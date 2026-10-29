

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (TOG.F) reported earnings for first half that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY99,031 billion, or JPY300.63 per share. This compares with JPY129,680 billion, or JPY366.15 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to JPY1.375 trillion from JPY1.347 trillion last year.



Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY99,031 Bln. vs. JPY129,680 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY300.63 vs. JPY366.15 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.375 Tn vs. JPY1.347 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 430.55 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 3.194 B



All EPS are Basic



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