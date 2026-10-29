

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (010140.KS), a shipbuilding, offshore, and energy and infra businesses, on Thursday reported higher net income in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of parent company increased to KRW 470.6 billion from KRW 142 billion in the previous year.



Operating income jumped to KRW 338.4 billion from KRW 238.1 billion in the same period a year ago.



Sales increased to KRW 3.15 trillion from KRW 2.63 trillion in the previous year.



Samsung Heavy Industries is currently trading 3.45% lesser at KRW 15,940 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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