The retailer now offers CBD and CBG oils alongside a growing flower range, with products tested by its own team and shipped discreetly across Germany

Dusseldorf, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - CANNANA, a CBD and hemp retailer based in Düsseldorf, today announced an expanded product range at its store on Flinger Straße and online at cannana-shop.com. The range now includes CBD and CBG oils next to its Superior and CBD flowers, so adult customers can choose by intensity and product type and either order online or pick up at the Düsseldorf store.

Inside the CANNANA store in Düsseldorf.

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What is new in the range

CBD and CBG oils: a full-spectrum CBD oil with 30% CBD (full-spectrum means the oil keeps the hemp plant's wider range of cannabinoids and terpenes) and a CBG oil with 40% CBG.

a full-spectrum CBD oil with 30% CBD (full-spectrum means the oil keeps the hemp plant's wider range of cannabinoids and terpenes) and a CBG oil with 40% CBG. Superior flowers: seven varieties, with intensity labels such as Soft, Ausgewogen (balanced) and Intensiv (intense).

seven varieties, with intensity labels such as Soft, Ausgewogen (balanced) and Intensiv (intense). CBD flowers: a separate CBD flower line.

a separate CBD flower line. Accessories: bongs, grinders, papers, rolls and tips.

For more information, visit cannana-shop.com.

Selected by the team, not by trend

CANNANA sources all products from certified EU hemp, and its team tests products itself and checks every new delivery before it goes on sale. Customers can ask to see certificates of analysis (COAs) in the store.

"Our suppliers regularly send us new products. Our team tests them, and only what convinces us goes on sale," said Stanislav Torubarov, CEO of CANNANA. "We buy higher-quality raw material, so our prices are not the lowest, but our customers know what they get."

Purchase guarantee

First-time customers can start with a small order of one gram. If they are not satisfied, CANNANA refunds the purchase under the CANNANA Guarantee.

Practical details

Free shipping within Germany on orders of €50 or more after discounts, delivered by DHL to a home address, parcel locker or post office. Orders placed by 2 p.m. are usually handed to the carrier the same business day.

Local delivery to selected Düsseldorf postcodes, including hotels: orders paid by 2 p.m. are usually delivered the same day by 6 p.m. No local delivery on Saturdays.

Free in-store pickup at Flinger Straße 14, 40213 Düsseldorf, usually ready within two hours.

English version of the shop: cannana-shop.com/en

About CANNANA

CANNANA is a CBD and hemp retailer based in Düsseldorf, Germany, offering lab-tested products made from certified EU hemp - flowers, oils and accessories - both online and through its Düsseldorf store, with discreet nationwide shipping. The company has operated since 2023. Website: cannana-shop.com

Products are for adults aged 18 and over.

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