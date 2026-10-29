Envision Marks First International Application of SAFc at Global Citizen NOW, Providing Environmental Attributes Corresponding to 10 Tonnes of CO2 Emissions Reductions

SYDNEY, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision, a global leader in green technology, expanded its Sustainable Aviation Fuel certificate (SAFc) solution internationally as the Sustainability Partner of Global Citizen NOW: Perth. This marks the company's first international application of SAFc, demonstrating a practical pathway to integrate aviation decarbonization into the sustainability practices of major global events.

For this event, Envision delivered environmental attributes corresponding to 10 tonnes of CO2 emissions reductions. These reductions are linked to the actual production and use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), with the associated attributes recorded and retired through a leading global Registry to ensure transparency and traceability.

Alongside this initiative, Envision's Australian team participated in the event's broader programme, including discussions on clean energy investment and industrial decarbonisation, bilateral meetings, and the Capital Mobilization Roundtable and Masterclass. Through these engagements, the team exchanged perspectives with leaders from business, investment and the climate community on Western Australia's potential role in the next-generation green industries, while exploring opportunities to strengthen collaboration, mobilize investment and accelerate the clean energy transition.

Co-hosted by Global Citizen and the Government of Western Australia, the summit took place ahead of COP31, convening representatives from governments, businesses, philanthropic foundations, and First Nations communities to advance clean energy access, climate resilience, and inclusive economic development.

The Perth SAFc initiative builds on Envision's SAFc application at the 26th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) in Xiamen in September, where the company demonstrated how SAFc could address the air-travel emissions of a major conference. Global Citizen NOW: Perth represents the next step-applying this model internationally and demonstrating its potential as a scalable solution for companies and major events seeking to tackle aviation-related emissions across global value chains.

The initiative also reflects Envision's broader approach to corporate decarbonisation. Across wind and solar power, energy storage, green molecules, net-zero industrial parks, and green computing, Envision is developing integrated solutions to help companies tackle emissions across their operations and value chains.

"Envision will continue to explore the application of green fuels across aviation and international events, foster collaboration throughout the green fuel value chain, and support aviation's low-carbon transition through transparent, traceable environmental attribute management," said Bella Zhang, Head of Global SAF at Envision.

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