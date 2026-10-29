DODGEN Reports POE Devolatilization Milestones Across Three Industrial Projects in China

SHANGHAI, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DODGEN supplied devolatilization technology to three Chinese polyolefin elastomer (POE) projects in 2026: two successfully started up at CNPC Daqing Petrochemical and Xingchuan New Materials, while Shaanxi Yuneng signed a supply contract with DODGEN. The projects highlight the role of devolatilization in plant start-up, product consistency and operating performance.

Three Projects, Three Distinct Milestones

CNPC Daqing Petrochemical's 30,000-tonne-per-year industrial demonstration plant completed its full process flow on September 23 and produced on-specification product on September 26, marking a successful first-attempt start-up. DODGEN engineered and supplied proprietary core equipment for the plant's devolatilization section.

Xingchuan New Materials' 10,000-tonne-scale hyperbranched POE (H-POE) plant produced its first on-specification products on September 12, also achieving a successful first-attempt start-up, according to the company's official announcement. DODGEN supplied the complete process solution for the plant's polymer devolatilization unit, based on its DSXL devolatilization platform.

On May 21, DODGEN signed an agreement with Shaanxi Yuneng Energy and Chemical New Materials Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Yulin Energy Group, to supply the devolatilizer system for a planned 100,000-tonne-per-year POE unit. The system is designed to remove heptane solvent, ethylene and other volatile impurities from the product. The POE unit forms part of Phase I of the customer's epoxy-resin integration project in the Shenmu High-Tech Industrial Development Zone. This remains a contract milestone; subsequent operating progress will be reported separately.

Why Devolatilization Matters

After solution polymerization, polymer solutions or melts still contain solvents, unreacted monomers and other volatile components. Removing these components to product-specific residual limits requires management of high viscosity, heat-transfer limitations, narrow temperature windows and continuous operation. Devolatilization directly affects residual levels, molecular-structure preservation, pelletizing stability, batch consistency and energy consumption.

DODGEN's DSXL platform combines high-efficiency heat transfer for viscous fluids, static mixing, uniform melt distribution, and single- or multi-stage flash and vacuum devolatilization. Key evaluation factors include feed rheology; product-specific residual limits and test methods; capacity, operating flexibility and downstream constraints; and the system boundary covering vacuum, condensation, solvent recovery, melt discharge and pelletizing.

About DODGEN

Headquartered in Shanghai, DODGEN specializes in process intensification and separation. Its engineering team brings more than 20 years of experience in reaction and separation engineering. Its technologies serve new-energy materials, biodegradable plastics, bio-based chemicals and fine chemicals. Visit https://dgchemtech.com/devolatilization-technology.html.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dodgen-reports-poe-devolatilization-milestones-across-three-industrial-projects-in-china-302923009.html