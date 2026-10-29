Cardiolyse Oy: Cardiolyse Launches AI-Powered ECG Workspace for 12-Lead ECG Review from First Read to Clinician Sign-Off

Cardiolyse Launches AI-Powered ECG Workspace for 12-Lead ECG Review from First Read to Clinician Sign-Off

Rebuilt platform combines AI-powered 12-lead ECG analysis, editable findings, and clinician sign-off in one browser tab.

HELSINKI, Finland, Oct. 29, 2026 -- Cardiolyse today announced the launch of its AI-powered ECG Workspace , bringing automated analysis and clinician-led review of 12-lead resting ECGs into one environment. Clinicians can examine recordings, review AI-generated findings, adjust measurements and interpretation, and approve and sign the final report.

Key highlights of ECG Workspace:

AI-powered first read: every 12-lead resting ECG arrives with automated measurements and proposed findings from Cardiolyse's CE-marked cloud analytics, ready for clinician review.

every 12-lead resting ECG arrives with automated measurements and proposed findings from Cardiolyse's CE-marked cloud analytics, ready for clinician review. One browser tab from analysis to sign-off: clinicians inspect all 12 leads, measure waveforms, edit findings, and approve and sign the final report.

clinicians inspect all 12 leads, measure waveforms, edit findings, and approve and sign the final report. Built for reading teams: a central worklist organises studies across sites and devices for hospitals, clinics and remote ECG reading services.





The launch addresses a practical question for AI in healthcare: what happens after an algorithm produces its answer? For Cardiolyse, the next step is not simply delivering a result, but giving clinicians the tools to examine, challenge and refine it before signing off.

ECG Workspace connects these steps in a shared workflow. Clinicians can view all 12 leads, inspect waveforms using on-screen measurement tools, and edit proposed findings alongside the original recording. A central worklist brings incoming patient cases together and shows their review status, helping teams organise reading across connected sites and devices.

"AI should give clinicians a better starting point, not take away their final judgement," said Normunds Daudiss, CEO of Cardiolyse.

"We have rebuilt our technology around that principle. Our ambition is to set the standard for AI-powered ECG review: best-in-class analysis, with clinicians able to review the evidence, apply their expertise and take responsibility for the final interpretation. We are ready for a new era in AI-supported cardiology."

The launch marks ten years of Cardiolyse in ECG analytics and follows a full rebuild of its technology since new management took over in 2024, with the platform redesigned around the clinical user experience and the highest quality of analytical outputs. Cardiolyse's ECG analytics are CE-marked as a Class IIa medical device.

The workspace is designed for hospitals, clinics and remote ECG reading services. Rather than treating automated interpretation and professional review as separate activities, it brings them together from the first analysis to final sign-off.

About Cardiolyse

Cardiolyse is a Helsinki-based health technology company with ten years of experience in AI-powered ECG analytics for clinical reporting and screening. Its device-agnostic, API-first technology, CE-marked as Class IIa, supports healthcare providers, device manufacturers and clinical research organisations in analysing ECG recordings and bringing findings into clinician-led workflows. Learn more at cardiolyse.com .

Media contact

Harry PA

Cardiolyse

hello@cardiolyse.com

+371 25 888 886

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