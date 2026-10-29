

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY.PK) announced a profit for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY191.916 billion, or JPY215.06 per share. This compares with JPY175.701 billion, or JPY191.80 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.1% to JPY2.159 trillion from JPY1.892 trillion last year.



Komatsu Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY191.916 Bln. vs. JPY175.701 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY215.06 vs. JPY191.80 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.159 Tn vs. JPY1.892 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 429.63 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 4.450 T



EPS guidance is basic



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