Aquis Stock Exchange

Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission to trading



29-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: Atomic Metals plc ("Atomic Metals" or "ATO" or the "Company") APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: Registered office: 6th Floor, 99 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7NG Principal Place of business: Parkside, 39 Sheet Street, Windsor SL4 1BY Telephone number: 020 3778 2505 DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): Paul Johnson - Executive Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer Michael ("Mick") Robert Billing - Non-Executive Director Clarissa Sowemimo-Coker - Non-Executive Director Nicole Galloway - Non-Executive Director Edmund ("Ed") Charles Frederick Shaw - Non-Executive Director APPLICANT SECTOR: AQSE Enterprise Company seeking strategic natural resource investments DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: Atomic Metals is a project acquisition, exploration and development vehicle seeking strategic commodity projects, focused on critical and precious metals including but not limited to Copper, Silver, Uranium and Gold exploration opportunities, in mining positive jurisdictions. The Company plans to deploy extensive exploration programmes generating impactful news streams for investors. The countries of operation will likely include the USA, Canada and/or Australia but Atomic Metals will pursue what the Directors believe to be the best exploration opportunities feasible, but primarily focused in Tier 1 mining jurisdictions. The Company's strategy is to build a market-leading resource explorer targeting significant discoveries capable of commercial production, through a self-sufficient business structure. The Directors believe this structure allows the Company to secure market opportunities efficiently and financially structure any acquisitions post Admission tailored towards to the individual prospects. Atomic Metals was registered in England and Wales in October 2025, with a single founding shareholder Alconbury Capital Limited, majority owned by the Director Paul Johnson and his immediate family. The Company has raised over £2m in Total Gross Proceeds as outlined below, in line with Enterprise Companies listing requirements on the Access Segment of AQSE. The Market Capitalisation on Admission is expected to be c£3m and not exceeding 200% of ATO's total asset value (principally cash raised) on Admission. The fundraise will be split into 2 tranches: • c£720k in pre-IPO Fundraising prior to Admission completed at 2.25p per share. • An additional circa {£1.3m to £1.5m} IPO Fundraise conditional on Admission at 3p per share. NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: Beaumont Cornish Limited NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: c.97,000,000 Ordinary Shares at 0.1p each.1 Ordinary Shares are and will remain freely transferable and have no restrictions as to transfer placed on them. No Shares are or will be held in treasury. 1Based on a £2m Total Gross Proceeds SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): On Admission, the free float will be c69% of the issued share capital. SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: Name Percentage of share capital before Admission Percentage of share capital after Admission(2) Paul Johnson(1) 35.7% 21.4%

Paul Johnson, the Director of the Company, interest in the Company comprises: (i) 2,500,000 Ordinary Shares held in his personal capacity equating to c. 4.7% prior to Admission and c. 2.6% on Admission (ii) Alconbury Capital currently holds 15,000,000 Ordinary Shares equating to 28.0% prior to Admission and c. 15.5% on Admission. Paul Johnson has a 42.5% shareholding in his personal capacity, with his immediate family owning a further 50% of Alconbury Capital, as such the entire 15m Ordinary Shares have been included within his total shareholding in Atomic Metals. (iii) LTHM Core Limited participated in the pre-IPO fundraise subscribing for 2,222,222 Ordinary Shares equating to c. 4.2% prior to Admission as well as participating in the IPO Fundraise subscribing for a further 1,666,666 Ordinary Shares resulting in a total shareholding of 3,888,888 and 4% on Admission. LTHM Core Limited is 100% controlled by Paul Johnson. Calculation based on c97,000,000 Ordinary Shares in issue on Admission of £2m Total Gross Proceeds TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC: No offer is planned THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE: 12th November 2026 WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION: https://atomicmetalsplc.com/ In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included: NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED: N/A ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES: CREST DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS: From Admission, all Directors as named in this announcement as well as Alconbury Capital and its respective shareholders who on Admission are expected to hold in aggregate 30,499,998 Ordinary Shares representing approx. 31.5 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital on Admission1 will be subject to a 12-month lock-in period followed by 12 -month Orderly Market Arrangement. 1based on £2m Total Gross Proceeds DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT: The Company is subject to the UK Takeover Code In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows: UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON: N/A





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