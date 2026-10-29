

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung SDS Co., Ltd. (018260.KS), a South Korean information technology and logistics services company, on Thursday reported a decline in net income despite higher sales in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company declined 9.6 percent to KRW 176.51 billion from KRW 195.16 billion in the previous year.



Operating income jumped to KRW 240.98 billion from KRW 232.30 billion in the same period a year ago.



Sales increased to KRW 3.77 trillion from KRW 3.39 trillion in the previous year.



Samsung SDS is currently trading 7.42% lesser at KRW 206,000 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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