025.

The Bank has grown interest and fees on loans sequentially over the last five quarters from $13.7 million in the first quarter of 2025 to $15.5 million in the first quarter of 2026, representing a $1.8 million or 13.1% increase.

Total interest expense has decreased from $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 to $4.0 million in the first quarter of 2026, a $0.2 million or 6.6% decrease, even though deposits have grown $120.1 million or 10.6% since the first quarter of 2025. Total interest expense has declined due to the favorable shift in funding mix and deposit rate reductions which followed the Federal Reserve's actions to lower its target rate by a total of 75 basis points in the last four months of 2025.

Net interest income pre-provision in the first quarter of 2026 increased $1.9 million or 17.4% compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Total non-interest income was $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $0.3 million from the prior quarter, and an increase of $0.4 million from the first quarter of the previous year. Variances between the quarters can be attributed to Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") dividends, SBA loan sale premiums, mortgage broker fees, loan interest rate swap fees, loan prepayment fees and gains or losses on sale of securities.

Total non-interest expense was $9.1 million for the first quarter of 2026, equal to the prior quarter, and an increase from the $8.4 million reported for the same quarter in the previous year. Variances between the quarters can be attributed to changes in staffing, bonus accrual adjustments, operating losses and recoveries, and the timing of expenses related to advertising and events. The Company has significantly improved operating leverage with total non-interest expense up only $0.7 million or 8.2% for the first quarter of 2026 versus the first quarter of 2025, while net interest income increased $1.9 million, or 17.4% for the comparison period.

Loans and Asset Quality

Total loans were $1.10 billion at March 31, 2026, an increase of $17.7 million or 1.6% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $104.6 million or 10.5% from March 31, 2025.

The Bank's Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") was $12.7 million at March 31, 2026, with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.16%, a slight decrease from the prior quarter of 1.17%. As of March 31, 2026, non-accrual loans totaled $8.0 million, a $0.1 million decrease from the previous quarter-end, and a $3.2 million increase from the $4.8 million reported at March 31, 2025. All loans on non-accrual are well supported by collateral, borrower assets, SBA guarantees, or specific reserves.

Deposits & Borrowings

Total deposits were $1.25 billion at March 31, 2025, a $55.0 million or 4.6% increase from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $120.1 million or 10.6% from March 31, 2025. Deposit growth year-over-year was represented by core deposits, with no wholesale brokered funds at March 31, 2026.

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits totaled $464.8 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $13.1 million or 2.9% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $19.3 million or 4.3% from March 31, 2025.

Interest-bearing demand deposits totaled $191.8 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $23.4 million or 13.9% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $75.3 million or 64.7% from March 31, 2025. Total demand deposits, including interest-bearing demand, represent 52.3% of total deposits at March 31, 2026, compared to 51.6% at the prior quarter-end, and 49.5% at March 31, 2025.

Other interest-bearing deposits totaled $598.4 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $18.5 million or 3.2% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $25.5 million or 4.4% from March 31, 2025.

The weighted average cost of deposits for the first quarter of 2026 decreased 7 basis points to 1.22% from 1.29% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and decreased 17 basis points from the 1.39% reported for the same quarter of the previous year. The decrease in the cost of deposits was due to significant growth in demand deposits throughout the year, and the Federal Reserve's three 25 basis point rate cuts in the last four months of 2025.

The Company's total borrowings were $26.2 million at March 31, 2026, a decrease of $0.3 million from the prior quarter-end and from March 31, 2025. At March 31, 2026, the Company had $10.0 million drawn on a correspondent bank line of credit at a rate of 3.85%, and $16.2 million of subordinated notes outstanding at a rate of 3.75%. The weighted average cost on all borrowings for the first quarter of 2026 was 3.88%, resulting in $0.4 million of interest expense on borrowings, an increase of $0.1 million compared to the prior quarter, and equal to the interest expense on borrowings for the first quarter of 2025.

As a result of the favorable shift to demand deposits and the impact of deposit pricing changes, total cost of funds was 1.30% for the first quarter of 2026, 11 basis points better than the 1.41% reported for the previous quarter, and 19 basis points better than the 1.49% reported for the same quarter of the previous year.

The Company's net interest margin improved to 3.97% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 3.81% in the prior quarter, and improved a significant 36 basis points from the 3.61% reported for the same quarter of last year as a result of steady loan yield improvement and decline in total cost of funds.

The Bank's liquidity position remained strong with a primary liquidity ratio (cash and cash equivalents, deposits held in other banks and unpledged AFS securities as a percentage of total assets) of 14.7% at March 31, 2026, compared to 12.1% at December 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2026, the Bank had available and unused, secured borrowing capacity with the FHLB of $316.9 million, and had available and unused, secured borrowing capacity with the Federal Reserve of $48.1 million. In addition, the Bank had $144.3 million of unused fed funds lines of credit with correspondent banks at March 31, 2026. Available contingent funding sources of $509.3 million remain robust.

Overall uninsured deposits, excluding public agency deposits that are collateralized, are conservatively estimated to be $420.8 million, or 33.5% of total deposit balances as of March 31, 2026. The actual level of uninsured deposits is lower than the percentage stated above, as our knowledgeable bankers have helped clients obtain more than $250,000 of FDIC insurance with vesting structures such as joint accounts, payable upon death accounts, and revocable trust accounts with multiple beneficiaries. In addition, the Bank can offer up to $285 million of FDIC pass-through insurance to clients via the IntraFi network Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS") or Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service ("CDARS") products.

Shareholders' Equity
Total shareholders' equity was $131.3 million at March 31, 2026, a $3.6 million or 2.8% increase since December 31, 2025, and an increase of $16.2 million or 14.1% over the same period of the prior year. The tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities, which is a component of equity (accumulated other comprehensive income or "AOCI"), was unchanged from $13.9 million at December 31, 2025, and improved $4.3 million or 23.6% from March 31, 2025. The Bank fully expects to receive all principal when the investments mature.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had repurchased 130,616 shares of common stock at a weighted average cost of $19.80, leaving $2.4 million available for repurchase under the share repurchase program.

Company Profile

American Riviera Bancorp (OTCQX:ARBV) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. American Riviera Bank, the 100% owned subsidiary of American Riviera Bancorp, is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders. Full-service branches are located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, Atascadero, and Paso Robles. In December 2025, the Bank opened a lending center in the City of Ventura. The Bank provides commercial business, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction, and Small Business Administration lending services as well as convenient online and mobile technology. The Bank maintains a "5 Star - Superior" rating from Bauer Financial and for fifteen consecutive years, has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports. The Bank was rated "Outstanding" by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2023 for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act. The Company was named to the "OTCQX Best 50" list for equal weighted share trading volume and total return in 2024. The Bank was recognized by S&P Global as a Top 100 Small US Community Bank Deposit Franchise as of June 30, 2025. BankonBetter OTCQX

American Riviera Bank
www.americanriviera.bank
805-965-5942
Michelle Martinich

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events concerning expectations for growth and market forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, effects of interest rate changes, ability to control costs and expenses, impact of consolidation in the banking industry, financial policies of the US government, and general economic conditions.

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

March 31,

March 31,

One Year

One Year

2026

2025

$ Change

% Change

Assets

Cash & Due From Banks

$

66,678

$

30,525

$

36,153

118

%

Available-for-sale securities

164,958

175,787

(10,829

)

-6

%

Held-to-maturity securities, net

41,450

41,410

40

0

%

Loans

1,099,436

994,788

104,648

11

%

Allowance For Credit Losses

(12,712

)

(11,859

)

(853

)

7

%

Net Loans

1,086,724

982,928

103,795

11

%

Premise & Equipment

7,108

7,943

(835

)

-11

%

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset

5,280

4,528

752

17

%

Bank Owned Life Insurance

14,193

12,254

1,939

16

%

Stock in Other Banks

6,786

6,786

-

-

Goodwill and Other Intangibles

4,873

4,898

(25

)

-1

%

Other Assets

25,201

21,725

3,476

16

%

Total Assets

$

1,423,251

$

1,288,784

$

134,467

10

%

Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits

$

464,816

$

445,533

$

19,283

4

%

Interest-bearing Demand Deposits

191,756

116,425

75,331

65

%

Other Interest-bearing Deposits

598,427

572,936

25,491

4

%

Total Deposits

1,254,999

1,134,894

120,105

11

%

Borrowed Funds

26,150

26,500

(350

)

-1

%

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures

974

1,126

(152

)

-13

%

Other Liabilities

9,822

11,158

(1,336

)

-12

%

Total Liabilities

1,291,945

1,173,678

118,267

10

%

Common Stock

66,858

67,914

(1,056

)

-2

%

Retained Earnings

78,309

65,334

12,975

20

%

Other Capital

(13,861

)

(18,142

)

4,281

24

%

Total Shareholders' Equity

131,306

115,106

16,200

14

%

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

1,423,251

$

1,288,784

$

134,467

10

%

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Assets

Cash & Due From Banks

$

66,678

$

21,395

$

128,753

$

28,111

$

30,525

Available-for-sale securities

164,958

169,793

164,459

162,089

175,787

Held-to-maturity securities

41,450

41,430

41,411

41,392

41,410

Loans

1,099,436

1,081,696

1,041,839

1,020,261

994,788

Allowance for Credit Losses

(12,712

)

(12,689

)

(12,689

)

(12,496

)

(11,859

)

Net Loans

1,086,724

1,069,007

1,029,150

1,007,765

982,928

Premise & Equipment

7,108

7,255

7,494

7,773

7,943

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset

5,280

5,584

5,885

6,184

4,528

Bank Owned Life Insurance

14,193

14,051

12,489

12,370

12,254

Stock in Other Banks

6,786

6,786

6,786

6,786

6,786

Goodwill and Other Intangibles

4,873

4,871

4,883

4,889

4,898

Other Assets

25,201

27,117

21,142

23,086

21,725

Total Assets

$

1,423,251

$

1,367,289

$

1,422,452

$

1,300,445

$

1,288,784

Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits

$

464,816

$

451,721

$

482,343

$

447,534

$

445,533

Interest-bearing Demand Deposits

191,756

168,399

180,930

134,538

116,425

Other Interest-bearing Deposits

598,427

579,902

597,454

549,404

572,936

Total Deposits

1,254,999

1,200,022

1,260,727

1,131,476

1,134,894

Borrowed Funds

26,150

26,500

26,500

38,500

26,500

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures

974

974

1,215

993

1,126

Other Liabilities

9,822

12,123

11,956

11,865

11,158

Total Liabilities

1,291,945

1,239,619

1,300,398

1,182,834

1,173,678

Common Stock

66,858

67,263

68,493

67,914

67,914

Retained Earnings

78,309

74,330

68,276

67,645

65,334

Other Capital

(13,861

)

(13,923

)

(14,715

)

(17,948

)

(18,142

)

Total Shareholders' Equity

131,306

127,670

122,054

117,611

115,106

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

1,423,251

$

1,367,289

$

1,422,452

$

1,300,445

$

1,288,784

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

1Q 2026

4Q 2025

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

Average

Average

Average

Average

Average

Assets

Cash & Due From Banks

$

26,222

$

109,112

$

70,822

$

21,159

$

28,207

Available-for-sale securities

168,770

166,373

162,709

166,833

176,964

Held-to-maturity securities

41,436

41,416

41,397

41,414

41,400

Loans

1,089,710

1,055,371

1,031,749

1,007,429

988,262

Allowance for Credit Losses

(12,690

)

(12,689

)

(12,626

)

(12,010

)

(11,575

)

Net Loans

1,077,020

1,042,682

1,019,123

995,419

976,687

Premise & Equipment

7,212

7,392

7,666

7,910

8,118

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset

5,467

5,762

6,057

4,636

4,676

Bank Owned Life Insurance

14,141

13,762

12,448

12,330

12,183

Stock in Other Banks

6,786

6,786

6,786

6,786

6,786

Goodwill and Other Intangibles

4,870

4,877

4,887

4,894

4,904

Other Assets

25,267

21,352

21,981

20,943

21,893

Total Assets

$

1,377,191

$

1,419,514

$

1,353,876

$

1,282,324

$

1,281,818

Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits

$

452,958

$

476,473

$

465,622

$

433,652

$

435,938

Interest-bearing Demand Deposits

156,074

156,271

150,042

120,062

113,411

Other Interest-bearing Deposits

585,890

621,162

579,637

554,088

568,440

Total Deposits

1,194,922

1,253,906

1,195,301

1,107,802

1,117,789

Borrowed Funds

39,039

26,589

26,674

47,231

37,389

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures

974

1,212

1,085

1,092

1,053

Other Liabilities

11,857

13,149

12,052

10,208

12,364

Total Liabilities

1,246,792

1,294,856

1,235,112

1,166,333

1,168,595

Common Stock

67,159

68,695

68,413

68,092

68,076

Retained Earnings

76,468

70,292

67,886

66,288

64,320

Other Capital

(13,228

)

(14,329

)

(17,535

)

(18,389

)

(19,173

)

Total Shareholders' Equity

130,399

124,658

118,764

115,991

113,223

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

1,377,191

$

1,419,514

$

1,353,876

$

1,282,324

$

1,281,818

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Statement of Income (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2026

2025

Change

Interest Income

Interest and Fees on Loans

$

15,494

$

13,698

13

%

Interest on Securities

1,400

1,489

-6

%

Interest on Due From Banks

112

162

-31

%

Total Interest Income

17,006

15,349

11

%

Interest Expense

Interest Expense on Deposits

3,584

3,865

-7

%

Interest Expense on Borrowings

374

373

0

%

Total Interest Expense

3,958

4,238

-7

%

Net Interest Income

13,048

11,111

17

%

Provision for Credit Losses

23

287

-92

%

Provision for Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposures

-

74

-100

%

Net Interest Income After Provision

13,025

10,750

21

%

Non-Interest Income

Service Charges, Commissions and Fees

630

548

15

%

Other Non-Interest Income

571

267

114

%

Total Non-Interest Income

1,201

815

47

%

Non-Interest Expense

Salaries and Employee Benefits

5,807

5,398

8

%

Occupancy and Equipment

930

937

-1

%

Other Non-Interest Expense

2,325

2,037

14

%

Total Non-Interest Expense

9,062

8,372

8

%

Net Income Before Provision for Taxes

5,164

3,193

62

%

Provision for Taxes

1,209

870

39

%

Net Income

$

3,955

$

2,323

70

%

Shares Outstanding

5,750,168

5,833,247

-1

%

Earnings Per Share - Basic

$

0.69

$

0.40

73

%

Return on Average Assets

1.16

%

0.74

%

57

%

Return on Average Equity

12.30

%

8.39

%

47

%

Net Interest Margin

3.97

%

3.61

%

10

%

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Five Quarter Statements of Income (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Interest Income

Interest and Fees on Loans

$

15,494

$

15,437

$

14,789

$

14,168

$

13,698

Interest on Securities

1,400

1,378

1,340

1,439

1,489

Interest on Due From Banks

112

962

621

82

162

Total Interest Income

17,006

17,777

16,750

15,689

15,349

Interest Expense

Interest Expense on Deposits

3,584

4,282

4,315

3,822

3,865

Interest Expense on Borrowings

374

254

257

487

373

Total Interest Expense

3,958

4,536

4,572

4,309

4,238

Net Interest Income

13,048

13,241

12,178

11,380

11,111

Provision for Credit Losses

23

-

194

634

287

Provision for Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposures

-

(240

)

221

(133

)

74

Net Interest Income After Provision

13,025

13,481

11,763

10,879

10,750

Non-Interest Income

Service Charges, Commissions and Fees

630

609

631

639

548

Other Non-Interest Income

571

284

289

247

267

Total Non-Interest Income

1,201

893

920

886

815

Non-Interest Expense

Salaries and Employee Benefits

5,807

5,744

5,467

5,250

5,398

Occupancy and Equipment

930

917

922

929

937

Other Non-Interest Expense

2,325

2,393

2,240

2,072

2,037

Total Non-Interest Expense

9,062

9,054

8,629

8,251

8,372

Net Income Before Provision for Taxes

5,164

5,320

4,054

3,514

3,193

Provision for Taxes

1,209

772

1,125

870

870

Net Income

$

3,955

$

4,548

$

2,929

$

2,644

$

2,323

Shares Outstanding

5,750,168

5,713,022

5,708,960

5,810,042

5,833,247

Earnings Per Share - Basic

$

0.69

$

0.80

$

0.51

$

0.46

$

0.40

Net Income pre-tax, pre-provision (Non-GAAP)

$

5,187

$

5,080

$

4,469

$

4,015

$

3,554

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

At or for the Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Income and performance ratios:

Net Income

$

3,955

$

4,549

$

2,929

$

2,644

$

2,323

Earnings per share - basic

0.69

0.80

0.51

0.46

0.40

Return on average assets

1.16

%

1.27

%

0.85

%

0.83

%

0.74

%

Return on average equity

12.30

%

14.48

%

9.75

%

9.14

%

8.39

%

Loan yield

5.77

%

5.80

%

5.69

%

5.64

%

5.62

%

Cost of funds

1.30

%

1.41

%

1.48

%

1.50

%

1.49

%

Cost of deposits

1.22

%

1.29

%

1.45

%

1.39

%

1.39

%

Net interest margin

3.97

%

3.81

%

3.66

%

3.65

%

3.61

%

Efficiency ratio (b)

63.60

%

64.05

%

65.89

%

67.26

%

70.20

%

Balance Sheet ratios:

Loan-to-deposit ratio

87.60

%

90.14

%

82.64

%

90.17

%

87.65

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits / total deposits

37.04

%

37.64

%

38.26

%

39.55

%

39.26

%

Demand deposits / total deposits

52.32

%

51.68

%

52.61

%

51.44

%

49.52

%

Asset quality:

Allowance for credit losses

$

12,712

$

12,689

$

12,689

$

12,496

$

11,859

Nonperforming assets

8,013

8,116

9,803

8,442

4,799

Allowance for credit losses / total loans and leases

1.16

%

1.17

%

1.22

%

1.22

%

1.19

%

Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Texas ratio (a)

7.04

%

7.37

%

9.38

%

8.42

%

4.87

%

Capital ratios for American Riviera Bank (c):

Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.69

%

12.54

%

12.56

%

13.39

%

13.34

%

Total risk-based capital

13.82

%

13.68

%

13.77

%

14.59

%

14.51

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.16

%

10.55

%

10.69

%

11.78

%

11.55

%

Capital ratios for American Riviera Bancorp (c):

Tier 1 risk-based capital

11.63

%

11.48

%

11.49

%

11.61

%

11.61

%

Total risk-based capital

14.02

%

13.93

%

14.03

%

14.19

%

14.17

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.22

%

9.66

%

9.78

%

10.16

%

9.89

%

Tangible common equity ratio

8.91

%

9.01

%

8.27

%

8.70

%

8.58

%

Equity and share related:

Common equity

$

131,306

$

127,670

$

122,054

$

117,611

$

115,106

Book value per share

22.84

22.35

21.38

20.24

19.73

Tangible book value per share

21.99

21.49

20.52

19.40

18.89

Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (d)

24.40

23.93

23.10

22.49

22.00

Stock closing price per share

23.60

23.90

21.99

19.27

19.16

Number of shares issued and outstanding

5,750.17

5,713.02

5,708.96

5,810.04

5,833.25

Notes:

(a) Sum of Nonperforming Assets and Other Real Estate Owned, divided by the sum of Total Shareholder Equity and Total Allowance for Credit Losses less Preferred Stock and Intangible Assets.
(b) Annualized Operating Expense excluding Provision for Credit Losses minus Annualized Extraordinary Expense, divided by Annualized Interest Income including Loan Fees minus Annualized Interest Expense plus Annualized Non-Interest Income minus Annualized Extraordinary Income, expressed as a percentage.
(c) Current period capital ratios are preliminary.
(d) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) is comprised of the tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities and is presented as Other Capital on the Balance Sheet.

SOURCE: American Riviera Bancorp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/american-riviera-bancorp-announces-results-for-the-first-quarter-of-1160220

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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